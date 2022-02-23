Putin's moves against Ukraine pushes Nord Stream 2 to the brink

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ben Geman
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Olaf Scholz
    Olaf Scholz
    German politician and 9th Federal Chancellor of Germany

Is Nord Stream 2 dead or just sleeping? It's hard to say yet.

Catch up fast: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday froze certification of the gas pipeline from Russia under the Baltic Sea in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin's moves against Ukraine.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

What we don't know: The conditions under which Germany, which had long resisted pressure to abandon the big project, might revive the approval process for the pipeline that's constructed but not yet in service.

  • "This is the opening salvo in a long game, but the odds for [Nord Stream 2] look pretty grim right now," Nikos Tsafos of the Center for Strategic and International Studies said in an email exchange.

The intrigue: "One can make a case that says that there's a value in not being more specific than the German authorities have been, up until this point, because it preserves tactical flexibility going forward," Jonathan Elkind, a top Energy Department international affairs official in the Obama years, tells Axios.

  • Elkind, now with Columbia University's Center on Global Energy Policy, said ambiguity has diplomatic benefits by giving Russia incentives to consider the economic benefits of the project.

What they're saying: The Biden administration cheered Scholz's move, as did European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

  • "We are still too dependent on Russian gas. We have to strategically diversify our suppliers and massively invest in renewables," she tweeted.

Yes, but: Tsafos cautioned via Twitter that Europe's energy security doesn't get stronger even if Nord Stream 2 dies because Europe's policy needs remain.

  • "Diversification of supply, ensuring infrastructure redundancy, stronger regulation of markets, a real strategy for seasonal balancing, faster decarbonization — none of those things rest on NS2," he notes.

Go deeper: Russia-Ukraine crisis opens new era of petro politics

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Live updates: Kyiv to declare state of emergency as Russia-Ukraine crisis escalates

    The latest:Ukraine to declare 30-day state of emergencyRussia-Ukraine crisis opens new era of petro politicsWestern world ramps up Russia sanctionsS&P 500 enters correction as Russia-Ukraine crisis escalatesNord Stream 2 on the brinkStay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeHow we got here: The crisis in eastern Ukraine escalated drastically on Feb. 21 when Putin recognized two pro-Russian separatist "republics" and sent Russian "peacekee

  • Russia-Ukraine: What to know as world awaits next moves

    World leaders waited to see if Russian President Vladimir Putin would cast the die and order troops deeper into Ukraine. With Russian lawmakers having authorized Putin to use military force outside the country and Ukraine surrounded on three sides by more than 150,000 troops, the rumble of tanks did not appear far off Wednesday. The U.S. and key European allies accused Moscow of having already crossed a red line by formalizing a Russian military deployment to regions of eastern Ukraine controlled by Russia-backed separatists.

  • Putin says Russia open to 'direct and honest dialogue'

    Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that his country is open to "direct and honest" dialogue amid increased tensions over its military actions in eastern Ukraine."Our country is always open to direct and honest dialogue, for the search for diplomatic solutions to the most complex problems," Putin said in a video address to mark the nation's Defender of the Fatherland Day. "The interests of Russia, the security of our citizens are...

  • President Biden says Russia has started to invade Ukraine

    President Biden says Russia has started to invade Ukraine.

  • 'Silenced!' Muslim MP shut down in Parliament while asking about 'government's disgusting racism'

    Imran Hussain was shut down by Speaker Lindsay Hoyle after raising concerns about Islamophobia.

  • Erdogan tells Putin Turkey does not recognise steps against Ukraine's territorial integrity

    President Tayyip Erdogan told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Wednesday that Turkey did not recognise steps against Ukraine's territorial integrity, the Turkish presidency said, after Russia recognised two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine. Putin's recognition has prompted a backlash and sanctions from Western countries. NATO member Turkey, which borders Ukraine and Russia in the Black Sea, has good ties with both and opposes sanctions on principle.

  • Biden sanctions Russia for 'invasion of Ukraine'

    BIDEN: "This is the beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.”Calling out what he said were illegal acts, U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced the first round of new sanctions against Moscow, adding to Western efforts to stop what some fear is the beginning of a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.BIDEN: "To put it simply, Russia just announced that it is carving out a big chunk of Ukraine. This is a flagrant violation of international law and demands a firm response from the international community.”One of the worst security crises in Europe in decades is unfolding as Russian President Vladimir Putin sends what he calls peacekeeping troops to the separatist areas of Donetsk and Luhansk after recognizing them as independent. BIDEN: "I'm going to begin to impose sanctions in response, far beyond the steps we and our allies and partners implemented in 2014."Biden said sanctions are being applied to VEB bank and Russia's military bank. Starting on Wednesday U.S. sanctions will begin against Russian elites and their families.BIDEN: "They share in the corrupt gains and Kremlin policies, and should share in the pain as well."Earlier on Tuesday, Germany put the brakes on a new gas pipeline from Russia, and Britain also hit Russian banks with sanctions. The Russian foreign ministry criticized the new measures as "illegitimate."The European Union agreed to new sanctions aimed at politicians, lawmakers and officials, banning EU investors from trading in Russian state bonds, and targeting imports and exports with separatist entities.Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov earlier brushed off the threat of sanctions, but Biden warned worse was to come if Russian aggression continues.

