Putin's martial law orders signal changes to Russian life just starting

Matthew Bodner
·5 min read

LONDON — President Vladimir Putin’s declaration of martial law has left residents in occupied Ukrainian regions facing new restrictions and uncertainty. But the same is also true in Russia, where the decree tightened security and left open the possibility that broader, deeper changes could follow.

From the start of its invasion of Ukraine, the Kremlin has gone to great lengths to paint it as less than a war, calling it a “special military operation” that did not require great sacrifice from most of the public.

That has been especially true of major cities like Moscow and St. Petersburg, where the conflict has been treated as something that did not require a disruption to daily life.

That thinking still holds, according to some analysts, but it’s a line that Putin is struggling to walk as his war in Ukraine falters and he turns to more radical measures in a bid to stabilize and sustain it.

Members of the Russian National Guard secure the area around the Kremlin in Moscow on Oct. 20, 2022. (Natalia Kolesnikova / AFP - Getty Images)
Members of the Russian National Guard secure the area around the Kremlin in Moscow on Oct. 20, 2022. (Natalia Kolesnikova / AFP - Getty Images)

Almost immediately after Putin signed the orders, the governors of the Russian regions affected by them lined up to assure their constituents that there were currently no plans to enact the same types of restrictions contained in the decrees and most likely to be imposed in annexed southern and eastern Ukraine.

Chief among these voices was Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin.

“We will take the necessary measures to improve the security of civilian facilities and critical facilities,” Sobyanin wrote on Telegram Wednesday. “At the same time, I must state that at the moment no measures are being introduced to limit the normal rhythm of the city’s life.”

Few in the capital seem reassured.

Putin’s troop call-up was a shock for city residents, who for seven months had done their best to carry on with their lives. Tens of thousands of men from Moscow are estimated to have fled the country.

“One can believe or not believe politicians, they will do whatever they consider useful at any moment, so no, I am not reassured,” Alexandra, a 56-year-old retired accountant in Moscow who asked that her last name be withheld due to fears of reprisal, told NBC News. “However, I doubt that life in Moscow will change much even if martial law is imposed — it never has, even in WWII!”

Pavel Chikov, a prominent Russian human rights lawyer, warned his followers on Telegram that the answer to whether wartime restrictions can now be taken across the country is, “Yes, they can.”

Andrei Kolesnikov, an analyst at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, says that the mobilization effort last month shows this.

“Moscow can be considered a special place,” Kolesnikov says, “but given the fact that there was a hunt for men amongst the populations of St. Petersburg and Moscow, I can’t say that dwellers of the capitals are safe.”

Russian independent journalists Farida Rustamova and Maxim Tovkaylo, in a piece picking through Putin’s executive orders, note that the moves are legally unprecedented in modern Russia and “radically expand the powers of the authorities in the conditions of the war with Ukraine and, in fact, introduce special rules of life throughout the country.”

Taken as a whole, the orders — which in many regards are vague and unrestricted — give the Russian military, security services and regional authorities significant power to mobilize local residents and businesses to support the “special military operation.” The groundwork has also been laid to ramp up the security level in any given region to full martial law at any moment.

Beyond the four Ukrainian regions now subject to martial law proper, six Russian regions bordering Ukraine are now subject to a “medium response level,” as well as Russian-controlled Crimea. This is essentially “soft” martial law, and it allows regional governors to control movement on their territories and evacuate residents if needed.

These regions have seen restrictions since the war began, but in recent weeks authorities have been tightening their grip along the border. This has been prompted by Ukrainian strikes on buildings and infrastructure on internationally recognized Russian territory, such as in Belgorod. And last week, mobilized soldiers opened fire on their comrades at a Belgorod training ground.

The introduction of “soft” martial law in these regions suggests that the Kremlin expects Belgorod and other districts to feel more and more of the war — not out of the question given Ukraine’s successful counteroffensives. Concerns about sabotage within Russia are also growing.

