"Putin's chef" requests that YouTube be blocked in Russia

7
Ukrainska Pravda
·2 min read

IRYNA BALACHUK – SUNDAY, 30 OCTOBER 2022, 15:05

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Russian businessman and founder of the Wagner Group who is also known as "Putin's chef", has submitted a formal request to the Prosecutor General to conduct an audit of YouTube's activities and to consider declaring the American company Google LLC "undesirable" in the Russian Federation.

Source: News agency Holod, which published Prigozhin's request; Dozhd (Rain) media company

Details: Prigozhin claims that since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, a "full-scale information war" has been launched against the Russian Federation, involving the extensive use of "disinformation and negative attitudes inculcated via YouTube".

In his request, Prigozhin alleges that YouTube is spreading fake news, publishes Russophobic content, is calling for the overthrow of the government in Russia, etc.

According to Putin’s chef, there are "perfectly good equivalents of YouTube" in Russia, such as VK, Rutube, Odnoklassniki and Zen.

He also urged the prosecutor's office to restrict access to YouTube.

Quote from Prigozhin: "Russians’ outrage about why Roskomnadzor [the Russian Federal Service for the Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media] has not yet blocked YouTube, where they are being openly humiliated and insulted, continues to grow. People are worried that all this Russophobic content can be seen by their children. The time calls for tougher measures, because the fines that have been imposed have not stopped these flagrant violations."

Background:

  • At the end of September, Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, also known as "Putin's chef", admitted for the first time that he founded the Wagner paramilitary formation on 1 May 2014 in order to seize territories of Ukraine.

  • In March 2022, Roskomnadzor stated that the video hosting platform YouTube is engaged in terrorism and demanded that it stop broadcasting "anti-Russian videos".

  • Around the same time, Russian state-owned outlets reported that YouTube could be blocked in Russia by the end of March 2022.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Recommended Stories

  • Russians introduce military censorship in Melitopol

    ROMAN PETRENKO - SUNDAY, 30 OCTOBER 2022, 14:42 Ivan Fedorov, the Mayor of Melipotol, has reported that the Russians have introduced military censorship in the occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

  • Russian officials massively flee abroad to avoid mobilisation

    ROMAN PETRENKO - SUNDAY, 30 OCTOBER 2022, 16:05 Russian government officials and members of the Moscow City Hall are saving themselves from mobilisation by fleeing abroad, as reported by the media. Source: Media outlet Nastoyashchee Vremya (Present Time) referring to Lola Tagaeva, editor-in-chief of media outlet Verstka Details: Nastoyashchee Vremya reports about the departure of the employees of the Ministry of Education of Russia, the Ministry of Digital Development, and the Central Bank of Ru

  • Russia offers to replace Ukrainian grain with its own after withdrawing from the grain agreement

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SATURDAY, 29 OCTOBER 2022, 23:40 After stopping the country's participation in the Black Sea Grain Initiative [an agreement brokered by the UN with Russia and Turkey launched on 22 July to enable ships to transport grain from Ukraine - ed.

  • Ukraine responds to Russian foreign minister: the condition for negotiations is an immediate end to war

    IRYNA BALACHUK - SUNDAY, 30 OCTOBER 2022, 13:47 The only realistic proposal for possible negotiations with Russia should be an immediate end to Putin's war against Ukraine and the withdrawal of Russian troops to Russia's borders as of late 1991.

  • Ukraine reinforces Belarus, Transnistria border sections amid new invasion fears

    The border of Ukraine with Russia, Belarus, as well as a part of the border with Moldova in Transnistrian, have been strengthened given the heightened threat of invasion, State Border Guard Service spokesman Andriy Demchenko said at a briefing on Oct. 28.

  • Zelenskyy calls for harsh response to Russias withdrawal from grain deal from UN and G20

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SATURDAY, 29 OCTOBER 2022, 21:52 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy calls for a harsh international response - in particular from the UN and the G20 - to Russia's withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative [an agreement brokered by the UN with Russia and Türkiye launched on 22 July to enable ships to transport grain from Ukraine - ed.

