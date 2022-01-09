How Putin's Russia could help China and India get along

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Russia's role in mediating between China and India should not be overlooked, a leading Chinese scholar on regional geopolitics has said, weeks after the Russian and Indian leaders greeted each other with a bear hug.

Hu Shisheng, a top expert on China-India relations, also predicted "a more stable border" between the two Asian powers this year, although stand-offs along their disputed border, now one of the biggest flashpoints in the region, were likely to continue.

Indian and Chinese troops exchange greetings and sweets at 10 locations on the border. Photo: Twitter alt=Indian and Chinese troops exchange greetings and sweets at 10 locations on the border. Photo: Twitter>

The assessment from Hu, director of the Institute of South and Southeast Asian and Oceanian Studies at the China Institutes of Contemporary International Relation (CICIR), was part of an analysis published on the CICIR website on January 5.

Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team.

Moscow's relations with both big neighbours have been in focus in recent weeks, after President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi were pictured greeting each other warmly on December 6.

Putin had travelled to New Delhi for the 21st annual India-Russia summit, in what was only his second overseas trip since the Covid-19 pandemic began two years ago. During their meeting, both leaders reaffirmed what Putin called "time-tested" ties.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Russian President Vladimir Putin on December 6, 2021. Photo: AFP alt=Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Russian President Vladimir Putin on December 6, 2021. Photo: AFP >

Nine days later, Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a video call - their seventh since the pandemic started - where the Russian president proposed a trilateral summit with India, according to an aide.

Xi and Putin "agreed to continue exchanging opinions in this regard and endeavour to hold the next summit within the RIC [Russia-India-China] framework in the near future," Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov told Tass news agency at the time.

Both India and China see Russia as an important strategic partner. And Moscow, now facing increasing hostility from the West, "would not want to see India and China fighting with each other", Hu wrote in the article.

For Beijing, a stable relationship with New Delhi could help offset pressures from the Quad, a four-way informal security grouping of US, India, Australia and Japan that is seen as an important part of the US-led Indo Pacific strategy to counter China.

"The Modi government would not oppose [an RIC summit] ... as falling foul of China has created disadvantages to improving India's prospects of rising as a great power," Hu wrote.

China, India and Russia are members of several multilateral platforms, including the G20 group of nations, the five-nation BRICS group of emerging economies with Brazil and South Africa, as well as the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, a Eurasian political and security alliance including four central Asian countries and Pakistan.

A new platform for a Russia-India-China summit, if achieved, could also "enable more active strategic interactions among the three countries, which would also increase the stability factor in general Sino-Indian relations", according to Hu.

Relations between China and India dropped to the lowest point in 2020, after border troops engaged in their deadliest clash in 45 years in June that year.

SCMP Graphics alt= SCMP Graphics>

The violence in Galwan Valley, in the disputed western Himalayan border near Tibet, sparked a stand-off that has led to at least 13 rounds of military talks so far between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

The two militaries have completed disengagement at some friction points, but troops remain posted and tensions still flare up from time to time.

On Friday, the Chinese foreign ministry dismissed India's claims that China was building a bridge across the hotly contested Pangong lake.

"China's infrastructure build-up on its own territory is entirely within its sovereignty and is aimed at safeguarding territorial sovereignty and security while working to maintain peace and stability in the India-China border region," ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters in Beijing.

The day before, the Indian foreign ministry slammed China's decision to rename various locations along their disputed border in the eastern Himalayas. To India, the area is its northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, but Beijing claims major parts of it as part of its South Tibet region.

Calling the renaming a "ridiculous exercise", Indian ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi urged China not to complicate bilateral ties "further".

However, while bilateral relations were likely to remain fraught, major confrontation was unlikely, Hu forecast.

Hardening battle lines at China-India border raise fears of sustained, 'small-scale conflict'

No major clashes had broken out at the border in 2021, Hu noted, while two minor conflicts - in August and in October, "were handled effectively at the first moments and this has demonstrated that the two countries have paid great attention to the peace and stability in the border regions."

Striking an optimistic note, Hu said India and China can work on cooperation, including on pandemic control, counterterrorism measures, regional stability and climate change, which would help ease bilateral ties.

"After two years of mutual adjustment, both sides seem to have found a new way of getting along."

This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2022 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Copyright (c) 2022. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Is China's Horn of Africa peace drive a sign of growing confidence on the world stage?

    China's pledge to appoint a Horn of Africa peace envoy has been interpreted by some regional observers as an "official" move away from its traditional position of non-intervention in other countries' affairs and a sign of its growing confidence on the international stage. Foreign Minister Wang Yi also called for a regional peace conference during his visit to Kenya last week, in which he praised the region's "unique strategic position and great development potential". But the region - home to Dj

  • England’s hopes of batting for a draw dwindling on day five in Sydney

    Captain Joe Root and deputy Ben Stokes saw things through to the interval, with the latter dropped on 16.

  • Disgraced Andrew Cuomo dodges charges for his conduct against women. It's the right call.

    Prosecutors need two things to bring a successful case – facts and law. District attorneys in New York made the right call in declining to charge.

  • Beijing government fines 7-Eleven more than $7,000 for listing Taiwan as a country

    The Beijing municipal government fined 7-Eleven more than $7,000 because on its website the company listed the island of Taiwan as a country and displayed maps and borders that China called false.The Beijing branch of 7-Eleven was fined after it "wrongly presented Taiwan province as an independent country" on its website, according to Hong Kong outlet South China Morning Post. The municipal government also said the company did not mark borders...