A third tier, “heightened readiness,” has been imposed across the rest of Russia’s western and southern administrative regions that are not covered under the “medium response” tier — this would include the nation’s capital, Moscow. The rest of the country is subject to a “baseline” readiness level that allows greater security presence and restrictions.

Soldiers guard the entrance of a government building in Donetsk, the capital of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic in eastern Ukraine on Oct. 20, 2022. (Alexei Alexandrov / AP)
Soldiers guard the entrance of a government building in Donetsk, the capital of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic in eastern Ukraine on Oct. 20, 2022. (Alexei Alexandrov / AP)

In many ways, Putin’s executive orders resemble a crisis management response more than a wartime measure. One prominent feature of the orders is the creation of a state coordination council, comprised largely of regional governors, to help coordinate with newly empowered federal organs like the military and security services.

The formation of the council brings with it the re-emergence of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Sobyanin, the Moscow mayor. Both men were the faces of Putin’s Covid response efforts, and are seen as some of the more moderate, technocratic voices that have maintained their positions in the Kremlin orbit.

“This is simply the same model as during the pandemic — it’s a state of civic and economic emergency,” Kolesnikov says.

That suggests that Putin may be settling in for a long war and is bringing in his domestic crisis bureaucracy to help manage the homefront. It also suggests that the Kremlin is aware that unpopular decisions may still be required, and the crisis managers and regional governors — just like during the height of the pandemic — are there to draw the ire of the public.

Put another way: These are not indications that Putin is looking for an easy out from the war.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com

Recommended Stories

  • 'Love Is Blind’ Fans react to Raven's Jumping Jacks

    Netflix just released the first group of episodes from Season 3 of "Love Is Blind," and fans are already discussing their favorite moments on social media.

  • Elon Musk Says Tesla Is Working On a Car "Half the Cost" of a Model 3

    And it'll outsell every other Tesla model combined, he says. But anyone who's followed Tesla for long knows he doesn't always deliver promptly.

  • Giorgia Meloni: The long climb to Italy's political summit

    In 2019, Giorgia Meloni made a speech that has come to define her: "I am a woman, I am a mother, I am Italian, I am a Christian, and you can't take that away from me," she told cheering supporters in Rome. Fast forward three years, and the nationalist leader can now also say she is Italy's first female prime minister. Meloni was named to the post on Friday after her Brothers of Italy party finished first in last month's national election, up from fifth place in 2018, propelling a right-wing coalition to clear majorities in both houses of parliament.

  • Some owners are unhappy that Jed York has funded political ads targeting Stephen Ross

    Dolphins owner Stephen Ross may be persona non grata in NFL circles, but he still enjoys one of the basic privileges of member in Club Oligarch. They’re not supposed to attack their own. Michael Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle reports that three owners and two high-level team executives “expressed disappointment” during this week’s league [more]

  • Elon Musk Asks About Russia

    The billionaire, who supports Ukraine, had a provocative exchange with former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev.

  • Iran sides with Russia at the UN

    It’s been almost two months since I started covering the United Nations from its headquarters in New York. I came here to understand whether the organization is as useless as many in Ukraine and beyond say. People see mostly brazen Russian vetoes at the Security Council, the inability of the body to make decisions and, of course, loads of boring resolutions no one understands.

  • Anthony Rapp responds after losing sexual assault case against Kevin Spacey

    According to reports from US media, the jury deliberated for 90 minutes before coming to a unanimous decision

  • James Wiseman is first young Warriors player to secure spot in rotation

    One game into the season, James Wiseman has secured a spot in the Warriors' playing rotation.

  • False election claims overwhelm local efforts to push back

    Republican county commissioners in this swath of ranching country in New Mexico’s high desert have tried everything they can think of to persuade voters their elections are secure. Here and elsewhere, Republicans as well as Democrats are paying a price for former President Donald Trump's relentless complaints and false claims about the 2020 election he lost. Many Torrance County voters still don’t trust voting machines or election tallies, a conspiracy-fueled lack of faith that persists in rural areas across the U.S. Just weeks before consequential midterm elections, such widespread skepticism suggests that no matter the outcome, many Americans may not accept the results.

