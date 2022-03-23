  • Oops!
Putin's foreign minister says freezing Russia's currency reserves was 'thievery' and that the Kremlin didn't expect such harsh sanctions

Sinéad Baker
·1 min read

  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Sergey Lavrov
    Sergey Lavrov
    Russian politician and Foreign Minister
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov looks on, next to Russian President Vladimir Putin, as they wait for the US-Russia summit at the Villa La Grange, in Geneva on June 16, 2021.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva in June 2021.Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

  • Putin's foreign minister called the freezing of Russia's currency reserves "thievery."

  • He said the scale of sanctions after Russia's invasion of Ukraine came as a shock.

  • He said "nobody who was predicting what sanctions the West would pass could have pictured that."

Russia's foreign minister called the freezing of Russia's currency reserves in light of its invasion of Ukraine "thievery" and said the country did not expect that level of sanctions.

Sergei Lavrov spoke to students in Moscow on Wednesday.

According to The New York Times, he said about the West's freezing of Russia's central bank reserves that "nobody who was predicting what sanctions the West would pass could have pictured that. It's just thievery."

The US and European countries were among those who froze Russian reserves.

Russia has around $640 billion in foreign reserves.

Russia's finance minister Anton Siluanov said earlier this month that around $300 billion — half of Russia's reserves — had been frozen.

Other sanctions on Russia include the blocking the trade of luxury goods and heavy sanctions on Russian oligarchs.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the sanctions on oligarchs as "state banditry" earlier this month.

Read the original article on Business Insider

