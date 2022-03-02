Is Putin's invasion of Ukraine a war crime?
War crimes can occur only during an armed conflict, according to the United Nations Office on Genocide Prevention and the Responsibility to Protect.
War crimes can occur only during an armed conflict, according to the United Nations Office on Genocide Prevention and the Responsibility to Protect.
As the U.S. tries to curb Russia's invasion of Ukraine, most Republicans bite back on the usual boos and heckling. It won't last.
Mr Todd wanted the president to explain why Ukraine is “our fight”
Regulators are preparing for a possible closure of the European arm of Russia's second-largest bank, VTB Bank, amid growing concerns about the impact of Western sanctions on the bank following the invasion of Ukraine, according to two sources familiar with the matter. VTB Bank's European operations could be closed within days by regulators in Germany, where it chiefly operates on the continent, one person with direct knowledge of the situation said. The second source said BaFin, the German regulator, was on "high alert", monitoring the situation closely and ready to act if needed although no final decision had been taken.
Police said one of the women tried pushing a panic button, but the man shoved her to the ground and threatened to shoot her.
Netflix has “paused” all future projects it had planned to undertake within Russia.
The former NFL MVP is also working on "The Einstein Challenge," History announced at its upfront
Kanye has been vocal about his vision for Black Future Month, with the Future Brunch serving as a town hall with Black journalists and media execs.
In Kharkiv, which has a population of about 1.5 million, at least six people were killed when the region's Soviet-era administrative building was hit
The fortunes of Russia's billionaires are getting hammered as share prices of their globally listed companies fall.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell says Russian Presidetn Vladimir Putin is a "ruthless thug" who invaded a sovereign country and is responsible for the killing of innocent people. (March 1)
Alice Koh, a onetime graphic designer and creative director who served as an executive producer on the 2018 documentaries Kusama: Infinity and Garry Winogrand: All Things Are Photographable, has died. She was 51. Koh died Jan. 21 at her home in New York City after suffering a heart attack, her friend Irene Shum told The […]
Thousands of Indian students studying abroad in Ukraine are desperately calling on the Indian Embassy to help them evacuate the war-torn country. According to The Wall Street Journal, around 8,000 of the estimated 20,000 Indians residing in Ukraine have fled from the country since India's External Affairs Ministry issued its advisory on Feb. 15. About 13,000 out of the estimated 18,000 Indian students enrolled in Ukrainian universities, however, are still left stranded as of Feb. 27, reported NDTV.
Republicans condemn hate speech, bigotry and antisemitism, but those who preach it remain in office and in the GOP.
‘He is very on-brand’, Kimmel said of the Florida senator
In a tearful speech on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-Ind., the first Ukrainian-born member of Congress, harshly condemned the Russian president for his deadly invasion of her home country.
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said he has a nightly routine with daughters Maxima and August, including sharing what they're excited about in the future.
All this suggests Jimmy Garoppolo could be staying at least one more year in San Francisco.
Production continues for both Europe-based shows despite last week's heists
Biden supported Ukraine at the 2022 State of the Union address in an indigo satin Lapointe midi dress with embroidered sunflowers.
‘Test to treat’ model will offer free anti-viral pills after a positive test as part of four-pronged approach• US politics live Jeff Zients, the White House Covid response coordinator, said: ‘We are moving forward safely … most Americans in most of the country can now be mask-free.’ Photograph: Patrick Semansky/AP The White House released a 96-page plan on Wednesday to shift the fight against Covid-19 and “help move America forward safely”, past a crisis footing to a new “normal”. Announcement o