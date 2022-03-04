Putin's Real Battle Is With the West

Why would Putin attack a neighboring country that has not provoked him or threatened Russia in any way and risk sweeping economic sanctions? Former U.S. ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul explains why Putin’s assault on Ukraine is really about his decades-long obsession with claiming victory over the United States and the West. Putin views the invasion not only as a way of expanding Russia’s reach and power but also as a means of defying the American-led, liberal democratic order. Putin wants democracy to fail everywhere – not just in Ukraine. By starting this war, Putin is attempting to undermine the world’s democracies and engage in a broader struggle that will not only vanquish Ukraine but destabilize long-held principles, relationships, and coalitions in the West as well. Tune in to the full episode to learn more about Putin’s miscalculations regarding the strength of the NATO alliance, the extent of Russian opposition to the invasion, as well as what’s at stake for an already shaky international order.