  • NATO forces and nuclear weapons should be stationed in Poland, president Duda says

    Poland is looking to participate in NATO’s Nuclear Sharing Program and host additional alliance troops in its territory, Head of the International Policy Bureau in the Chancellery of the President of Poland, Jakub Kumoch told Polish broadcaster Polsat News on Oct. 28.

  • Sumy Oblast: Russians drop explosives and fire from self-propelled artillery unit

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - SUNDAY, 29 OCTOBER 2022, 00:46 The Russians opened fire on five hromadas [hromada - an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories-ed] in Sumy Oblast during 29 October.

  • British intel sees Russian intent to expedite withdrawal from Kherson

    The Russian occupation authority in Kherson is forcing residents to leave the occupied city, while also looting the city's relics and monuments, which likely “pre-empts Russian intent to expedite withdrawal from the area,” UK Defense Intelligence said in their Oct. 29 update on Twitter.

  • Russian Defense Ministry reports “minor damage” to Ivan Golubets minesweeper

    There has been allegedly “minor damage” caused to Russia’s minesweeper Ivan Golubets as a result of a “drone attack”in Sevastopol on the morning of Oct. 29, according to the Ministry of Defense of Russia.

  • Biden admin has discussed slow-rolling Saudi military aid as payback for oil production cut

    The Biden administration has discussed slow-rolling military aid to Saudi Arabia, including Patriot missile shipments, to punish OPEC’s cut in oil production.

  • KFC is about to disappear in Russia as its new owners rebrand all 1,000 stores as 'Rostic's', report says

    Yum! Brands is selling about 1,000 stores in Russia to local business figures, ending its presence in the country, with the KFC name disappearing too.

  • Ukraine Latest: Lagarde Says Putin ‘Driven by Evil Forces’

    (Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said Russian President Vladimir Putin “must be driven by evil forces,” but that his invasion of Ukraine had united the Ukrainian people, NATO and Europe. Most Read from BloombergSeoul Stampede Leaves Over 150 Dead at Halloween FestivitiesTesla Engineers Visit Twitter Office to Review Code for MuskPutin Stirs European Worry on Home Appliance Imports Stripped for ArmsMusk’s Twitter Roils With Hate Speech as Trolls Test New LimitsGold

  • Healthy Halloween Habits

    Halloween can be overwhelmingly exciting with all the candy choices, but eating all that candy at once can have a different outcome. We spoke with Licensed Marriage & Family Therapist, Signe Darpinian, who just happens to be a Certified Eating Disorder Specialist to get tips on how to have a healthy relationship with what we eat.

  • Kherson likely to be liberated by end of November, says Ukraine's spy chief

    The operation to liberate Kherson is likely to last until the end of November, Ukrainian military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov said in an interview with U.S-based news outlet The War Zone, published on Oct. 28.

  • Fortifications are being built in liberated parts of Donetsk Oblast

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - FRIDAY, 28 OCTOBER, 22:35 Ukrainian authorities, in coordination with the military, are building defensive fortifications in the liberated territories of Donetsk Oblast. Source: Pavlo Kyrylenko, head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast Quote: "We started to construct fortifications literally from the first month of the full-scale Russian invasion, and this work is ongoing.

  • Russia squeezes out one “dirty bomb” after another to waste the UN’s time

    The Russian delegation at the United Nations put on quite an act on Oct. 27, providing a full-scale horror show of allegations against Ukraine: bioweapons, contagious combat mosquitos and, of course, the dirty bomb.

  • "We will find everyone": Russian spy caught in Kharkiv

    ROMAN PETRENKO - SATURDAY, 29 OCTOBER 29, 2022, 10:51 Patrol officers have detained a man in the city of Kharkiv for reporting the coordinates of Ukrainian settlements of Kharkiv Oblast to Russian forces.

  • Kyiv gets new air defense systems, mayor says

    Kyiv has recently received new anti-air equipment, Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko told municipal TV channel Kyiv on Oct. 28.

  • Russia discussed nuclear strike on Germany before invasion, Spiegel reports

    Weeks before Russia invaded Ukraine, the Russian army discussed scenarios for a nuclear strike on Germany, German newspaper Der Spiegel reported on Oct. 28. According to the publication, Western intelligence services intercepted radio messages to that effect from the Russian Navy from a maneuver in the Baltic Sea at the end of 2021.