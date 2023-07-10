Putin's message is played to imprisoned Navalny for 100 days in a row

The administration of the colony where Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is serving his sentence has been playing the same address from dictator and aggressor Vladimir Putin in his cell for 100 days.

Source: Navalny on Telegram

Quote: "Anniversary. Exactly 100 days in a row, I have been listening to Putin's address of 21.02.2023 every night. I say to our deputy police officer: are you not right in the head? Put on a different Putin, hasn't he given enough speeches?

The answer struck me with its logic: this is the annual address from the 23rd year. So, we should listen to it for the entire 23rd year. When the next address will be released – we will be listening to it."

Details: According to Navalny, when he was in court, the judge explained to him that the message was played in accordance with the instructions for educational work.

Background: In his address on 21 February, Putin said, among other things, that it was allegedly Ukraine that started the war against Russia, not vice versa, and that the Kremlin had begun to use force to defend itself.