  • CCPD officer on paid leave after shooting suspect accused of attacking police with knife

    The Corpus Christi police officer is on paid leave after shooting a suspect who allegedly attacked him and two other officers.

  • Saudi-led coalition says Houthi actions turn Yemen ports into legitimate targets

    CAIRO (Reuters) -The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen believes the use by Houthi forces of two ports as military bases would turn them into legitimate military targets, coalition spokesman Brigadier General Turki al-Malki said on Saturday. The ports of Hodeidah and Salif are controlled by the Iran-aligned Houthi movement and the Saudi-led coalition has said the Houthis use them as launching points for military and marine operations. In what appeared to be a denial of the coalition accusations, Houthi deputy foreign minister Hussein al-Ezzi said that a United Nations mission has been carrying out daily and weekly visits to the ports of Hodeidah province since the Stockholm agreement, the group’s Al-Masirah TV reported on Saturday after the coalition press conference.

  • Airbus faces $339 million class action suit in the Netherlands, lawyers say

    Lawyers who say they are representing "a hundred" institutional investors have filed a class action lawsuit against Airbus in a Dutch court, saying they suffered at least 300 million euros ($339 million) in damages as a result of company misconduct. The suit, filed by the Foundation for Investor Loss Compensation on Jan. 3 at The Hague District Court, says investors suffered losses after buying shares in Airbus SE that were overpriced because the company withheld information about corruption at the company. The suit also names accountants KMPG and Ernst & Young as defendants.

  • Column: 'Everybody's getting COVID.' That doesn't mean you should try to get it, too

    Cases of the Omicron variant are surging. But one South L.A. doctor says some vaccine hesitant Black and Latino residents are resigned to getting it.

  • Here's Why JP Morgan Sees Sharp Upside In Alibaba Despite Cutting Price Target

    JPMorgan analyst Alex Yao lowered the price target on Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) to $180 from $210 and kept an Overweight rating on the shares. The price target implies an upside of 42.1%. The analyst is "turning more cautious" on China's online consumption outlook and cut Alibaba's December quarter customer management revenue growth assumption to negative 2% year-over-year from positive 5%. Yao forecasts the negative CMR growth will end in the June 2022 quarter, "admittedly with low vis

  • Tesla’s New Austin Factory to Start Up Soon. It’s Going to Be Wild.

    Wedbush analyst Dan Ives wrote Saturday that Tesla's new facility in Austin, Texas, will begin production in about a week. That means more Model Y crossover vehicles and that the Cybertruck will be arriving on U.S. roads shortly.

  • Latham eyes double ton as New Zealand dominate Bangladesh

    Tom Latham was closing in on a double century as New Zealand reached 349 for one at stumps to defy Hagley Oval's grim reputation for batters on the first day of the second Test against Bangladesh in Christchurch on Sunday.

  • Apple stock is significantly ‘overpriced:’ Portfolio manager

    Apple shares pulled back following a rocky week for markets as the Federal Reserve hinted at an earlier liftoff on interest rates for the year, but not before it became the first company to reach a $3 trillion market cap. According to Independent Solutions Wealth Management portfolio manager Paul Meeks, however, Apple stock is nowhere near a good deal right now.

  • Kazakhstan adds uncertainty to talks with Russia on Ukraine

    Russia’s decision to send paratroopers into Kazakhstan, where a crackdown on violent anti-government protests has left dozens dead, injects additional uncertainty into upcoming talks over a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine. The question is whether the unrest in Kazakhstan has changed the calculations of Russian President Vladimir Putin as he weighs his options in Ukraine. The instability in Kazakhstan may even add new urgency to Putin's desire to shore up Russia's power in the region.

  • Haynes sources: Chris Paul stands up for Suns' 10-day player in exchange with fans

    Yahoo Sports senior NBA insider Chris Haynes reports during Thursday's NBA on TNT broadcast about the Suns point guard's words with fans in Boston after they insulted teammate Emanuel Terry.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Will Hold Up No Matter the Market Conditions

    The stock market appears headed for a bumpy start to 2022. Growth stocks have been hammered by rising yields and the Federal Reserve's hawkish comments. Walmart (NYSE: WMT) is the ultimate "sleep well at night" stock.

  • Strong earthquake shakes remote area in western China

    A strong overnight earthquake shook a sparsely populated area in western China early Saturday and forced the suspension of high-speed rail service because of tunnel damage, authorities said. Four people with minor injuries in Menyuan Hui Autonomous County had been treated and released, officials told a news conference. The magnitude 6.9 quake struck at 1:45 a.m. in a mountainous part of Qinghai province that is 3,659 meters (12,000 feet) above sea level.

  • Give it to me straight. Is my gas stove killing the planet ... and me?

    Gas stoves are magical, but is it time to give them up? | OPINON

  • Japan PM says U.S. military bases to impose tighter COVID-19 controls

    The United States has agreed to impose stricter COVID-19 measures at its military bases in Japan, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Sunday, amid concerns that outbreaks at bases have fuelled infection in local communities. "We have agreed with the United States in principle that unnecessary outings should be controlled and prohibited, and we are discussing specifics now," Kishida said during a debating programme at public broadcaster NHK. Japan reintroduced coronavirus restrictions in three regions that host U.S. military bases, the first such emergency controls since September.

  • What Eagles gain by starting Gardner Minshew vs. Cowboys — beyond resting Jalen Hurts

    Eagles coach had an answer as to whether Gardner Minshew approached him about becoming the full-time starter.

  • Huge Abandoned Motorcycle Collection Uncovered

    What would you do if you came across this?