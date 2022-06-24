  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Putin's confidence ratings have fallen to their lowest levels in 20 years around the world, research shows

Matthew Loh
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin greets officers during the wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier near the Kremlin, on June 22, 2022 in Moscow, Russia. Russians mark the Day of Sorrow and the Remembrance of Victims of World War II at the 81th anniversary of the beginning of German Nazi's invasion into Soviet Union.
In the US, only 6% of people polled said they trusted Russian President Vladimir Putin to do the right thing on the global stage.Contributor/Getty Images

  • A Pew Research Center survey found that Putin's approval ratings have dropped to record lows.

  • A median of 90% of people across 18 countries expressed little to no confidence in Putin.

  • Only one country had a majority of respondents approving of how Putin deals with global affairs.

New research published on Wednesday shows that a median of 90% of people across 18 countries said they have little confidence that Russian President Vladimir Putin would "do the right thing" in global affairs.

From February to May, the Pew Research Center polled opinions on Russia, NATO, and Putin among 23,484 adults in countries with advanced economies such as the US, Canada, Spain, Israel, Japan, and Australia.

The survey found that across all 18 countries, a median of 78% said they have no confidence at all that Putin will deal with world affairs responsibly.

"Over the last two decades, ratings for Putin have been on a downward trend in many countries," the researchers wrote. "But in 2022, these numbers reached record lows in every nation where trends are available, with double-digit declines in most since the last survey year."

Malaysia was the only country to buck the trend, with 59% of its respondents expressing at least some or a lot of confidence in Putin.

In the US, only 6% said they trusted the Russian leader to do the right thing on the global stage.

In Europe, Greece was the country that expressed the most positive toward Putin, with 27% of respondents approving of his actions on the world stage.

While the survey didn't ask interviewees any questions about the war in Ukraine, Pew said most interviews were conducted after the Russian invasion of Ukraine began on February 24. The findings show how the war has shaped public opinion, the researchers said.

Pew noted that Europeans who support their country's right-wing populist parties tend to favor Putin more than their counterparts. However, confidence in him has still drastically decreased among these groups since last year.

By comparison, Pew's 2021 survey on the Russian leader found that a median of 74% of people across 17 countries stated that they didn't have much confidence in Putin regarding handling global issues.

The latest Pew figures also mean that Putin is now rated lower worldwide than President Xi Jinping of China, who holds an 18% confidence rating among people from the same 18 countries.

Singapore and Malaysia, the only two Southeast Asian countries in the survey, gave Xi confidence ratings of 69% and 62%, respectively.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • China 'commends' Nepal's decision to reject US partnership programme

    China on Thursday said it commended Nepal's decision to reject a security partnership with the United States and would continue to support Kathmandu's "independent foreign policy". Foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said Nepal saw the State Partnership Programme (SPP) as a military and security initiative closely linked to the US Indo-Pacific strategy, which goes "against the national interests of Nepal and its long-held non-aligned, balanced foreign policy". Kathmandu on Monday said it woul

  • China says Ukraine crisis has sounded alarm for humanity

    The conflict in Ukraine has “sounded an alarm for humanity,” Chinese leader Xi Jinping said Wednesday, as China continues to assume a position of neutrality while backing its ally Russia. China has refused to criticize Russia's war in Ukraine or even to refer to it as an invasion in deference to Moscow, while also condemning U.S.-led sanctions against Russia and accusing the West of provoking Moscow.

  • Top GOP pollster says Trump is 'paying a price' — even among Republicans — for what the January 6 hearings have revealed

    Frank Luntz says Trump can "yell and scream and send out his emails," but they're "having less and less of an impact with every single month."

  • Russian occupiers get creative to escape war in Ukraine — SBU

    Russian invaders are looking for new life hacks on how to escape the war in Ukraine, according to a new intercepted conversation posted by Ukraine’s SBU security service on Telegram on June 23.

  • ‘The whole market is in danger of collapsing’: Germany warns of a ‘Lehman moment’ if Russia cuts off natural gas to Europe

    Russia’s fiddling with gas flows to Europe could create an economic spillover effect, warns Germany’s top economy minister.

  • Russians revealed their intention to blow up children's hospital in Kharkiv

    Alona Mazurenko - Thursday, 23 June 2022, 23:05 Russian invaders made known that they intended to carry out artillery barrage targeting Kharkiv and Odesa. They have disclosed the anticipated shelling of the First Children's City Hospital in Kharkiv, which they blamed on Ukrainian defenders.

