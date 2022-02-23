Putin's inner circle targeted by new EU sanctions

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Anton Vaino
    Russian diplomat
  • Sergey Shoygu
    Russian political figure


The European Union has approved sanctions against key members of Russian President Vladimir Putin's inner circle, including Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Putin's chief of staff Anton Vaino, as well as a number of other figures involved in Russian politics and media.

Sanctions have been approved against a total of 555 individuals and 52 entities in response to "violations of Ukraine's territorial integrity," according to a press release from the European Council. This comes after Putin on Monday recognized two breakaway territories in eastern Ukraine, the so-called Donetsk People's Republic and the Luhansk People's Republic, as independent.

The sanctions approved by the European Union on Wednesday will also include all 351 members of the lower house of Russia's national legislature, who the release noted voted in favor of Putin recognizing the two territories as independent.

"Such decisions are illegal and unacceptable. They violate international law, Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty, Russia's own international commitments and further escalate the crisis," High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borell said of Putin's move in a statement.

A document listing more than 20 of the people and entities included in the sanctions, seen by Politico Europe, says that under Shoigu, "Russian troops have held military drills in the illegally annexed Crimea and have been positioned at the border" with Ukraine, and "he is ultimately responsible for any military action against Ukraine."

The New York Times reported that in addition to Shoigu and Vaino, notable individuals targeted by the new sanctions include the director of the foreign ministry's Information and Press Department, Maria Zakharova, and news network RT head Margarita Simonyan.

The sanctions package, which is several hundred pages long, according to The Times, will impose bans on the import of a number of goods and services, as well as a ban on Russia's short- and long-term bonds, which the country uses to raise funds in European capital markets.

This comes a day after President Biden on Tuesday put into motion coordinated sanctions that were developed over months of intensive diplomacy among allies and aimed at imposing punishing consequences on Moscow.

Biden called the moves the first set of significant measures taken in response to Putin's decision a day earlier to recognize as independent, and aid militarily, breakaway regions in southeastern Ukraine.

"This is the beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine," Biden said in remarks from the East Room of the White House. "I'm going to begin to impose sanctions ... and if Russia goes further with this invasion, we stand prepared to go further."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Why TAL Education Stock Jumped 15% Today

    Shares of Chinese for-profit education company TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) jumped in Wednesday trading -- an apparent delayed reaction to yesterday's fiscal third-quarter 2022 earnings news, that now has the stock up 14.9% as of 11:20 a.m. ET. TAL reported its earnings Tuesday morning -- but the news got drowned out by headlines about Russia's deployment of troops into Ukraine. As a result, TAL stock didn't move much yesterday, gaining only a single penny in share price.

  • False posts share chemtrails conspiracy theory, claiming white trails 'spread Covid-19'

    Social media posts claim white trails that linger in the sky after a passing plane are "chemical trails" that spread Covid-19. However, the claim is false. These white trails are condensation trails, which do not cause harm to humans, while experts have debunked conspiracy theories about "chemtrails". There is scientific consensus that Covid-19 is caused by the virus SARS-CoV-2."Chemtrails everywhere! More covid on the way," reads a Facebook post shared on February 12, 2022. It shows two photos

  • US deepens sanctions on smuggling network for Yemen Houthis

    The United States added to sanctions Wednesday against what it said were members of an illicit financing network for Yemen’s Houthi rebels, responding to the Iran-backed group's recent escalation of drone and missile attacks on its oil-rich Gulf neighbors . The penalties from the Treasury Department appeared to fall short of the tougher measures that the Saudis and Emiratis, key strategic partners of the U.S., had sought from the Biden administration. U.S. officials have been in talks with Saudi Arabia and the UAE as the crisis in Ukraine worsens high petroleum prices and a supply shortfall globally.

  • Why Boeing Stock Was Down More Than 5% Today

    Shares of aerospace giant Boeing (NYSE: BA) are among the highest-profile victims of today's sell-off on the latest escalation of Russia's moves against Ukraine. As of 2:05 p.m. ET Tuesday, Boeing stock was down 5.2%, roughly three times the loss of the S&P 500 as a whole. Why would a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine be bad news for Boeing?

  • Vladimir Putin has ‘gone full tonto’ over Ukraine, says Ben Wallace

    Vladimir Putin has gone "full tonto", Ben Wallace, the Defence Secretary, said on Wednesday as the Government hardened its rhetoric over the Russian president.

  • Pelosi: Putin is a "tyrant" and his actions are a "total assault on democracy"

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday called Russia President Vladimir Putin a "tyrant" and said his latest aggression toward Ukraine is "an attack on democracy." What she's saying: “It’s stunning to see in this day and age, a tyrant roll into a country," Pelosi said in her first news conference since returning from the Munich Security Conference. "This is the same tyrant who attacked our democracy in 2016."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."You cannot

  • Live updates: Kyiv to declare state of emergency as Russia-Ukraine crisis escalates

    The latest:Western world ramps up Russia sanctionsPelosi: Putin is a "tyrant" and his actions are a "total assault on democracy"Cyberattack hits Ukrainian government and banksUkraine to declare 30-day state of emergencyRussia-Ukraine crisis opens new era of petro politicsStay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeHow we got here: The crisis in eastern Ukraine escalated drastically on Feb. 21 when Putin recognized two pro-Russian separatist

  • Model United Nations success a highlight for CHS students

    Several Cambridge High School students participated in the three-day Ohio Model United Nations event in Columbus.

