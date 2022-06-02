  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Putin’s most valuable military weapon is oil

Rick Newman
·Senior Columnist
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin famously miscalculated by sending an unprepared army to fight a four-day war in Ukraine that’s now in its fourth month. But Putin got one crucial thing right: the value of oil as a shield to protect Russia’s economy and keep his ruthless war going.

The United States, Europe and many other countries have layered withering sanctions on Russia, cutting many of its banks and much of its economy off from the rest of the world. Those are now causing widespread shortages of imported goods and other problems, resulting in hefty inflation and a nationwide decline in living standards for ordinary Russians.

But sanctions have not stanched Russia’s revenue from oil sales, the single largest source of government funding. In fact, the spike in oil prices caused in part by Putin’s own war led to record-high energy revenue for Russia in March and April—when most of the sanctions were already in effect. In the first four months of 2022, Russia earned half of its planned energy revenue for the year, putting it on a path to exceed its own targets while prosecuting the biggest European war since the Allies defeated Hitler in 1945.

The logo of Russia's energy giant Gazprom is pictured at one of its petrol stations in Sofia on April 27, 2022. - Russia's energy giant Gazprom said on April 27, 2022 it had stopped all gas supplies to Poland and highly dependent Bulgaria after not receiving payment in rubles from the two EU members. President Vladimir Putin last month said Russia will only accept payment for deliveries in its national currency, with buyers required to set up ruble accounts or have their taps turned off. (Photo by Nikolay DOYCHINOV / AFP) (Photo by NIKOLAY DOYCHINOV/AFP via Getty Images)
The logo of Russia's energy giant Gazprom is pictured at one of its petrol stations in Sofia on April 27, 2022. - Russia's energy giant Gazprom said on April 27, 2022 it had stopped all gas supplies to Poland and highly dependent Bulgaria after not receiving payment in rubles from the two EU members. (Photo by Nikolay DOYCHINOV / AFP) (Photo by NIKOLAY DOYCHINOV/AFP via Getty Images)

That energy revenue is a vital shock absorber that lets Putin prolong his war, offset some of the pain Russian citizens feel and maintain his iron grasp on power.

“Russian imports are collapsing, but Russian exports, because of the high cost of energy, are actually doing very, very well,” Iikka Korhonen of the Bank of Finland said during a May 25 online forum sponsored by the Peterson Institute for International Studies. “If you want to do something to Russia’s fiscal revenues, trying to have an effect on energy exports is of utmost importance.”

[Follow Rick Newman on Twitter, sign up for his newsletter or send in your thoughts.]

Europe is now trying to do exactly that. On May 31, the European Union reached a deal to phase in a partial ban on Russian oil and oil products. The aim is to ban up to 90% of the oil Europe buys from Russia by the end of the year, with an exception for oil sent by pipeline to a few landlocked countries that can’t get oil from other sources by ship. A ban on refined Russian oil products will kick in next year, assuming there’s no resolution to the war. A complete European ban starting immediately would obviously be more effective, yet the European boycott could still thin Putin’s main source of cash, if it holds.

Will Russia be able to find other buyers?

The main question is whether Russia will be able to find other buyers for its oil, and the answer is probably yes. Russian oil, known as Urals, is already selling for about $30 per barrel below the market price, because of difficulties financing purchases that sanctions have already caused. Russia’s cost of production is between $20 and $30 per barrel, so it still makes money, given that market prices are around $120. The European boycott could enlarge the discount, however, cutting into revenues more. If demand for Russian products fell enough, it could clog the domestic industry because Russia has very little storage space and oil infrastructure can’t be turned on and off easily.

There’s a risk for the boycotting countries, as well. High energy costs are already causing economic pain and political discord in Europe, the United States and elsewhere. For a boycott on Russian oil to work, it must, by definition, limit or destroy Russia’s ability to sell oil. But taking the world’s third-largest producer out of the market would create even more acute shortages than there are now, with corresponding price hikes. Gasoline prices in the United States could eclipse not just $5 per gallon but maybe even $6, with higher prices still in Europe and many other places. The higher the cost of sanctioning Russia, the tougher it will be to maintain political support for sanctions—which Putin probably knows.

Policymakers are still looking for better ways to punish Russia without the collateral damage. Spanish economist Luis Garicano and other policy experts argue in favor of stiff new European tariffs on Russian oil and gas, which would cut demand for Russia’s energy, especially if the tariffs rose over time. European purchasers would pay more, but the new tariff revenue could fund rebates that offset the higher prices. The higher cost of Russian products, meanwhile, would lead buyers to other sources, another way to cut demand for Russian energy and reduce revenues to the Kremlin. Biden administration officials are exploring whether they can use financial sanctions to achieve a similar effect. One downside is possible confrontation with nations that buy Russian oil, such as Turkey, India and China.

