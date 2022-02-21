Putin's recognition of breakaway Ukraine regions is clear break of international law - UK's Johnson

British Prime Minister Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street, in London
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Boris Johnson
    Boris Johnson
    Prime Minister of the United Kingdom since 2019

LONDON (Reuters) -The apparent recognition of breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine by Russian President Vladimir Putin is a breach of international law, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.

While Johnson was speaking, Putin signed a decree recognising the independence of the two breakaway regions of Luhansk and Donetsk regions, which broke away from Kyiv's control in 2014.

"I gather just as I came into this press conference that Vladimir Putin has effectively announced that Russia is recognising the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. This is plainly in breach of international law. It's a ... flagrant violation of the sovereignty and integrity of Ukraine," Johnson told a press conference.

"It is a repudiation of the Minsk process and the Minsk agreements, and I think it's a very ill omen and a very dark sign."

Johnson said he will talk with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensk on Monday and would offer Britain's support.

When asked whether it was now time to impose sanctions on Russia, Johnson said he would have to wait and see what happened in eastern Ukraine.

"What I have said before about the package of sanctions is that they will be triggered with the first toecap of a Russian incursion or Russian invasion. But plainly what has happened is extremely bad news," he said.

"It is becoming clear that we're going to need to start applying as much pressure as we possibly can because it is hard to see how this situation improves."

(Reporting by Alistair Smout, writing by William James. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Euro' gains fizzle as Russia-Ukraine conflict fears intensify

    The euro's gains fizzled and the dollar received a safe-haven boost on Monday after the Kremlin said there were no concrete plans for a summit over Ukraine between the Russian and U.S. presidents. Weekend reports that Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden had agreed in principle to discuss finding a possible path out of Europe's biggest military crisis in decades had prompted investors to cautiously buy stocks and the euro and pull capital away from safe-haven shelters such as the yen and government debt. "Tensions are running high," said Kenneth Broux, an FX strategist at Societe Generale.

  • Families of US troops killed in Kabul bombing question official Pentagon investigation findings: report

    This month’s release of a U.S. military investigation examining the August 26th terrorist bombing that killed 13 U.S. service members in Kabul, Afghanistan has reportedly caused several of the victims family members to question the U.S. government’s official story.

  • In Ukraine conflict, even the elderly are getting ready to fight

    Elderly men and women, some well past retirement age, are getting ready to fight on either side of the separatist conflict in Ukraine as tensions ratchet higher by the day. Fighting between Russian-backed separatists and the Ukrainian army has been dragging on for eight years but an increase in shelling in recent days has deepened Western fears that Russia could use the conflict as a pretext to invade Ukraine - an accusation that Moscow denies. In the Ukrainian port of Mariupol, less than 20 km (12 miles) from the nearest trenches, grizzled pensioners are among those coming forward to volunteer for Territorial Defence units where they receive basic weapons and first aid training.

  • Curry wins MVP with 16 threes in a 50-point all-star performance

    Somebody forgot to tell Stephen Curry that the three-point contest was Saturday as the Golden State Warriors superstar put on a shooting clinic to lead Team LeBron to victory in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game.

  • Kremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid Tensions

    (Bloomberg) -- The Kremlin said there are “no concrete plans” for a summit between U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, throwing into question the fate of a French proposal that seemed to offer fresh hope for averting an alleged Russian plan to attack Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsPutin Makes Address; Separatist Recognition: Ukraine UpdatePonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadStocks Retr

  • Russian finance ministry to consider central bank proposals on cryptocurrencies

    Russia's finance ministry on Monday said it would take proposals on cryptocurrencies from the country's central bank into account so long as they do not contradict its own approach, paving the way for legislation governing digital assets. A simmering dispute over cryptocurrency regulation in Russia heated up on Friday as the finance ministry submitted legislative proposals to the government that clashed with the central bank's demand for a blanket ban.

