Putin's disinformation is so effective that Ukrainians can't convince their own families in Russia they are under attack

A man looks over the rubble of his home destroyed by a suspected Russian airstrike in Markhalivka, Ukraine, Saturday, March 5, 2022 Marcus Yam/LA Times via Getty Images

Ukrainians are struggling to persuade their relatives in Russia not to believe Putin's propaganda.

One woman told Insider her Ukrainian uncle in Russia threatened to join the invasion.

Another Ukrainian woman has cut ties with her Russian father who said the war "was a lie."

A few days after Russia invaded her home city of Kyiv, Kristina Nikolayeva's grandmother received a call from a family member in Russia.

It was her son, Nikolayeva's uncle, who said he was going to join the Russian army, the same force engaged in invading their home country.

It is a startling example of how effectively authorities in Russia have presented its attack on Ukraine as a just and humane war, in which Russian soldiers are liberating grateful Ukrainians from their Nazi oppressors.

Nikolayeva, 37, fled to western Ukraine from Kyiv with her husband a few days after the outbreak of war. Like so many other Ukrainians, her life has been thrown into disarray by the invasion, and she is now staying with family.

Her uncle, himself a Ukrainian, has lived in Moscow for more than 20 years. Before that he lived in Crimea, where even before Russia's 2014 annexation there was strong Russian influence.

His declaration that he would fight Ukrainians is hot air, Nikolayeva told Insider, because he is not of prime military age and is, as she put it, "a coward."

"It was just bragging or something," she told Insider. "And it was very stupid because his mom is here, his sister is here. So why is he saying something like that?"

He didn't ask how they were doing, she said, and it was clear whose side he was on. He "was very enthusiastic about what is happening here," she said.

Concerned he didn't fully understand the severity of the situation, she sent him a video of a residential tower in Kyiv being hit by a missile. "He never responded," she said.

Her situation is not unique.

Families ripped apart by propaganda and politics

Story continues

Russians and Ukrainians have mixed for longer than they have been separate nations, from the days of the Russian empire, through the Soviet Union and even after Ukraine declared its independence in 1991.

Families live either side of the border, and many moved relatively freely and established lives in each others' countries.

But the two nations increasingly live in separate realities, brought about by Russia's vast state media apparatus and its hostility to independent reporting.

Since the invasion, the divide has worsened, with Russia formally outlawing reports on its invasion that do not match its official line and restricting access to Western social-media platforms.

Russian official outlets refuse to describe the attacks as a "war" or "invasion," minimise the effects of Russian attacks on civilians, and circulate claims that Ukraine is shelling its own cities and shooting down its own planes.

'Orphaned' by a father who doesn't get it

Tatiana Maligina, who works at a recruitment agency in the eastern city of Dnipro, considers herself orphaned by the war.

Her father, a Russian veteran, didn't die. But a single WhatsApp call with him on February 28, four days after Russia invaded, made her decide to sever all ties.

"I started talking about the horror that is happening in Ukraine," she told Insider. "He said it was a lie. That they are saving us."

He believes Russian troops would never fire on civilians, she told Insider. But on the day they spoke, the Russian shells fell on the civilian areas on the major city of Kharkiv, as The Guardian reported. Dnipro residents prepared for similar treatment if the Russian lines advanced.

He didn't even ask her how she was doing. "My father believes that fascists and drug addicts came to power in Ukraine," she said.

They had had a good relationship for the last three years, and didn't talk about politics much before the war, she said. But that conversation changed things.

"For the first time in my life, I told him to get lost using strong language," she told Insider. "I was very angry, because he ignored all my attempts to tell the truth."

Maligina pointed to the dominance of official narratives in Russian media. "The Russians are not even trying to find the truth in independent sources," she said. "Especially the elderly."

"I'm not the only one who has this problem, many Ukrainians who have relatives in Russia are facing it," she said.

Elena Fil, a 25-year-old from Lviv, said her father and his cousin grew up together and played together as kids. But the cousin cut ties after moving to Moscow and marrying a Russian woman many years ago, she said.

Fil spoke to Insider from Slovakia, where she fled following the outbreak of war. The cousin hasn't reached out since Putin invaded, but that came as no surprise — he and her father "don't speak to each other at all," she said.

The propaganda he is exposed to is "a kind of magic that concerns your brain," she said. "I don't know what operation, what procedure leads you to think like that," she said. "But they believe. They believe."

'My own cousin is about to invade Ukraine.'

Anna Dumanska, a Ukrainian investor relations professional based in the Hague, raised the same issue in a LinkedIn post. She wrote that one her cousins, who is in the Russian military, is preparing to invade.

She did not respond to Insider's request for an interview, and from the post the cousin's nationality wasn't clear. But his willingness to take up arms shocked her.

"I want you to properly understand what I'm saying. My own cousin is about to invade Ukraine. He's ready to kill Ukrainians."

She, too, said that Putin's grip on public information had choked Russians' worldview to the point of no return. She urged Ukrainians to talk to their Russian friends and relatives.

"I don't think I can change my cousin's mind today," she wrote. "He believes he's on a mission. He's going to protect Russian-speaking Ukrainians from Nazis."

The fallout of a bad divorce

For Nikolayeva, whose uncle said he would sign up to invade his own country, it's less about swallowing media lies and more about psychology. She noted that, until recently, it was still possible to find independent news in Russia, albeit with a little effort.

Her theory is more psychological. She described the thousands of Ukrainians who left the country to seek jobs in Russia in the 1990s — a common move at the time, when employment was scarce at home.

"For them it was like that was the only option," she said. "And they want to think they did everything right. Otherwise they have to admit that there are people who stayed and succeeded in this country — and they didn't have to leave for another country."

She pointed out that as of the war's outbreak, she was living more comfortably as a PR professional in Kyiv than her uncle was in Moscow.

"It's like a husband whose wife left him, and this husband just cannot accept that she's going to live without him," she said.

Nikolayeva said that she was initially struck by her uncle's indifference and emotional neglect. But a week later, she said she doesn't care about it any more.

"I don't feel related to him," she said. "It's like minus one relative."

Translations by Oleksandr Vynogradov.

Read the original article on Business Insider