An improvised economic war

Like the military war on the battlefields in Ukraine, the economic war is an amalgam of proven tactics and improvisation, with each side trying to break the other. What’s clear so far is that sanctions are hammering Russia’s consumer economy, which relies heavily on global suppliers, even for domestic production. Prices of some consumer products are 60% higher than at the end of 2021. Without semiconductors and other foreign components, auto and airplane production in Russia has essentially stopped. Car sales in April were 80% lower than the year before.

“Russian companies, at the moment, are unable to get many of the components and spare parts it takes to run any manufacturing industry, in any country,” Korhonen said.

Workers remain on the job, doing little or no work, but that can’t last.

Russia has stopped publishing unfavorable economic data, but data from other countries shows that some nations not participating in formal sanctions have nonetheless curtailed trade with Russia, isolating it further. Chinese exports to Russia, for instance, have fallen by half since the war started, suggesting Russia’s most important ally isn’t willing to take much or any economic risk to support Putin’s unnecessary war. Russia’s GDP will probably fall by 10% or more this year, which would be two to three times the shock of the Great Recession in the United States from 2007 to 2009.

A slush fund Putin has many uses for

In other ways, Russia is surprisingly resilient.

“Sanctions have severely hindered Russian banks’ ability to conduct international transactions,” researchers at the Institute for International Finance wrote in a June 1 analysis. "Yet, the financial system as a whole has withstood the shock much better than expected.”

During the last few years, Russia has built its own internal digital payments system and taken other steps to withstand precisely the sort of sanctions it faces now. The ruble, which plunged at the outset of the war, has stabilized, with government intervention, and Russia has been able to lower official interest rates it aggressively hiked at the start of the war, to keep capital in the country.

If Russia’s oil revenue keeps rolling in, Putin has a slush fund he can use in a number of ways. He could top off pensions and provide other subsidies to businesses and consumers, to limit discontent over the war’s toll on the Russian populace. Or he could funnel it into the war effort and the security apparatus that keeps Putin in power.

“My expectation is this money will be channeled toward the war effort and the domestic police, rather than pensions,” economist Elina Ribakova of the IIF said during the Peterson event.

Ukraine and its allies, of course, hope that’s a choice they can preempt.

Rick Newman is the author of four books, including “Rebounders: How Winners Pivot from Setback to Success.” Follow him on Twitter: @rickjnewman.

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Flipboard, and LinkedIn

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. labor market tightening; unemployment rolls smallest since 1969

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week as demand for labor remained strong, helping to underpin the economy amid rising interest rates and tightening financial conditions. The Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary policy stance as it fights high inflation has fanned fears of a recession. While other data on Thursday showed private payrolls rose far less than expected in May, that was most likely because of worker shortages.

  • Ukraine Latest: Barbs Traded on Blocked Grain; Combat Drone Gift

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s central bank more than doubled its benchmark interest rate in a bid to stem inflation and shield a currency battered by Russia’s invasion. Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Fed Starts Experiment of Letting $8.9 Trillion Portfolio ShrinkStocks Decline as Data Show a Stil

  • How Jamie Dimon's 'hurricane' warning compares to what other big-time CEOs are saying

    JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon isn't alone in growing worried about the state of the economy.

  • U.S. productivity tumbles in first quarter; labor costs surge

    U.S. worker productivity fell at its steepest pace since 1947 in the first quarter, while growth in unit labor costs accelerated, the government confirmed on Thursday, signs that strong wage gains will likely persist and contribute to inflation staying uncomfortably high for a while. Nonfarm productivity, which measures hourly output per worker, tumbled at a 7.3% annualized rate last quarter, the deepest since the third quarter of 1947, the Labor Department said on Thursday. Large shifts in the composition of the workforce in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic have made it harder to measure underlying productivity growth, which some economists put at about 1.0% or less, making the Federal Reserve's fight against inflation difficult.

  • Tiger Global Tumbles 52%, Prompting Fee Cut and Side-Pockets

    (Bloomberg) -- Losses at Tiger Global Management reached 52% this year, prompting the firm to cut management fees and create separate accounts for the illiquid wagers of customers who want to redeem. Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Fed Starts Experiment of Letting $8.9 Trillion Portfolio Shri

  • U.S. soccer star Christian Pulisic expresses frustration with fan turnout in Cincinnati

    Kansas City soccer supporters will have a chance to restore the Chelsea star’s faith in American fans.

