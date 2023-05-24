Putin's press secretary states that Russia will "liberate" Belarus if its population were to rebel against Lukashenko's regime

Russia will intervene if a popular armed uprising begins in Belarus in order to overthrow the regime of self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, said Dmitry Peskov, Putin's press secretary.

Source: Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti

Quote: "This neighbouring country [Belarus − ed.] is our partner, ally and fraternal state. Naturally, the Russian Federation has obligations to ensure the security of Belarus, which we will do in the face of such an obvious threat. "

Details: He also called Poland a "hostile" state for Russia, as it is now allegedly "engulfed in russophobic hysteria".

Peskov also stated that Poland supposedly "openly speaks of its intention to intervene directly, in particular by force, in the internal affairs of a neighbouring state".

Background:

Earlier, General Waldemar Skrzypczak, former Commander of the Polish Land Forces, expressed the opinion that there is a real prospect of an armed uprising in Belarus and called on Warsaw to prepare for such a scenario.

