Putin's nuclear comments lead to rush for iodine in Central Europe

FILE PHOTO: Iodine pills are seen in a classroom in Fessenheim during a nuclear accident drill near France's oldest nuclear power station
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jason Hovet and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

By Jason Hovet and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk

PRAGUE/WARSAW (Reuters) - Russia's invasion of Ukraine and Vladimir Putin's comments that Moscow's nuclear deterrent is on high alert have unleashed a wave of anxiety in Central Europe, with people rushing to buy iodine which they believe may protect them from radiation.

From Poland to Bulgaria, people living in the former Soviet-era satellite states have also jammed passport offices, topped up their fuel tanks and prepared to leave at a moment's notice.

Others enquired about joining the military.

"In the past six days Bulgarian pharmacies have sold as much [iodine] as they sell for a year," said Nikolay Kostov, chair of the Pharmacies Union. "Some pharmacies are already out of stock. We have ordered new quantities but I am afraid they will not last very long."

"It's been a bit mad," said Miroslava Stenkova, a representative of Dr. Max pharmacies in the Czech Republic, where some stores had run out of iodine after demand soared.

Iodine - taken as pills or syrup - is considered a way of protecting the body against conditions such as thyroid cancer in case of radioactive exposure. In 2011, Japanese authorities recommended that people around the site of the damaged Fukushima nuclear power plant take iodine.

Officials in the region have recognised the demand but cautioned iodine is not necessary in the current situation and would not help in case of nuclear war.

Dana Drabova, head of the Czech State office for Nuclear Safety, wrote on Twitter: "You ask a lot about iodine tablets... as radiation protection when (God forbid) nuclear weapons are used, they are basically useless."

News last week that Russian forces had gained control of the Chernobyl nuclear plant where an accident in 1986 contaminated a huge swathe of Ukraine and sent a radioactive cloud across Europe, unnerved people in a region where many remember being given iodine in the aftermath of that disaster.

Radiation levels at Chernobyl have increased but are still low enough not to pose a hazard to the public despite the movement of Russia's military vehicles there, the U.N. nuclear watchdog IAEA said on Wednesday.

In Poland, the number of pharmacies selling iodine more than doubled, according to gdziepolek.pl, a Polish website that helps patients find the nearest pharmacy with a drug they are seeking.

"Internal data on our website shows that interest in iodine increased around 50 times since last Thursday," said Bartlomiej Owczarek, the website's co-founder.

RUSH TO RENEW PASSPORTS

Since the start of the fighting last Thursday, hundreds of thousands of refugees have crossed into the European Union, mainly entering through borders in Poland, Slovakia and Hungary to flee what Russian President Vladimir Putin calls a "special military operation" to disarm Ukraine and capture "neo-Nazis" he falsely says are running the country of 44 million people.

Last Sunday Putin ordered his military command to put Russia's deterrence forces - which include nuclear arms - on high alert, citing what he called aggressive statements by NATO leaders and Western economic sanctions against Moscow.

Washington and its NATO allies have rejected Ukraine's request to impose a no-fly zone over the country, arguing this would lead to direct confrontation with nuclear-armed Russia.

Against this backdrop, some central Europeans have prepared to leave, clogging passport offices to ensure they had valid travel documents. Slovakia's interior minister called on citizens not to flood police with applications while long lines formed outside some passport offices in Warsaw.

"I have a son who lives outside the EU and I am supposed to go visit him and I was afraid that later I would not be able to get a passport," said Maria, a pensioner standing in line who declined to give her full name.

"All these people are not standing in this line on a whim, but because they want a safety net."

In the Czech Republic - where Russian soldiers helped Communists crush the 1968 Prague Spring protests for reforms - authorities scrapped a regular monthly testing of emergency sirens on Wednesday to avoid alarming people.

Some young central Europeans considered joining the military. Poland's defence minister Mariusz Blaszczak said more than 2,200 have declared their interest in joining the Polish Armed Forces, more than five times the number the previous week.

At a recruiting station in Prague, an officer said interest had jumped and one student said he was there due to Ukraine.

"The situation in Ukraine only convinced me it is probably the best decision I can take for my country," said Marek Jetmar, a 27-year-old psychology student.

