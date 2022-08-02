Putin's rumored girlfriend hit with latest U.S. sanctions

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
FATIMA HUSSEIN
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new round of U.S. sanctions targeting Russian elites includes a woman named in news reports as Vladimir Putin’s longtime romantic partner.

The Treasury Department said Tuesday that the government has frozen the visa of Alina Kabaeva, an Olympic gymnast in her youth and former member of the state Duma, and imposed other property restrictions. The department said she is also head of a Russian national media company that promotes Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Critics of the Kremlin and imprisoned Russian rights campaigner Alexey Navalny have been calling for sanctions against Kabaeva, saying her news outlet took the lead in portraying Western commentary on the invasion as a disinformation campaign.

The U.K. sanctioned Kabaeva in May and the EU imposed travel and asset restrictions on her in June.

Also named in Treasury's latest sanctions package is Andrey Grigoryevich Guryev, an oligarch who owns the Witanhurst estate, a 25-bedroom mansion that is the second-largest estate in London after Buckingham Palace.

His $120 million yacht, the Alfa Nero, was also identified as blocked property. Also sanctioned was his son Andrey Andreevich Guryev and his son's Russian investment firm Dzhi AI Invest OOO.

“As innocent people suffer from Russia’s illegal war of aggression, Putin’s allies have enriched themselves and funded opulent lifestyles,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement.

“Together with our allies, the United States will also continue to choke off revenue and equipment underpinning Russia’s unprovoked war in Ukraine.”

The State Department also imposed additional visa restrictions and other sanctions.

In April, the U.S. imposed sanctions on Putin’s adult daughters Katerina Vladimirovna Tikhonova and Maria Vladimirovna Vorontsova.

Recommended Stories

  • Occupiers in Khrustalnyi conceal losses after Ukrainian Armed Forces missile attack Ukrainian Intelligence

    ALONA MAZURENKO - TUESDAY, 2 AUGUST 2022, 16:47 The Russian occupiers are hiding their real losses from the attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the hotel where they were stationed, the Krasnyi Luch in Khrustalnyi, Luhansk Oblast.

  • Shoigu says occupation of the Donetsk Oblast continues "according to plan"

    IRYNA BALACHUK - TUESDAY, 2 AUGUST 2022, 13:48 Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the Russian occupation of the Donetsk Oblast is continuing according to plan. Source: [Russian Kremlin-aligned news outlet] RIA Novosti, concerning Shoigu's statement during a conference call on 2 August Quote from Shoigu: "After taking control of the territory of the 'Luhansk People's Republic', the 'Donetsk People's Republic' will be released as planned.

  • HIMARS accurately hit their targets: Russia accuses the USA of participating in the war

    "UKRAINSKA PRAVDA" - TUESDAY, 2 AUGUST 2022, 16:49 The Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation has accused the USA of participating in the war on Ukraine's side, claiming that Ukraine allegedly coordinates targets which are hit with HIMARS [high mobility artillery rocket systems - ed.

  • Zelenskyy: Russian aggression increased because the reaction to the annexation of Crimea was weak

    Ukrainska Pravda - Monday, 1 August 2022, 22:35 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the reaction to Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014 was "weak and insufficiently principled". Source: Presidential video address Details: Volodymyr Zelenskyy mentioned his conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron and stated that he invited the French President to participate in the online summit of the Crimea Platform, which will take place shortly.

  • Even the People of Taiwan Say Pelosi Is Just ‘Causing Trouble’ and Should Have ‘Sacrificed’ Over-Hyped Trip

    ANN WANGSpeaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and her entourage including five other members of Congress arrived in Taiwan’s capital of Taipei in a blaze of lights and symbolism Tuesday night after a five-hour flight from Malaysia and promptly went to their hotel for a little rest.If her arrival seemed like a triumph of defiance against threats from the mainland capital of Beijing, there was far from universal applause among the locals despite her claim that the visit was “part of our unwavering commitmen

  • Russia's supreme court designates Ukraine's Azov Regiment a 'terrorist' group

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia's top court on Tuesday designated Ukraine's Azov Regiment as a terrorist group, a Reuters correspondent in the courtroom said, paving the way for captured soldiers to be tried under stringent anti-terror laws and be jailed for up to 20 years. The Azov Regiment, which has far-right and ultra-nationalist roots, has been one of the most prominent Ukrainian military formations fighting against Russia in eastern Ukraine. Having begun as a paramilitary unit fighting against pro-Russian rebels in 2014, it was later integrated into Ukraine's national guard.

