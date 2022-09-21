Putin's plan is to "get rid of Russians" Secretary of National Security Council of Ukraine

Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read

VALENTYNA ROMANENKO WEDNESDAY, 21 SEPTEMBER 2022, 11:33

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, has described the announcement of partial mobilisation in Russia as Vladimir Putin's plan to get rid of Russian citizens.

Source: Danilov on Twitter

Quote: "As for the latest statements. Putin's ‘Bermuda Triangle’ plan is a comprehensive programme for getting rid of the Russians: evading mobilisation means you go to prison, which then takes you to Wagner PMC [a pun referring to the fact that Russian inmates are being strongly encouraged to join Wagner PMC – ed]. Next step: Ukrainian front - finished off - White Lada [a Russian-made car; reportedly, families of the deceased Russian servicemen get such Ladas as a form of compensation - ed.].

Background: Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced the partial mobilisation of Russian citizens in a televised address to his citizens on the morning of 21 September. According to Putin, only those Russian citizens who are in the reserve will be subject to conscription and they will undergo additional training considering the war in Ukraine. According to the decree, mobilisation begins on 21 September.

Russia has been conducting covert mobilisation for a while now. The authorities of the aggressor state continue to avoid using the word "war" for their full-scale war against Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Recommended Stories

  • Putin announces partial mobilization in Russia

    Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a partial mobilization of reservists. Officials said 300,000 are being called up. (Sept. 21)

  • Russia calls up 300,000 reservists, says 6,000 soldiers killed in Ukraine

    Russia will draft 300,000 reservists to support its military campaign in Ukraine, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday in televised remarks. In Moscow's first update on casualty numbers in almost six months, Shoigu said 5,937 Russian soldiers had been killed since the start of the conflict. President Vladimir Putin had ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two in an early-morning television address, saying the additional manpower was needed to win a war against not only Ukraine but also its Western backers.

  • Protest against mobilisation announced in Russia

    WEDNESDAY, 21 SEPTEMBER 2022, 10:55 On the evening of 21 September, Russians are going to protest against the partial mobilisation which was announced this morning by President Vladimir Putin. Source: Meduza, a Latvia-based Russian news outlet Details: Activists from the Vesna (Spring) movement are encouraging Russians to protest in the centres of their cities at 19:00.

  • Taking swipe at Russia, Macron says fence sitters need to wake up

    French President Emmanuel Macron accused Russia of a modern day imperialism that was based on the law of the jungle and pleaded on Tuesday for neutral countries to stop being complicit by remaining silent about Russia's invasion of Ukraine. In a speech to world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly, Macron warned that Russia's invasion of Ukraine was dividing the world and restoring the "age of colonialism." "Those who remain silent today - despite themselves or secretly with a certain complicity - are serving the cause of a new imperialism, a contemporary cynicism that is destroying the world order," Macron said in a 30-minute speech that called on countries to no longer sit on the fence.

  • White House seeks to put a spotlight on mental health

    “U.S. mental health is poor and getting worse,” the headline said, noting the rising prevalence of depression and other psychiatric disorders among Americans. The findings were published in December 2018 by the American Heart Association and a consortium of corporate leaders.

  • Putin announces partial mobilisation

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - WEDNESDAY, 21 SEPTEMBER 2022, 09:12 Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced the partial mobilisation of Russian citizens. Source: Putin, in a live televised address Quote from Putin: "I believe that it is necessary to support the implementation of partial mobilisation in order to defend Russia, its sovereignty and integrity.

  • Dozens of Trump’s phony electors, many under investigation, still hold powerful GOP jobs in key states

    Dozens of people who served as phony electors for Trump in 2020 still hold some of the top-ranking political posts in key states — some as elections officials.

  • Plane tickets out of Russia are selling out after Putin announces partial military mobilization

    Tickets out of Moscow to some destinations sold out after Russian President Putin's address on Wednesday.

