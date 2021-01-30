Putin's former judo partner says he owns palace which opposition links to Russian leader

Gleb Stolyarov

By Gleb Stolyarov

MOSCOW, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Russian businessman Arkady Rotenberg said on Saturday he owns a huge palace in southern Russia which jailed Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny has linked to President Vladimir Putin.

Navalny and his anti-corruption foundation have published a video in which they allege the opulent mansion belonged to the Russian leader. The video has been viewed more than 103 million times.

Rotenberg, Putin's former judo sparring partner who sold his stake in gas pipeline construction firm Stroygazmontazh in 2019 for a sum which RBC business daily put at some 75 billion roubles ($990 million), said he bought the palace two years ago.

"Now it will no longer be a secret, I am the beneficiary," Rotenberg said in a video published by Mash channel in Telegram. "There was a rather complicated facility, there were a lot of creditors, and I managed to become the beneficiary."

He gave no further financial details of the purchase or how it had been funded.

Putin has already denied ownership of the palace.

Navalny was remanded in custody for 30 days on Jan. 18 for parole violations he says were trumped up and could face years in jail. He was arrested after flying back to Moscow from Germany, where he had been recovering from a nerve agent poisoning last August.

After Navalny's arrest thousands of people joined unsanctioned protests across Russia last Saturday to demand the Kremlin release Navalny from jail.

Navalny's supporters plan to hold further protest rallies across Russia this Sunday. Authorities have said they are illegal and have vowed to break them up.

Rotenberg was among the Russian officials and business executives blacklisted by the United States and other Western powers in the aftermath of Russia's annexation of Crimea in March 2014.

Russian police on Saturday detained Sergey Smirnov, editor-in-chief of independent media outlet Mediazona, in Moscow on suspicion of taking part in last weekend's Moscow protest, Mediazona said on Saturday.

($1 = 75.7500 roubles) (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov Additional reporting by Polina Nikolskaya Writing by Maxim Rodionov Editing by David Holmes)

Latest Stories

  • AOC to Ted Cruz: 'You almost had me murdered 3 weeks ago'

    Cruz was concurring with the congresswoman's take on the Robinhood app when she criticized him for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

  • Critics say plan to put Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill is an insult to her legacy

    This week, the Biden administration announced that it would resume efforts to put abolitionist Harriet Tubman's image on the $20 bill, a move first championed by the Obama administration in 2016.

  • Married Texas police chief accused of cheating resigns after arrest

    Jason Collier allegedly showed a fake marriage annulment document to a girlfriend.

  • EXPLAINER: Behind the Kremlin's response to Navalny rallies

    Rattled by nationwide protests over jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Russian authorities are moving rapidly to block any new ones – from piling legal pressure on his allies to launching a campaign to discredit the demonstrations. Unprecedented mass rallies across Russia on Jan. 23 demanding Navalny's release from jail resulted in thousands of arrests, and dozens of criminal investigations were opened. President Vladimir Putin likened organizers of the protests to “terrorists,” and lawmakers charged that Navalny was a Western stooge and betrayed his country to benefit Russia’s adversaries.

  • U.S. and China may meet at Singapore's 'Davos', WEF says

    United States President Joe Biden's new administration may hold meetings with Chinese counterparts at a World Economic Forum meeting in Singapore in May, the organisation's president said on Friday. Borge Brende was speaking in a virtual dialogue with Singapore's prime minister, who called for a reset of the relationship between the two superpowers. "Singapore has had very close ties with the U.S. but also worked very well with China," Brende said.

