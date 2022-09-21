Putin's plan is to "get rid of Russians" Secretary of National Security Council of Ukraine

VALENTYNA ROMANENKO — WEDNESDAY, 21 SEPTEMBER 2022, 11:33

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, has described the announcement of partial mobilisation in Russia as Vladimir Putin's plan to get rid of Russian citizens.

Source: Danilov on Twitter

Quote: "As for the latest statements. Putin's ‘Bermuda Triangle’ plan is a comprehensive programme for getting rid of the Russians: evading mobilisation means you go to prison, which then takes you to Wagner PMC [a pun referring to the fact that Russian inmates are being strongly encouraged to join Wagner PMC – ed]. Next step: Ukrainian front - finished off - White Lada [a Russian-made car; reportedly, families of the deceased Russian servicemen get such Ladas as a form of compensation - ed.].

Background: Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced the partial mobilisation of Russian citizens in a televised address to his citizens on the morning of 21 September. According to Putin, only those Russian citizens who are in the reserve will be subject to conscription and they will undergo additional training considering the war in Ukraine. According to the decree, mobilisation begins on 21 September.

Russia has been conducting covert mobilisation for a while now. The authorities of the aggressor state continue to avoid using the word "war" for their full-scale war against Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!