  • What Liz Truss can teach you about quitting. Plus, one critical piece of advice for starting your new job.

    U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss will be shortest-serving U.K. prime minister ever. On the steps of No. 10 Downing Street, the embattled leader said Thursday she will leave office next week once a successor is chosen, having served only 44 days in office. Markets reeled at the news of the mini-budget, the pound plunged, the Bank of England intervened to stabilize the bond market after sharp increases in bond yields threatened some pension funds, and Truss fired her finance minister.

  • What Putin’s martial law order means for the Russia-Ukraine war

    Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the latest escalation of his war in Ukraine on Wednesday, declaring martial law in occupied areas of Ukraine and wartime measures throughout much of Russia. Ukrainian officials said the order would not deter their efforts to retake occupied territory, but warned it could mean mass deportations of Ukrainians out of…

  • Dogs Line Up for Food Provided by Charity in Ukraine's Kramatorsk

    Dogs displaced by the war in Ukraine patiently lined up for food provided by a charity in Kramatorsk on Thursday, October 20, according to an image posted online.The post said the feeding station was installed on October 19, and the displaced dogs lined up to eat the following morning. “I’ve never seen anything like this,” read a caption accompanying the image.Footage sent to Storyful shows cats and dogs eating out of various feeding tubes around the city of Kramatorsk. Credit: @natemook/Kramatorsk Volunteer Center via Storyful

  • A surge in coal and oil emissions was expected with Russia’s war and a COVID recovery — here’s what actually happened

    Energy watchdog says greatly reduced emissions in 2022 can be chalked up to stronger expansion of wind, solar and nuclear, and more electric vehicles.

  • Russian troop losses in Ukraine hit almost 67,000, says Ukraine’s General Staff

    Russia has already lost about 66,650 soldiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Ukraine’s General Staff said in a Facebook post on Oct. 20.

  • Zelenskiy calls on West to warn Russia not to blow up dam

    FRONTLINE NORTH OF KHERSON, Ukraine (Reuters) -Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged the West to warn Russia not to blow up a dam that would flood a swath of southern Ukraine, as his forces prepared to push Moscow's troops from the occupied city of Kherson. In a television address, Zelenskiy said Russian forces had planted explosives inside the huge Nova Kakhovka dam, which holds back an enormous reservoir, and were planning to blow it up.

  • 10 Best College Football Predictions Against The Spread Week 8

    10 best predictions and picks against the spread and point totals for the Week 8 college football games.

  • Franklin County star RB Kaden Moorman decommits from UK football's 2023 recruiting class

    One of the first players to commit to Kentucky football's 2023 class, Franklin County RB Kaden Moorman, has decided to reopen his recruitment.

  • ‘They Only Searched the Back’: Family of Princeton Student Found Dead After Being Missing for Days Says There’s Not Enough Attention from School Officials, Local Authorities

    An Ivy League community is grieving after the body of one of the students, who went missing over the weekend, has been discovered by authorities. […]

  • US general on rare visit to nuclear-armed sub in Arabian Sea

    The top U.S. military commander for the Middle East boarded a U.S. ballistic missile submarine in the Arabian Sea on Wednesday, a rare move that highlighted U.S. nuclear undersea capabilities during tense times with Iran and Russia. Gen. Erik Kurilla was shuttled out to the USS West Virginia and went aboard for about eight hours as the submarine rose to the surface in an undisclosed location in international waters in the sea. The West Virginia is one of the Navy's Ohio Class, long-range submarines, known as boomers.

  • Biden Outlines New Steps to Cut Fuel Prices, Encourage Oil Production

    The administration will release another 15 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in a quest by the White House to keep fuel prices low.