(additional reporting by Alicja Ptak and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk in Poland, Robert Mueller and Jan Lopatka in Prague, Tsvetelia Tsolova in Sofia and John Chalmers in Brussels, Writing by Michael Kahn, Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

Recommended Stories

  • Wells Fargo pledges $1 million aid for Ukraine, people fleeing Russian invasion

    Wells Fargo & Co, the United States' fourth-largest bank, said on Wednesday it was donating $1 million to the American Red Cross and other nonprofit groups that are helping Ukraine and Ukrainian refugees. The pledge by Wells Fargo follows similar announcements by JPMorgan Chase & Co, Jefferies Financial Group Inc and other companies that have begun offering aid to Ukraine and people fleeing the war following Russia's invasion. Wells Fargo's donation will go to the American Red Cross, World Central Kitchen and the USO, which supports American service members in Eastern Europe, according to a statement.

  • U.N. General Assembly set to vote on resolution demanding halt to Russia’s attack on Ukraine and swift withdrawal

    Unlike votes in the Security Council, no single member state can veto a General Assembly resolution. But, unlike resolutions passed by the Security Council, the results of votes in the General Assembly are nonbinding.

  • Clampdown on Russian dirty money in UK faces 'serious issues'

    Legislation faces 'serious drafting and consultation issues' that could hamper its implementation, select committee hears.

  • Democrats Raise Alarms About Russia Using Cryptocurrency To Dodge Sanctions

    Congress could be gearing up to rein in the cryptocurrency industry.

  • Russian economy taking 'serious blows,' Kremlin says

    A Kremlin spokesperson on Wednesday said that the Russian economy was taking "serious blows" amid sanctions imposed by foreign governments as Moscow continues its attack on Ukraine. "Russia's economy is experiencing serious blows," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said during a call with foreign reporters, according to CNN."But there is a certain margin of safety, there is potential, there are some plans, work is underway," he added.Peskov's...

  • Arkansas boycotts Russian liquor

    You won't see Russian liquor on the shelves much longer in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.What's happening: Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday that liquor distributors in Arkansas had agreed not to purchase any more Russian liquor.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Brands affected include Russian Standard, Beluga, Green Mark Vodka, Russian Value and Stroyski, according to a memo from Doralee Chandler, director of the state's Alcoholic Beverage

  • Pope Francis honors Ukrainians seeking refuge from war in Ash Wednesday address

    Speaking at his weekly general audience on&nbsp;Wednesday, Pope Francis declared a day of fasting and prayer for the people of Ukraine. Breaking tradition of neutrality, Francis condemned&nbsp;the attacks by the Russian military and commended the Polish people for welcoming refugees. The pope went further off-script to honor Father Marek Viktor Gonzalo, the Polish-Ukrainian translator on the stage with him, who has family stuck in Ukraine.

  • Pope Francis prays for Ukrainians huddled in bomb shelters on Ash Wednesday

    Speaking to over 1 billion Catholics around the world, Pope Francis on Ash Wednesday declared a day of fasting and prayer for the people of Ukraine. Breaking a tradition of neutrality, Francis condemned the attacks by the Russian military.

  • Panel again defeats ban on personal use of campaign cash

    Virginia lawmakers, outliers in the nation for their ability to spend money donated to their campaigns on virtually anything, have ended for another year efforts to put basic limits on how those funds can be used. A Republican-controlled House subcommittee on Wednesday defeated a bill that would have prohibited spending on what its sponsor called “the low-hanging fruit, things that are most egregious.” Democratic Sen. John Bell said he scaled his ambitions back after running into concerns from other lawmakers that spending campaign cash on things like pizza at campaign events or campaign T-shirts could lead to frivolous, politically motivated complaints.

  • Russian troops surround major Ukrainian city

    Plus, how the U.S. is reacting after Russian state media reported that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that a third world war would involve nuclear weapons.

  • Rep. Cori Bush to Biden: 'You didn’t mention saving Black lives once in this speech'

    Some Democratic leaders were seemingly unhappy on Tuesday night after President Biden announced his support for funding police departments. In his first State of the Union address, Biden told Congress: “The answer is not to defund the police, it’s to fund the police. Fund them. Fund them.”

