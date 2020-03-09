Putin’s Power Is Built on Spying, but It’s Also His Prison

Over two decades in power, Vladimir Putin’s overriding ambition has been to end what he sees as the humiliation of Russia after the end of the Cold War. To achieve that, he has told a story and built a regime with spying at its core. He has stoked up ever-intensifying cycles of spy fever—focusing on both the hunt for enemy spies and the lionizing of Russia’s own intelligence officers. This has been used to legitimize his regime but, in turn, has trapped Russia’s leader in a cage from which he cannot escape and made relations with the West almost impossible to improve.

In December 1999, Vladimir Putin appeared at the Lubyanka, the imposing headquarters of Russian intelligence near Red Square. The former KGB officer had just been appointed prime minister and was soon to ascend to the presidency. He was there for the annual birthday celebration for Russia’s spies. After turbulent years, change was in the air. Over champagne, Putin told his former colleagues that the team they had sent undercover had now completed the first part of their mission and taken over the government. Behind the joke lay a deeper belief—that only a KGB officer could restore the strength of the state, which in turn could protect the motherland.

Putin famously described the end of the Cold War as the greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the 20th century. This was not out of a fondness for communism but rather because of what the end had brought—misery for Russia. Putin’s mission was to bring that humiliation to an end. One of the central ways he would do that was to focus on spies, using an obsession with them to solidify his hold on power.

Putin breathed new life into his own decaying intelligence services, turbocharging them with more resources, a renewed sense of purpose and a license to take risks. Russia’s spies would once again be made a source of pride at home as well as a means to exert power abroad. Spying has long been something Russians consider themselves particularly good at—especially when it comes to playing the long game. While other countries also mythologize their spies, James Bond and Jason Bourne are fictional and neither London nor Washington are (yet) run by former members of the CIA or MI6.

Just as important, though, was a focus on villainous, subversive work of enemy spies within Russia and the traitors who worked with them. Many in the KGB believe they only lost the Cold War because Western intelligence subverted the Soviet Union by backing separatist forces and believed their opponents remained determined to prevent Russia returning to her rightful position.

Spy fever was periodically stoked up but with the symptoms evolving each time. When Putin first came to power, the emphasis was on scientists and researchers who sold secrets for money. Unrelenting Western espionage in the ’90s had contributed to a sense of Russia being on the back foot and there was an element of truth to fears in Moscow. Early in the decade, the CIA had literally been turning away KGB officers offering to sell secrets because there were too many.

By the middle of the 2000s, the focus shifted. When Russian TV ran footage of an alleged British MI6 officer in a Moscow park using a high-tech rock to collect information deposited inside by an agent, it came as part of a campaign against Russian non-governmental organizations. In the wake of the “color revolutions” in neighboring countries, Putin and his allies became increasingly convinced that Western intelligence was working through such groups as part of a campaign to subvert his grip on power by encouraging opposition forces.

In 2010, the twin aspects of spy fever collided in an event whose implications were poorly understood in the West at the time and which is the central focus of my new book. In June of that year, the FBI arrested 10 Russian deep-cover intelligence officers operating in the United States. Known as “illegals” because they lacked diplomatic cover, these spies were the pride of first the KGB and then its successor, the SVR, and the subject of extensive mythologizing at home (a wildly popular TV series about an illegal’s World War II exploits was a particular inspiration for a young Putin). Some of this group had spent a quarter of a century building their cover to pass as U.S. or Canadian citizens in order to burrow deep into American society. The actual value of the intelligence they produced was in some ways secondary to the reassurance they provided Russian spymasters that they could still penetrate their “main enemy.” But the group had been betrayed by an SVR officer who had been recruited by the FBI and then run jointly with the CIA.