  • Zelensky rules out ceding territory to Russia in late-night address to Ukraine

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday that he would not cede his country's land despite escalating tensions with Russia amid the possibility of an invasion."We are committed to the peaceful and diplomatic path, we will follow it and only it," Zelensky said, according to Reuters. "But we are on our own land, we are not afraid of anything and anybody, we owe nothing to no one, and we will give nothing to no one."The president also...

  • Podcast: Vladimir Putin's Ukraine obsession

    Russia has sent troops into Ukraine, fulfilling threats that Russian President Vladimir Putin has promised for years.

  • Erdogan tells Zelenskiy Turkey opposes targeting of Ukraine's territorial integrity

    President Tayyip Erdogan told his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Tuesday that Turkey opposed any decision targeting Ukraine's territorial integrity, after Russia said it was recognising two regions in eastern Ukraine as independent. The move by Russian President Vladimir Putin has prompted the United States and European Union to mull potential sanctions against Russia.

  • LA Prosecutors Want to Reignite Recall Effort for Progressive DA

    A coalition of prosecutors in Los Angeles overwhelmingly support a recall of progressive District Attorney George Gascón, who has come under fire recently for rolling back enforcement of laws against a number of offenses, including resisting arrest, disturbing the peace, and making criminal threats.

  • EU sanctions hit Russian minister, top advisor, lawmakers

    The European Union agreed to slap sanctions Wednesday on Russia's defense minister, a top adviser to President Vladimir Putin and hundreds of Russian lawmakers who voted in favor of recognizing the independence of separatist areas in southeast Ukraine. The sanctions, mostly a freeze on the assets of those listed and a ban on them traveling in the 27-nation EU, are the first steps in a planned series of retaliatory measures designed to be ramped up should Putin launch an attack or push troops deeper into Ukraine. Putin signed a decree recognizing Donetsk and Luhansk as independent and appears to be driving Russia's campaign against Ukraine, but he is not on the EU’s list even though the sanctions target those “ involved in the illegal decision.”

  • US government halts Trump-era plan to approve mining road in Alaska

    Officials finds ‘significant deficiencies’ in decision-making process that approved plan to build road through indigenous land The Glenn Highway near Palmer, Alaska. The department said it would conduct a new environmental analysis of the plan. Photograph: Bill Roth/AP The Biden administration has halted a Trump-era plan to approve a mining road in Alaska that would cut through indigenous land and alter one of the last roadless wildernesses in the US. The construction of the Ambler Road in north

  • Talk of imminent Iran deal is "very premature," U.S. official says

    The U.S. and Iran are close to a return to the 2015 nuclear deal but several “difficult issues” remain unresolved, a senior Biden administration official told Axios on Wednesday.Why it matters: At the moment, neither side seems willing to compromise on its remaining red lines, and the official said the outcome could still be no deal at all.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe latest: Iran's chief negotiator, Ali Bagheri Kani, is

  • Silver Lake Historical Society program focuses on findings

    The Silver Lake Historical Society will host a program regarding members' findings on March 17 at 7 p.m. at Silver Lake Village Hall, 2961 Kent Road.

  • Trump praises ‘genius’ Putin for moving troops to eastern Ukraine

    Former president says Russian leader made ‘very savvy’ decision to recognise two territories of eastern Ukraine as independentUkraine crisis: live updates Trump with Putin at the G20 summit in Osaka in June 2019. Trump said: ‘Here’s a guy who’s very savvy … I know him very well.’ Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters Donald Trump has said that Vladimir Putin is “very savvy” and made a “genius” move by declaring two regions of eastern Ukraine as independent states and moving Russian armed forces to

  • Critics say mild UK sanctions on Russia don't match promises

    Britain promised to hit Russia with “powerful” sanctions over its military confrontation with Ukraine. But the slim sheaf of measures announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson has disappointed allies and critics alike. The U.K. has slapped asset freezes and travel bans on three wealthy Russians and sanctioned five Russian banks in response to President Vladimir Putin’s decision to recognize two breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine and to authorize sending in what he called “peacekeeping” troops. Johnson says there will be more to come if there is a “full-scale” Russian invasion.

  • The real reason Putin played a pussycat during the Trump presidency

    The real reason Putin played a pussycat during the Trump presidency

  • Russia threatens to target 'sensitive' US assets as part of a 'strong' and 'painful' response to sanctions

    Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it was open to diplomacy with the US but that the sanctions would be met with a fierce response.