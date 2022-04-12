'Putin's price hike in gasoline' caused 70% of US March inflation: Biden
The Russian invasion of Ukraine and the resulting increase in gas prices is responsible for most of the record increase in US inflation last month, US President Joe Biden says. "Seventy percent of the increase in prices in March came from (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's price hike in gasoline," Biden says during a visit to the midwestern state of Iowa, after government data showed consumer prices rose 8.5 percent over the 12 months to March.