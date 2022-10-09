Putin's forces have looted nearly 40 museums in Ukraine, plundering thousands of 'priceless' treasures, says culture minister

The 1,500 year-old golden tiara, inlaid with precious stones, one of the world's most valuable artifacts from the blood-letting rule of Attila the Hun, is seen in a museum in Melitopol, Ukraine, in November 2020. AP Photo

A 1500-year-old tiara, stolen by the Russians, was among 1,700 artifacts taken from a Melitopol museum.

Another precious hoard was stolen from the museum in Mariupol, where 2,000 items were looted.

"The attitude of Russians toward Ukrainian culture heritage is a war crime," the culture minister told AP.

Ukraine's precious cultural history has fallen victim to Putin's 227-day-long invasion of Ukraine, the culture minister has told AP.

Oleksandr Tkachenko alleged that Russian soldiers had looted thousands of artifacts from almost 40 Ukrainian museums in an interview with AP.

One rare treasure to disappear was a 1500-year-old golden tiara decorated with precious stones. It was one of the world's rarest and most valuable artifacts from the fifth-century rule of Attila the Hun.

The jewels were once housed in the Museum of Local History in Melitopol.

Speaking to AP, one anonymous museum worker said that they worked hard to hide the tiara and hundreds of other valuable artifacts. However, Russian troops stormed the building and found the treasures after a rigorous search and stole them.

The staff member said they had no idea where they took the loot of more than 1,700 artifacts. Other treasures pillaged by the Russian soldiers included 198 pieces of 2,400-year-old gold from the era of the Scythians, nomads who migrated from Central Asia.

Culture minister Tkachenko told AP Russian soldiers had carted off artifacts from almost 40 museums across the country.

A destroyed Russian APC stands in the yard of a privet house in front of a church in the recently liberated town of Sviatohirsk, Ukraine, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka

In Mariupol, another hoard was stolen from the museum where the Russians plundered 2,000 items.

Russian soldiers, who finally captured the city after a ferocious siege that ended in May, made off with ancient religious icons, a unique Jewish Torah scroll, a 200-year-old bible, valuable paintings by local artists, and more than 200 medals, Mariupol's exiled city council told AP.

"The attitude of Russians toward Ukrainian culture heritage is a war crime," Tkachenko told AP.

He said the looting and destruction of cultural sites amounted to hundreds of millions of dollars. He noted that numerous churches, museums, and cultural sites have been damaged and despoiled in the Russian invasion.

Ukraine's first lady, Olena Zelenska, described these attacks on culture and history as a "war against our identity" when she visited a Ukrainian museum in New York when she visited the USA in September.

Speaking about the lost artifacts, Oleksandr Symonenko, chief researcher at Ukraine's Institute of Archaeology, told AP, "These are ancient finds. These are works of art. They are priceless," and added, "If culture disappears, it is an irreparable disaster."

