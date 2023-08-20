Putin's no-show at BRICS summit testifies to Russia's isolation – CNN

The non-appearance of Vladimir Putin at the BRICS summit testifies to the isolation of the Russian Federation and the very limited opportunities for the Russian president to move around the world.

Source: CNN

Details: Putin will not go to the BRICS summit in Johannesburg, which will be held this week, the media writes.

Putin's non-participation eloquently testifies to the isolation of Russia and the narrowing of the horizons of the Russian leader, CNN states.

The media says that Putin used to be a person to be noticed. However, the world perceived him differently after he invaded Ukraine. Now the Russian leader is absent from the world political arena.

In March, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Putin for his participation in the scheme to deport Ukrainian children to Russia.

For reference. BRICS is an intergovernmental association of five states: Brazil, Russia, India, China and the Republic of South Africa.