  • Jewellers' gold sourcing more challenging in times of war

    With Russian gold and diamonds off-limits due to the war in Ukraine, makers of luxury jewellery and watches are finding it more difficult to secure raw materials and address human rights issues in supply chains. Russia is the world's biggest producer of natural diamonds, according to the World Diamond Council, and the second-largest gold miner, according to the World Gold Council. Cartier maker Richemont said in March it was not buying any diamonds mined in Russia since the Feb. 24 invasion, and it reaffirmed in its sustainability report https://www.richemont.com/en/home/media/press-releases-and-news/richemont-reports-strong-fy22-esg-performance on Thursday it was not buying any recycled gold from Russia.

  • Russia-Ukraine latest news: Kyiv may switch off Europe's largest nuclear powerplant

    The river backwater where Ukraine hopes to turn the tide of invasion Six lessons the Ukraine conflict has taught us about modern warfare US and Germany to send Ukraine 'most advanced weapons yet' Ukraine assures US it won’t use advanced rockets against targets in Russia Listen to the latest episode of our daily Ukraine podcast

  • Relief at the Pump Could Come Soon. Thank Saudi Arabia.

    Facebook’s COO Sandberg to quit, fresh data on manufacturing and jobs, Pfizer seeks approval for Covid vaccines for young children, and other news to start your day.

  • U.S. private payrolls miss expectations in May - ADP

    U.S. private payrolls increased far less than expected in May, which would suggest demand for labor was starting to slow amid higher interest rates and tightening financial conditions, though job openings remain extremely high. Private payrolls rose by 128,000 jobs last month, the ADP National Employment Report showed on Thursday. The ADP report is jointly developed with Moody's Analytics and was published ahead of the Labor Department's more comprehensive and closely watched employment report for May on Friday.

  • Microsoft warns of forex hit, cuts forecast

    A hawkish Federal Reserve and heightened geopolitical tensions have driven a 14% gain in the dollar against a basket of currencies over the last year, forcing companies such as Coca-Cola Co and Procter & Gamble to temper expectations for the rest of the year. "Software companies including Microsoft have significant operations outside the U.S. and I think Microsoft is being prudent here to get ahead of (market) expectations and be transparent around currency impacts," said Steve Koenig, managing director at SMBC Nikko Securities. Microsoft, which gets about half its revenue from outside the United States, lowered its revenue forecast for all three segments, including Windows products, cloud and personal computing.

  • Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Breaks Out of Resistance

    Crude oil markets have rallied again during the trading session on Tuesday as American traders came back to work from the holiday weekend.

  • OPEC+ alliance boosts oil production as energy prices soar

    The OPEC oil cartel and allied producing countries including Russia will raise production by 648,000 barrels per day in July and August, offering modest relief for a global economy suffering from soaring energy prices and the resulting inflation. The group had been adding a steady 432,000 barrels per day each month to gradually restore production cuts from 2020. The move to increase production faster than planned comes as rising crude prices have pushed gasoline to a record high in the U.S. There are fears that elevated energy prices could slow the global economy as it emerges from the pandemic.

  • Video shows Russian soldiers walking away after their tank is hit by landmines

    The video was captured by drone footage

  • Kendrick Perkins picks Nick Collison as his favorite teammate to play with during career

    Perk & Nick were teammates from 2011 to 2015.

  • Young women earn more than men in some cities, study finds

    In 22 U.S. metro areas, women under 30 who worked full-time and year-round earned as much or more than men of the same age, according to a Pew Research study.

  • Zimbabwe toe-selling 'joke' misses the mark in Nigeria

    An apparent social media ruse suggests digits are being sold for thousands of dollars to beat poverty.

  • Verizon Claps Back After T-Mobile's Callout

    On May 31, the mobile carrier--or, as it calls itself, the "Un-Carrier"-- sent out a release that not only highlighted both AT&T and Verizon 's recent news about price increases, but also announced Price Lock, a new guarantee that T-Mobile would not raise its prices. "Verizon and AT&T, do your customers a favor and adopt a version of T-Mobile's Price Lock," it says. Now, Verizon has decided to rise to the challenge.

  • How the World Is Paying for Putin's War in Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- In early March, as the US and its allies unleashed a wave of sanctions on Russia, President Joe Biden stood in the White House and said they wanted to deal a “powerful blow to Putin’s war machine.”Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffYellen Says ‘I Was Wrong’ Last Year on the Path of US InflationBiden Says US

  • Russia Won’t Return Occupied Land. So Don’t Ask.

    Olga Maltseva/AFP via GettyFormer U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger recently roiled the foreign policy community by becoming the most prominent voice urging Ukraine to pursue peace talks with Russia.Kissinger prioritized Putin appeasement over Ukrainian victory, critics alleged, exposing his wanton priorities in the process. But critics did him a favor by ignoring the specifics of his vision.What would a negotiated settlement look like according to Kissinger? “Ideally, the dividing line sh