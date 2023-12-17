Putin's party supports him at elections, he mentions "colour revolutions"

The delegates at the assembly of Yedinaya Rossiya (United Russia) political party have unanimously supported Russian President Vladimir Putin as a candidate for Russian presidential elections, even though he will run for the office as an independent candidate.

Source: the Interfax media outlet

Details: Dmitry Medvedev, head of the Yedinaya Rossiya party, urged the party members to consolidate before the elections and achieve Putin’s undisputed victory.

Quote: "Our party must approach the presidential campaign absolutely prepared and consolidated. We need to mobilise all the activists, all the supporters in order not to allow any disruptions during the election campaign, to stop any attempts to influence the course of the campaign from the outside or arrange provocations, spread false, harmful information or disrupt public order."

More details: Putin himself claimed at the assembly of Yedinaya Rossiya that all levels of power in Russia demonstrated resilience, and the scenarios of political destabilisation do not work.

He complained that Western elites tried to ruin the Russian economy, social sector, as well as political and state systems. He did not mention that he has been waging a war of conquest against Ukraine for almost two years.

Quote: "They (Western elites – ed.) thought and are still thinking that they are able to sow internal discord in our country. The attempts of such destabilisation are well-known and have been applied by Western elites in many regions of the world during the so-called colour revolutions. Similar recipes did not work, and I am sure they will not work in Russia either…

It is the Russian people that were and will be the only source of power. We will protect their sovereign right to choose their future from any outside intervention."

Previously: On 16 December "initiative group of voters" supported the candidacy of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin as a self-nominated candidate in the upcoming Russian presidential election in March 2024.

Putin is required to collect 300,000 voters’ signatures to register as an independent candidate.

Background:

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that he will run for a new presidential term in 2024.

The Russian presidential election will be held on 17 March, as the Federation Council adopted the relevant resolution on 7 December.

Despite the hostilities, the Russian authorities intended to hold presidential "elections" in March 2024 in the occupied Ukrainian territories. Ukraine’s National Resistance Center stated that the Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation allowed residents of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine to vote in the 2024 presidential election without Russian-issued passports.

Support UP or become our patron!