  • Africa lays out goals ahead of UN climate summit

    African officials outlined their priorities for the upcoming U.N. climate summit, including a push to make heavily polluting rich nations compensate poor countries for the environmental damage done to them. The continent will also focus on how countries can adapt to global warming and how the continent can best halt further climate-related disasters. Africa has seen debilitating droughts in the east and Horn of Africa and deadly cyclones in the south.

  • Russians threw 10 grenades at him. The story of a national guard defender who repelled an attack and saved his brothers-in-arms

    Yana Osadcha, Ukrainska Pravda.Zhyttia - TUESDAY, 2 AUGUST 2022 The chief sergeant of the National Guard with the call sign Yastrub [Hawk] was able to repulse an attack of the subversion and reconnaissance group (SRG) of the Russian forces and save his brothers-in-arms.

  • Spain says its mothballed German-made tanks in no fit state to send to Ukraine

    Spain cannot send its mothballed Leopard 2A4 tanks to Ukraine as they are "in an absolutely deplorable state" and could be a danger to the people firing them, Spanish Defence Minister Margarita Robles said on Tuesday. In June, Robles said the possibility "was on the table" after El Pais newspaper reported that Spain was considering sending around 40 German-made Leopards kept at a military base in Zaragoza to Ukraine.

  • Russia accidentally blows up its own supply train, Ukrainian intelligence says

    When attempting to create a protective smokescreen around one of its supply trains in Kherson Oblast, Russian forces accidentally set it on fire, Ukraine’s Military Intelligence said in a Telegram post on Aug. 2.

  • Russia threatens to break off diplomatic relations with US; Brittney Griner's sentencing due 'very soon': Live updates

    Brittney Griner returned to a Russian courtroom Tuesday amid heightened diplomatic talks between the U.S. and Russia. Live Ukraine updates.

  • The solution to China’s giant mortgage crisis is obvious — except to Beijing

    At risk are hundreds of billions of Chinese home buyers’ money tied up in pre-sale accounts that they may not get back.

  • Jill Biden wishes people 'could see more of what Joe has accomplished and how hard he's working'

    "He's steady, he's strong, he has wisdom, he knows politics, and he knows where he wants to take the country," the first lady said of President Biden.

  • U.S. FAA issues new safety directive on Boeing 777 airplanes

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Tuesday issued an airworthiness directive for all Boeing 777 airplanes over safety concerns. The directive was prompted by high electrical resistance within the gust suppression sensor because of corrosion. The FAA said the gust suppression function is a non-essential feature that provides a minor improvement to ride quality during lateral wind gusts at low airspeeds.

  • Tuesday evening UK news briefing: Liz Truss U-turns on public sector pay plan

    Windsor Castle intruder | A 20-year-old man arrested carrying a crossbow in the grounds of Windsor Castle on Christmas Day has been charged with offences under the Treason Act, the Crown Prosecution Service has said. Jaswant Singh Chail has been charged with intending to injure or alarm the Queen, making threats to kill and possession of an offensive weapon. The last conviction under the act happened in 1981.

  • Apparently homemade drone strikes Russia’s Black Sea Fleet headquarters

    A small explosive device carried by a makeshift drone blew up Sunday at the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea Fleet on the Crimean Peninsula, wounding six people and prompting the cancellation of ceremonies there honoring Russia's navy, authorities said.

  • Europe’s Vital Rhine River Is on Brink of Effectively Closing

    (Bloomberg) -- Water levels on the Rhine River are set to fall perilously close to the point at which it would effectively close, putting the trade of huge quantities of goods at risk as the continent seeks to stave off an economic crisis.Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripWorld’s Most-Tracked Plane Is Jet That May Be Flying PelosiYou Won’t Like What Comes After InflationBiden Team Tri

  • Josh Hawley says US military is too weak to let Sweden, Finland into NATO. He’s wrong

    This former U.S. diplomat says Missouri’s junior senator should have more faith in his country. | Opinion

  • Taiwan sees cyberattack, Chinese warplanes amid spat with China over expected Pelosi visit

    Taiwan on Tuesday was hit with a cyber-attack and threatened by Chinese war planes flying near its unofficial boundary in the Taiwan Strait ahead of a speculated visit from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

  • Lebanon clears ship Ukraine says is carrying stolen grain

    Lebanon’s prosecutor general decided a Syrian ship allegedly carrying Ukrainian grain stolen by Russia may leave a port in the country’s north, officials said Tuesday. The move came after an investigation showed the vessel wasn't carrying stolen goods. If the judge does not extend the order, the ship could sail in two days, a move likely to anger Ukraine.