  • Russia-Ukraine crisis: Nikki Haley says Biden ‘failing’ in ‘major leadership moment’

    Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley on Wednesday accused President Biden of "failing" in his response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – saying the president is failing to deliver in a "major leadership moment."

  • Trump praises ‘genius’ Putin for moving troops to eastern Ukraine

    Former president says Russian leader made ‘very savvy’ decision to recognise two territories of eastern Ukraine as independentUkraine crisis: live updates Trump with Putin at the G20 summit in Osaka in June 2019. Trump said: ‘Here’s a guy who’s very savvy … I know him very well.’ Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters Donald Trump has said that Vladimir Putin is “very savvy” and made a “genius” move by declaring two regions of eastern Ukraine as independent states and moving Russian armed forces to

  • Here Are All the Stars Who Have Joined Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ (so Far)

    Universal PicturesEvery day it seems as though a new A-lister joins the cast of Christopher Nolan’s ambitious upcoming film Oppenheimer, which stars Cillian Murphy of Peaky Blinders as J. Robert Oppenheimer. And if you can’t keep them all straight, fear not; read on.On Tuesday, Universal provided a first-look image from the film: a black-and-white portrait of Murphy in character as Oppenheimer—who was one of the physicists credited with creating the atomic bomb as part of the Manhattan Project d

  • EU's Vestager says tech giants may prefer fines to compliance, cites Apple

    Some U.S. tech giants may prefer to pay a fine rather than comply with antitrust rules, the European Union's antitrust chief said, and cited Apple's fight with the Netherlands' competition authority as an example. The Dutch Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) imposed a 5-million-euro ($5.7 million) fine on Apple on Monday, the fifth such penalty in successive weeks, linked to claims Apple does allow access to non-Apple payment methods for subscriptions to dating apps. European Commission Vice President and digital chief Margrethe Vestager said Apple's behaviour could indicate other big companies behave similarly.

  • Russia appears on verge of invasion into Ukraine

    Russia appears to be on the verge of an invasion into Ukraine. The United States and western allies have begun imposing sanctions in response; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

  • Putin May Have His Eyes Set Toward Kyiv, IISS Says

    If Russian President Vladimir Putin sends troops to two self-proclaimed separatist republics in eastern Ukraine, he may push even further West, according to William Alberque of the International Institute for Strategic Studies. "Possibly even towards Kyiv if the front line opens up so much," Alberque said on Bloomberg Television, Tuesday. "That's how it could unfold."

  • Here are the U.S. sanctions Russia could face

    President Joe Biden has restricted American business in Ukraine’s breakaway regions, but his administration also has a separate raft of long-threatened sanctions for Russia that it soon could deploy.

  • Vladimir Putin 'could ban BBC' if Britain ousts Russia Today

    The warning comes after the government asked broadcast regulator Ofcom to review content put out by the Kremlin-backed Russia Today (RT) in the UK.

  • Institutional Inflows Trickle Back into Bitcoin But Out of Ethereum

    Institutional investors have turned their sights back on Bitcoin-related funds but are cooling on those based on Ethereum as both assets continue to decline.

  • U.S. will cut Russia off from tech, resources if Putin escalates -U.S. official

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin can do a lot more damage in Ukraine and the United States is prepared to respond by withholding technology and resources if he does, deputy U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said on Wednesday. Such measures were not announced on Tuesday as part of a round of sanctions unveiled by President Joe Biden to punish Putin for recognizing two breakaway regions of Ukraine as independent and deploying troops into the regions to "keep the peace." "President Putin clearly has the ability to do much more than he has done so far," Adeyemo said in an interview with CNBC.

  • Nord Stream 2 Is Put on Hold as West Rebukes Putin Over Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. and Europe unveiled a limited range of sanctions in response to Russia’s latest escalation over Ukraine, with Germany going the furthest by opting to halt the Nord Stream 2 pipeline’s certification process following President Vladimir Putin’s decision to send troops to two self-proclaimed separatist republics.Most Read from BloombergPorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateBiden Unveils Russ

  • Vietnam Hit by Fuel Shortages as Hundreds of Retailers Run Dry

    (Bloomberg) -- Vietnam is suffering from fuel shortages with hundreds of retailers forced to halt sales, prompting Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh to order an investigation of the market including imports and exports of gasoline.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionLeissner Says Lover Blackmailed Him Into Buying $10 Million HomeU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateA

  • Russia's Lavrov questions Ukraine's right to sovereignty - Ifax

    Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday questioned whether Ukraine had a right to sovereignty because he said the government in Kyiv did not represent the country's constituent parts, the Interfax news agency reported. "If we talk about the principle of sovereignty and territorial integrity, one of the key documents ... is the Declaration on Principles of International Law concerning Friendly Relations among Peoples," he was quoted as saying. He accused Ukraine of being out of line with that since 2014 when a Moscow-backed president was overthrown in Kyiv and replaced by a pro-Western leader, prompting Russia to annex Ukraine's peninsula of Crimea and back an insurgency in its eastern regions.