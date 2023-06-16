Putin's imagination conjures up NATO's involvement in Ukraine's war, he threatens to strike air bases outside of Ukraine

On Friday 16 June, Russian President Vladimir Putin admitted that Russia could strike air bases outside Ukraine if F-16 fighter jets intended to be used in the war were based there.

Source: Putin said this at the St Petersburg Economic Forum, reports European Pravda

Details: According to the Russian president, "NATO, of course, is getting involved in the war in Ukraine," because it continues to help Ukraine with military equipment, and now "the option of supplying aircraft is being considered".

Quote: "Tanks are burning, several tanks have been destroyed, including the Leopard... They're burning. So will the F-16s. There is no doubt," Putin said.

"But if these [jets – ed.] are located at air bases outside of Ukraine, and are used in hostilities, we will have to look at how we are affected and where we are affected by the means used in hostilities against us," the Russian president added.

He said this poses a "serious danger of further drawing NATO into this armed conflict."

Earlier, after a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group in Brussels, Reznikov said that he had received promises from the allies to start exercises for Ukrainian pilots on Western fighters.

Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said the preparation of a training plan for Ukrainian pilots has made progress, although it will still take some time.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!