  • Russia modifies Kalashnikov weapon to speed up firing - RIA

    The AK-12 version, which entered service in 2018, will have its two-round burst cut-off disabled and will have a two-way control of firing modes, as well as an adjustable cheek rest, Kalashnikov Concern's President Alan Lushnikov told RIA. "In the shortest possible time, we selected technical solutions, made a prototype and demonstrated it to representatives of the Russian Ministry of Defense," Lushnikov said. The AK-12 assault rifle developed by Kalashnikov, the general issue weapon of the Russian armed forces, has a caliber of 5.45 millimetres (mm) and an improved accuracy over its earlier versions, among others.

  • Trump has aides who follow him around on the golf course and recite positive things people say about him on social media: NYT reporter

    The former president loves to bask in adulation and even has staff assigned to ensure he receives a stream of praise, Maggie Haberman said.

  • Ukrainian ex-serviceman claims Russians tortured him in eastern city of Izium

    Alexander Glushko says he spent the last fortnight of the Russian occupation of his hometown of Izium in northeast Ukraine jailed by Russian soldiers in the dank ruins of a police station where he was tortured with electric wires. He said he was also beaten during an earlier five-day stint in Russian captivity in May. When Russian troops withdrew from the town on Sept. 9 and 10, he wept with joy as he and other detainees were suddenly set free. While the discovery of burial sites with around 450 bodies has triggered investigations, Glushko is one of the first to speak out about surviving torture he says he endured under Russia's occupation of Izium.

  • Ukraine's stance will not change following Kremlin’s announcement of sham annexation votes – Zelenskyy

    The positions of Ukraine will not change following the Kremlin’s announcement via its proxies in the occupied territories about holding "referendums"on annexing more Ukrainian territory to Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sept. 21.

  • Germany raids 24 properties linked to Putin ally Usmanov

    About 250 police officers have raided two dozen properties across Germany linked to Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, in connection with alleged breaches of sanctions and money laundering rules, officials said Wednesday. Prosecutors in Frankfurt and Munich said in separate statements that state and federal police were searching the 24 properties in Bavaria, Baden-Wuerttemberg, Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein.

  • Jamie Dimon: 'The U.S. economy today is a classic tale of two cities'

    As megabank CEOs set out for their annual congressional hearings on Capitol Hill, we look at the prepared testimony.

  • Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid 'Like Each Other and Are Having a Good Time': Source

    The pair, who are spending time together in New York City, were first spotted at a Fashion Week party on Sept. 10

  • Taiwan denounces China's peaceful 'reunification' pledge

    Taiwan will never allow China to "meddle" in its future, the government said on Wednesday, after a Chinese government spokesperson said Beijing was willing to make the utmost effort to strive for a peaceful "reunification" with the island. China claims democratically-governed Taiwan as its own territory. China has been carrying out military drills near Taiwan since early last month, after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taipei, including firing missiles into waters near the island, though the activities have since scaled back.

  • Floyd Mayweather says rematch with Conor McGregor will take place in 2023

    In an exclusive, the undefeated 15-time boxing champion said one detail still to be finalized is whether it will be "an exhibition or a real fight."

  • St. Louis Joker Impersonator Sentenced To 60 Days In Jail For Live Streaming Death Threats

    A man who dress up like iconic Batman villain The Joker and threatened to “start killing people” while livestreaming himself at a St. Louis bar more than two years ago was sentenced last week. Jeremy Garnier, 51, pleaded guilty to a third-degree misdemeanor charge of making a terrorist threat in connection with the 2020 incident on Friday, according to court filings obtained by Oxygen.com, as part of a deal with prosecutors to avoid a felony charge. He was subsequently sentenced to 60 days in ja

  • Antifa on trial: How one criminal case could redefine the murky left-wing movement

    Anti-fascists and right-wing extremists clashed in San Diego last year. Now a landmark criminal case that could change the legal understanding of Antifa.

  • China’s Water Crisis Could Scramble the Global Economic Outlook

    Widespread water shortages are affecting China's supply-chain resilience, write Isaac Stone Fish, Andrew Eil, and Gopal Reddy.