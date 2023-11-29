Putin's daughter helps expand Russia's influence in Africa – Bloomberg

President Vladimir Putin's younger daughter Katerina Tikhonova is supporting Russia's efforts to forge strong ties with Africa by providing digital expertise, Bloomberg reports.

Source: Bloomberg

Details: Bloomberg says Russia is vying for influence on the continent with the US, China and the EU. The terrorist nation is stepping up its efforts to improve relations with Africa by providing digital expertise as part of a plan backed by the younger daughter of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

About thirty African officials have received invitations to Moscow next month to meet with investors and Russian IT specialists providing digital services targeted at improving governance.

Putin's younger daughter Katerina Tikhonova heads the Innopraktika Center, which is affiliated with the National Intellectual Development Foundation and provides support for the project.

Bloomberg notes that Putin’s clout is growing in Africa as the Kremlin looks to strengthen its connections with nations in the Global South in order to offset the effects of European and US sanctions related to Russia's war in Ukraine.

Quote: "By promoting its digital expertise in areas ranging from cybersecurity to public services and electronic voting, Russia may gain an advantage in the competition with China, the US and the European Union for influence on the continent."

Support UP or become our patron!