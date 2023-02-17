Putin's puppet Lukashenko states he could not ignore his master's summon

Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, has admitted that he cannot disregard a meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Source: Lukashenko on his meeting with Putin in Russia's Novo-Ogaryovo on 17 February

Details: At the beginning of the meeting, Putin thanked Lukashenko for his visit.

Quote from Putin: "Dear Aleksandr Grigorievich, thank you for agreeing to come. Honestly...

Quote from Lukashenko: "As if I could disagree?"

Quote from Putin: "Well, we are all busy people, there is enough to do at home."

Details: After that, Putin stated that he allegedly watched Lukashenko's press conference on 16 February and said that he shared his "positions and approaches."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!