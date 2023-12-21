Putin's "election" headquarters headed by actor who called for destruction of Ukraine

Vladimir Putin's election headquarters in the so-called "elections", which are scheduled for 15-17 March 2024, will be headed by actor Vladimir Mashkov, Mariana Lysenko, chief physician of Moscow Hospital No 52, and Artem Zhog, a Kremlin-backed official in the occupied part of Donetsk Oblast of Ukraine.

Source: Russian office of Radio Liberty

Details: It is noted that the headquarters "has started working" in Gostiny Dvor in Moscow. In the future, the heads of headquarters "plan to visit other regions".

The publication recalls that in the previous presidential elections in Russia in 2018, Putin's headquarters was headed by the head of the Centre for Gifted Children, the general director of KAMAZ and an academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

Background:

In May 2023, Ukrainian law enforcement officers served notice of suspicion on famous Russian actor Vladimir Mashkov for encroaching on Ukraine's territorial integrity and inviolability.

According to the investigation, since the beginning of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine in 2022, Mashkov has systematically participated in concerts and public events on the territory of the Russian Federation and in the occupied territories of Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts in support of the president and military personnel of the aggressor state.

Using his Instagram page, as well as Telegram and YouTube channels, the actor publicly called for the annexation of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts to the Russian Federation.