  • US-China tech war: top Chinese scientist envisions forked RISC-V chip design standard to cushion decoupling impact

    A top Chinese computer scientist said China is better positioned than Russia to cope with possible sanctions on chip design architecture from Western countries, adding that the country could develop a different ecosystem based on the RISC-V architecture and expand it among members of the Belt and Road Initiative. Bao Yungang, a computing technology expert at the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the secretary general of the China RISC-V Alliance, made the comments on the Chinese question-and-answe

  • Hong Kongers reflect on Taiwan, an imperfect exile

    For Lam Wing-kee, a Hong Kong bookstore owner who was detained by police in China for five months for selling sensitive books about the Communist Party, coming to Taiwan was a logical step. An island just 640 kilometers (400 miles) from Hong Kong, Taiwan is close not just geographically but also linguistically and culturally. It offered the freedoms that many Hong Kongers were used to and saw disappearing in their hometown.

  • More people abroad like US — but growing number disagree in these countries, poll finds

    Confidence in President Biden has also “slipped,” possibly due to the fallout following the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

  • Asian stocks mixed after Wall St declines on growth worries

    Asian stock markets were mixed Thursday after Wall Street edged lower amid fears higher interest rates will chill global economic growth. Shanghai and Hong Kong advanced, while Tokyo and Seoul declined. Oil prices fell more than $2 per barrel to near $100.

  • Monsey synagogue found with swastikas, 'antisemitic vandalism'

    Swastikas were found scrawled in a synagogue on Suzanne Drive in Monsey.

  • A new leader in the Philippines, and a family's old wounds

    A rising leader in the youth-led opposition to President Ferdinand Marcos in the Philippines, Manny Yap joined his parents and siblings for lunch at his mother’s favorite Chinese restaurant in their hometown of Quezon City. It was Valentine’s Day in 1976, a few years into martial law, the moment in the country’s history when Marcos Sr. suspended civil government and effectively ruled as a dictator. Days later, an anonymous caller delivered the news his family had dreaded: Manny had been picked up by the military and detained.

  • Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp calls on Stacey Abrams to resign from radical 'defund the police' foundation

    Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has called on Stacey Abrams to resign from the Marguerite Casey Foundation, which has repeatedly backed defunding and abolishing the police.

  • Lithuania: We're ready if Russia cuts us out of common power grid over Kaliningrad disruptions

    Lithuania will be prepared if Russia disconnects it from the regional power grid in retaliation for blocking rail shipments of some Russian goods to Moscow's Kaliningrad exclave, but no military confrontation is expected, its president told Reuters. He spoke after the Kremlin warned Lithuania on Tuesday that Moscow would respond to the ban on the transit of goods sanctioned by the EU to Kaliningrad in such a way that citizens of the Baltic state would feel the pain. With relations between Moscow and the West at a half-century low over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Lithuania banned the transit of goods sanctioned by the European Union across its territory to and from Kaliningrad, citing EU sanction rules.

  • Ukraine war: Russia 'destroys up to 50 long-range rocket launchers in high-precision airstrike'

    Captured Briton Aiden Aslin told his execution will go ahead Russia nears ‘tactical’ victory in Severodonetsk as villages fall How President Zelensky became the latest celebrity accessory Dispatch: 'My daughter is in Paris. I have lived my life already' Listen to the latest episode of our daily Ukraine podcast

  • Duterte Ends China Oil Talks, Leaving Any Restart to Marcos

    (Bloomberg) -- Outgoing Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has ended talks with China on oil exploration in the disputed South China Sea, his top envoy said, posing a challenge for incoming leader Ferdinand Marcos Jr. if he wishes to restart discussions.Most Read from BloombergJuul’s Vaping Products Are Ordered Off the Market in the USElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsRecession Worries Boost Treasuries; Stocks Advance: Markets WrapThe World’s Bubbliest Housing

  • A dispatch from descendants: Russian troops in Mykolaiv hit mass grave of Soviet soldiers

    ALIONA MAZURENKO - THURSDAY, 23 JUNE 2022, 16:31 Oleksandr Sienkevych, mayor of Mykolaiv, said that Russian occupying forces have damaged a mass grave where soldiers of the Soviet army are buried. Source: Sienkevych on Telegram Quote: "A dispatch from descendants.

  • China's payments, fintech sectors to 'play bigger role' in boosting economy, President Xi says, in positive signal for Big Tech

    President Xi Jinping on Wednesday conveyed his support for China's mobile payments and financial technology platforms at a senior leadership meeting, where he encouraged these operators to "play a bigger role" in strengthening the world's second-largest economy. That meeting by the Central Comprehensively Deepening Reforms Commission, a policy formulation and implementation body headed by Xi, approved a work plan on "enhancing regulation over big payment platforms, while promoting regulated and

  • The U.S. Supreme Court just infringed on California’s right to protect you from gun violence

    “Look for gun deaths and injuries to escalate once California is required to drop its concealed weapons permit requirement,” writes The Tribune Editorial Board. | OPINION

  • COVID cases surge again in Europe as Moderna says its booster candidate protects against BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants

    COVID cases are again surging in Europe, driven by the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of omicron that are deemed to be 10% to 15% more infectious than earlier variants and are spreading fast in Portugal, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Greece, the Netherlands and Denmark.