  • US judge allows extradition of two men accused of aiding Carlos Ghosn's escape from Japan

    A US judge on Thursday rejected a last-ditch effort by two men to avoid being extradited to Japan to face charges they helped former Renault-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn flee the country. The ruling by US District Judge Indira Talwani in Boston cleared the way for US Army Special Forces veteran Michael Taylor and his son, Peter Taylor, to be handed over to Japan, after the US State Department approved their extradition. The Taylors' lawyers had argued they could not be prosecuted in Japan for helping someone "bail jump" and that, if extradited, they faced the prospect relentless interrogations and torture. Ghosn in a court filing sought to support their claim, arguing he faced prolonged detention, mental torture and intimidation in Japan and the Taylors would face "similar or worse conditions". But Ms Talwani said that "although the prison conditions in Japan may be deplorable", that was not enough to bar extradition and that authorities had established their alleged actions were an "extraditable offense". Lawyers for the Taylors quickly moved to appeal. They declined to comment, as did Nissan. Ghosn and the Japanese embassy in Washington did not immediately comment. The Taylors were arrested in May at Japan's request. MS Talwani put their extradition on hold on Oct. 29 so she could hear their challenge to the State Department's decision. Prosecutors say the Taylors helped Ghosn flee Japan on Dec. 29, 2019, hidden in a box and on a private jet before reaching his childhood home, Lebanon, which has no extradition treaty with Japan. Ghosn was awaiting trial on charges that he engaged in financial wrongdoing, including by understating his compensation in Nissan's financial statements. Ghosn has denied wrongdoing. Prosecutors said the elder Taylor, a private security specialist, and his son received $1.3 million for their services.

  • AOC tells Ted Cruz she doesn’t want to work with him on Robinhood probe because he ‘almost had me murdered’ during Capitol riot

    Ms Ocasio-Cortez again called for Mr Cruz to resign

  • Former Obama aide to be tapped as Iran envoy, angering hawks

    A top national security aide to former President Barack Obama will be tapped as U.S. envoy for Iran, a senior State Department official said late Thursday. The senior official and several other people familiar with the decision said Secretary of State Antony Blinken will name Rob Malley as the Biden administration’s point person on Iran. The official added that Malley has “a track record of success negotiating constraints on Iran’s nuclear program” and that Blinken is confident he “will be able to do that once again.”

  • Britain says it expects its vaccine contracts to be met

    Britain is confident it will receive sufficient COVID-19 vaccine doses to keep its programme on track despite a dispute between the European Union and drugmaker AstraZeneca, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Friday. EU Commission Head Ursula von der Leyen has demanded that Astrazeneca deliver contracted vaccine supplies from Britain to EU states, and has dimissed the notion that the United Kingdom should have first rights to doses produced there.

  • More Inside the Beverly Hills Estate of House of Bijan’s Heir

    Nicolas Bijan and his wife, interior designer Roxy Bijan, took a youthful, vibrant approach to redecorating Taylor Swift’s former homeOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • China could strip Hong Kong citizens of right to vote

    China could strip Hong Kongers of their right to vote if they opt to hold British-issued travel documents allowing them to resettle in the UK, experts said last night. The warning came after Beijing announced yon Friday that it would "no longer recognise" the British National (Overseas) passport for Hong Kongers, through which a visa scheme opens on Sunday allowing them to move to Britain. The scheme - announced by Boris Johnson last year in the wake of Beijing's human rights clampdown in Hong Kong - is expected to be used by more than 300,000 people in the coming five years. Beijing’s foreign ministry declared that as of Sunday, it would no longer recognise the "so-called BN(O) passport as a travel document and ID document, and reserves the right to take further actions." The declaration thus far appears to be largely symbolic, because Hong Kongers also have their own Hong Kong passport and ID cards, which Beijing still recognises.

  • United Arab Emirates says it will offer citizenship to some

    The United Arab Emirates on Saturday announced plans to grant some foreigners citizenship to this oil-rich nation home to Abu Dhabi and Dubai, part of efforts to stimulate its economy amid the coronavirus pandemic. The UAE previously gave citizenship to Palestinians and others who helped form the country's government after its formation in 1971. Saturday's announcement by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai who also serves as the autocratic nation's prime minister and vice president, said the offer could apply to artists, authors, doctors, engineers and scientists, as well as their families.

