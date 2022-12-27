Putin's chief advisor predicts US civil war resulting in Elon Musk presidency

A chief advisor to Russian President Vladimir Putin made a series of bizarre predictions for 2023 Tuesday in a tweet where he claimed the U.S. would enter into a civil war and Elon Musk would come out on top.

Dmitry Medvedev, deputy head of Putin's advisory security council, took to Twitter to share his "humble contribution" to what he thinks could unfold in the new year.

"Civil war will break out in the U.S.," he said in a list of wild predictions. "California and Texas becoming independent states as a result.

"Texas and Mexico will form an allied state," he continued. "Elon Musk’ll win the presidential election in a number of states which, after the new Civil War’s end, will have been given to the GOP."

RUSSIA'S MEDVEDEV, CHINA'S XI DISCUSS 'STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP' IN SURPRISE VISIT

But Medvedev, a former Russian president and ardent supporter of the war in Ukraine, didn’t only make surprising predictions about the U.S.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

The advisor also forecasted a series of astonishing crashes within the European Union by predicting the U.K. will reverse its Brexit policy and rejoin the EU, which will subsequently lead to its collapse and disappearance of the euro.

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev attends a service on Orthodox Christmas at the Christ the Saviour Cathedral in Moscow.

TOP RUSSIAN SECURITY OFFICIAL QUESTIONS WHETHER UKRAINE WILL 'EXIST ON THE MAP' IN 2 YEARS

He continued to say that Poland and Hungry will occupy Ukraine and a "Fourth Reich will be created" that would encompass "the territory of Germany and its satellites, i.e., Poland, the Baltic states, Czechia, Slovakia, the Kiev Republic, and other outcasts."

"War will break out between France and the Fourth Reich. Europe will be divided, Poland repartitioned in the process," he said before adding that Northern Ireland will up and leave the U.K. to reunite with the Republic of Ireland.

Medvedev also wildly claimed that the stock market in the U.S. and Europe will transition to Asia before assessing that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank would crash bringing an end to the U.S. dollar and euro.

Story continues

"Digital fiat currencies will be actively used instead," he added.

Musk appeared to enjoy the outlandish 10-tweet long list of predictions and called it an "Epic thread!!"

SpaceX founder Elon Musk during a T-Mobile and SpaceX joint event on August 25, 2022 in Boca Chica Beach, Texas. The two companies announced plans to work together to provide T-Mobile cellular service using Starlink satellites.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Those are definitely the most absurd predictions I’ve ever heard, while also showing astonishing lack of awareness of the progress of artificial intelligence and sustainable energy," he added.

Medvedev’s tweet received a fair amount of attention, garnering a whopping 29 million views.