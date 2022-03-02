Is Putin's invasion of Ukraine a war crime?

Reuters

Regulators are preparing for a possible closure of the European arm of Russia's second-largest bank, VTB Bank, amid growing concerns about the impact of Western sanctions on the bank following the invasion of Ukraine, according to two sources familiar with the matter. VTB Bank's European operations could be closed within days by regulators in Germany, where it chiefly operates on the continent, one person with direct knowledge of the situation said. The second source said BaFin, the German regulator, was on "high alert", monitoring the situation closely and ready to act if needed although no final decision had been taken.