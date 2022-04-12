'Putin's price hike in gasoline' caused 70% of US March inflation: Biden

Reuters

(Reuters) -Prices for online goods continued to surge in March at a record pace, data released on Tuesday from Adobe Inc showed, adding a potentially troubling dimension to the Federal Reserve's battle to slow the overall pace of price increases. Adobe began publishing a monthly digital price index last year, tracking tens of millions of online goods in 18 categories aligned similarly to the government's Consumer Price Index. For the Fed, the shift in online price dynamics is one more piece of evidence that the factors driving U.S. and global inflation may have changed fundamentally, or at least in ways that will not revert quickly to the more tempered inflation seen before the pandemic.