  • Bukele to propose granting Salvadoran citizenship to foreign investors

    El Salvador President Nayib Bukele on Sunday said he will send Congress a proposal to grant citizenship to foreigners who invest in the Central American country as well as other initiatives to reduce government hurdles in order to attract investment projects. Bukele did not specify whether the bills would be aimed exclusively at bitcoin-linked entrepreneurs, but during the week he referred to El Salvador as "the land of #Bitcoin freedom." "I'm sending 52 legal reforms to congress to remove red tape, reduce bureaucracy, create tax incentives, citizenship, in exchange for investments, new securities laws, stability contracts, etc," Bukele said on Twitter.

  • West could cut U.S. dollar access for Russian companies, UK's Johnson says

    LONDON (Reuters) -The United States and Britain would cut off Russian companies' access to U.S. dollars and British pounds if the Kremlin orders an invasion of Ukraine, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday. The United States and Britain have repeatedly cautioned that Russia is about to invade Ukraine, a step Washington and London say would trigger the biggest conflict since the end of World War Two. Russia denies it plans to annex Ukraine.

  • Ethiopia turns on the turbines at giant Nile hydropower plant

    ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) -Ethiopia began producing electricity on Sunday from its Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), a multi-billion-dollar hydropower plant on the River Nile that neighbours Sudan and Egypt have worried will cause water shortages downstream. After flicking a digital switch to turn on the turbines in the first phase of the project, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sought to assure those nations that his country did not wish to harm their interests. "Ethiopia's main interest is to bring light to 60% of the population who is suffering in darkness, to save the labour of our mothers who are carrying wood on their backs in order to get energy," Abiy said.

  • Republicans' hypocrisy on family values

    Readers on a recent guest column and how wars devastate the environment.

  • Philippines Actor Sharon Cuneta to Star in ‘The Mango Bride’ Adaptation

    Acclaimed Philippines actor Sharon Cuneta (“Caregiver”) will star in and executive produce the feature film adaptation of Marivi Soliven’s award-winning novel “The Mango Bride.” The novel chronicles the lives of two Filipino women — Amparo, a quiet socialite born into a wealthy family, and Beverly, a wide-eyed mail-order bride — who migrate to California and […]

  • European stocks and U.S. equity futures slide as Kremlin says U.S-Russia summit not a done deal

    Optimism returned for Monday, with U.S. futures also gaining as investors welcomed news of a potential meeting this week between President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

  • Army's Controversial Fitness Test Might Become Official This Year, Leaked Plan Says

    On Sunday, the timeline for the Army's Combat Fitness Test to be rolled out was posted on the Army's official website and was quickly taken down.

  • Ukraine announces EU military training mission in the country

    Ukraine has reached an agreement "in principle" with the European Union for the bloc to hold a military training mission in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Monday.Kuleba told reporters that the EU would "roll out [an] advisory training military mission in Ukraine," Politico reported.He added that the mission is not about combat but is "a new element in the cooperation between Ukraine and the European Union." The move comes as...

  • Inside Russian military drills in Belarus

    James Longman reports on the ground in Belarus, where Russian troops remain following military drills, on "This Week."

  • Russia, Belarus extend huge military exercises - Belarus ministry

    Belarus' Defence Ministry said Russia and Belarus would extend joint military exercises that had been due to end on Sunday, dashing Western hopes that Russia would swiftly withdraw forces that could be used in a potential invasion of Ukraine. The ministry did not say how long Russian troops in Belarus - estimated by NATO to number 30,000 - might now remain in the country, which lies north of Ukraine.

  • SC Gov. McMaster says National Guard won’t punish those refusing COVID vaccine mandate

    In a letter to the Defense Department, he challenged the federal government’s ability to regulate the National Guard and said the mandate is “at odds with law and logic.”

  • Mystery over 'Z' markers daubed on Russian tanks as they approach Ukraine

    Russian tanks and other forces on Ukraine's borders have been daubed with a "Z" in white paint, analysts noted on Sunday, leading to a flurry of speculation about what the mark symbolised.

  • Extracts from Putin's speech on Ukraine

    Following are extracts from a televised speech by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Ukraine. "I deem it necessary to make a decision that should have been made a long time ago - to immediately recognise the independence and sovereignty of the Donetsk People's Republic and the Lugansk People's Republic." "If Ukraine was to join NATO it would serve as a direct threat to the security of Russia."