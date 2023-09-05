Putin's country residence claimed to be target of drone shot down over Tver Oblast

Drones attempted to attack one of the residences of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in the early hours of Sept. 5, Russian English-language newspaper the Moscow Times has claimed in a report.

In a Telegram post, the publication posted that video that it said captured the moment a drone was destroyed near the town of Zavidovo in Tver Oblast, which is about 110 kilometers northwest of the Russian capital, near where Putin is reported to have a residence.

The residence, the “Rus” state residence, is located about 19 kilometers to the west of Zavidovo, set in forest amid a maze of meandering rivers and islands. In the past, Soviet and later Russian leaders used the area for hunting. Putin, who is not reported to be fond of hunting, rarely visits the residence, however.

Wreckage from a shot down drone is also alleged to have fallen on a garage with gas cylinders in Pavlovskaya Sloboda near Moscow. Several powerful explosions were heard after a fire broke out at the crash site. No injuries were reported.

In the early hours of Sept. 5, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed to have stopped "Kyiv's attempt to attack Russian territory with UAVs." One drone was allegedly destroyed over Kaluga Oblast by air defenses.

Over the past few months, the Russian authorities have frequently reported drone raids.

Recently, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Aug. 31 that a drone flying in the direction of Moscow had been intercepted.

The Russian capital was attacked by unidentified drones on July 30. The IQ Quarter building in the Moskva City financial district, which houses the offices of several Russian ministries, was hit, and the same skyscraper was hit again just three days later.

Moscow was attacked by UAVs on Aug. 28, with local Telegram news channels reporting that drones were shot down near a helicopter factory.

Explosions also rocked Moscow on Aug. 22.

Russia typically blames Ukraine for launching drone attacks on its territory, and always claims to have shot down or disabled with electronic warfare all attacking drones, although there is evidence that some drones strike their intended targets — several Russian military aircraft have been destroyed in recent weeks at air bases deep inside Russia.

Ukraine has typically denied being responsible for the attacks, but recently the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate or HUR has claimed responsibility for carrying out attacks on two Russian airbases last December.

The HUR has also claimed responsibility for the July-August drone attacks on Moskva City.