  • No prison sentence for ex-FBI lawyer who pleaded guilty in Russia probe fallout

    A U.S. judge on Friday declined to impose a prison sentence for a former FBI lawyer who pleaded guilty to falsifying a document during the agency's investigation of contacts between former President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign and Russia. Judge James Boasberg ordered Kevin Clinesmith, who admitted to altering an email used to justify a government wiretap of former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page, to serve one year's probation and 400 hours of community service. Special Counsel John Durham had sought up to six months in prison, suggesting Clinesmith acted out of "political or personal bias" against Trump.

  • Teen charged in fatal shooting of 5 at Indianapolis home

    A 17-year-old Indianapolis boy was charged with murder for allegedly fatally shooting his father, stepmother, two teenage relatives and a 19-year-old pregnant woman in the family's home.

  • Two gay men in Indonesia publicly caned 77 times each after vigilantes broke into their flat

    Two men in Indonesia’s conservative Aceh province have been publicly lashed 77 times each after neighbourhood vigilantes burst into their apartment last November and reported them to Islamic religious police for allegedly having sex with each other. The caning is the third time people have been punished for practicing homosexuality since Aceh banned it under Shariah law in 2015. The consumption of alcohol, gambling, tight clothing for women, and extramarital sex have also been outlawed under Shariah ordinances. The men, aged 27 and 29, were whipped on Thursday with a rattan stick in front of dozens of people by a team of five enforcers wearing long brown robes and hoods. The pair reportedly winced as they were struck and the punishment was briefly halted to allow them to drink water. The mother of one man fainted at the scene. A Shariah court last month sentenced each man to 80 strokes, but they received 77 to compensate for time spent in prison. Morality offenses including gay sex can be punished by up to 100 lashes. On the same day, a woman and man were each given 20 lashes for being caught in close proximity to each other, and two men were given 40 lashes each for drinking alcohol.

  • China finance official executed in bribery case

    The former head of a Chinese state-owned asset management company was executed Friday on charges of taking bribes in an unusually severe penalty for a recent corruption case. Lai Xiaomin of China Huarong Asset Management Co., was among thousands of officials snared in a long-running anti-graft campaign led by President Xi Jinping. Others including China's former insurance regulator have been sentenced to prison.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested Ruth Bader Ginsburg had been replaced by a body double

    According to QAnon lore, the Supreme Court justice had died years earlier but her death was hidden as part of a conspiracy

  • DeSantis is right: Florida doesn’t need Biden’s vaccine plan. His has been a flaming success | Opinion

    Florida’s COVID vaccine rollout is more like a flaming ant farm, only less organized.

  • China boosts cadres in Hong Kong by 100, as Beijing tightens supervision of city, media report

    China sent an extra 100 cadres to work in its top Hong Kong office in the past year to make sure the city was ruled by patriots, the South China Morning Post said on Friday. Beijing has imposed a tighter grip on the Asian financial hub in the past year, imposing new security laws and arresting political opponents. The Post, citing unnamed sources, said the Hong Kong Liaison Office's expanded responsibilities included tighter supervision and policy implementation in the semiautonomous city.

  • Dubai blamed for spreading Covid abroad after influencers and tourists lapped up its party lifestyle

    The United Arab Emirates is facing questions for allowing the party lifestyle of Dubai to continue in a pandemic, amid fears that thousands who flocked to the Gulf state for sunbathing and cocktails have ended up spreading Covid around the world. After opening its borders to New Year’s Eve revellers, including a host of British Instagram "influencers", several countries have blamed Dubai for exacerbating the pandemic. On Thursday Britain announced a ban on all direct flights from the United Arab Emirates [UAE] which came into effect at 1pm. Dubai, famous for its sun-soaked beaches, skyscrapers and luxury lifestyle, was one of the first countries to reopen its borders in July in a bid to rescue its tourism industry.