  • ULA launches Lockheed Martin Space's Colorado-built advanced weather satellite

    A United Launch Alliance rocket carried a Colorado-built advanced weather satellite into orbit Tuesday that will help U.S. weather forecasters spot severe weather and wildfires and improve forecasting. An Atlas V rocket made by Centennial-based ULA’s Atlas V rockets blasted off Tuesday afternoon from Florida’s Cape Canaveral Space Force Station carrying the Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite-T (GOES-T) satellite, built in Jefferson County by Lockheed Martin Space. The rocket released GOES-T successfully after 3.5 hours of flying, positioning the satellite for a geostationary orbit 22,300 miles above the Earth.

  • How will Giants address Saquon Barkley, Daniel Jones and shed some salary cap? | The Tailgate

    From the NFL Combine, Jeane Coakley is joined by SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano and Pat Leonard to answer some glaring questions the Giants needs to answer. What will GM Joe Schoen do to free up some cap space for 2022? How will Brian Daboll utilize RB Saquon Barkley or could he become a cap casualty? With two picks in the Top 10, will the Giants invest in another QB over Daniel Jones? Watch More of The Tailgate: https://on.sny.tv/izZbK6L​ About The Tailgate: The Tailgate is SNY’s football series that focuses on conversations football fans are having across social media along with reactions and insights from New York Jets and NY Giants players, coaches and NFL insiders.

  • Tony Ferguson says he was offered Rafael dos Anjos rematch at UFC 272: ‘We were more than ready’

    Add Tony Ferguson to the list of fighters that are willing to step in against Rafael dos Anjos.

  • Powell says Fed is poised to hike interest rates to fight inflation despite Ukraine war, market sell-off

    Powell tells Congress Fed is poised to raise rates to curtail inflation despite Ukraine war, falling stock market. A quarter point bump appears likely.

  • Biden bragged about cutting the federal deficit to win over Manchin for a new spending bill. It seemed to land with a thud.

    The president praised himself on Tuesday as "the only president ever to cut the deficit by more than one trillion dollars in a single year."

  • Connecticut divests pension funds from Russian-owned assets

    Millions of dollars of CT state pension fund investments will be divested from Russian-owned assets in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

  • Jason Momoa & Lisa Bonet’s Kids Nakoa-Wolf & Lola Stole the Show at Sister Zoë Kravitz’s Premiere

    The New York City premiere of The Batman turned into a big night for Zoë Kravitz’s family, who came out to support her in her starring role as the iconic Catwoman. While mom Lisa Bonet wasn’t spotted on the red carpet, her stepdad Jason Momoa and her half-siblings, sister Lola, 14, and Nakoa-Wolf, 13, put […]

  • Volatility Reigns as Sanctions Regime Takes Shape

    Bond yields retreated and U.S. equity indexes swung from red to green and back again, as the global community continues to respond to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. UK-based BP dumped its 19% stake in Russian oil and gas producer Rosneft, while Switzerland stepped forward from centuries of neutrality to freeze Russian assets held by its banks. And Singapore has imposed its own sanctions on Russia, a rare move by the southeast Asian country. Officials elsewhere have taken steps to cut off Russia’s access to its estimated $630 billion of foreign reserves. The Russian ruble has collapsed, while Russia’s central bank more than doubled its benchmark interest rate to 20% and closed the country’s stock market on Monday. Russian bonds tumbled, and investors braced for the possibility that Western sanctions could push Russia to default for the first time since 1998. Jacob Shapiro, Director of Geopolitical Analysis at Cognitive Investments, joins Real Vision’s Maggie Lake to assess the geopolitical situation. And Harry Melandri, Advisor at MI2 Partners, is here to appraise markets’ reaction in today’s edition of the Daily Briefing. Want to submit questions? Drop them right here on the Exchange: https://rvtv.io/3poBBa6

  • Chopper’s Politics: Why Putin’s invasion of Ukraine could prove disastrous for Russia

    Roland Oliphant reported from Moscow for over a decade. Now The Telegraph’s Senior Foreign Correspondent is in Ukraine, covering President Putin’s brutal invasion of the country. He left Ukraine’s second city of Kharkiv on Monday morning, fearing a Russian siege. It has since been subject to Russian missile strikes killing dozens of people.