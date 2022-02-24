Putin's speech about invading Ukraine was reportedly filmed 3 days ago

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Summer Meza, News editor
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
Vladimir Putin
Vladimir Putin ALEXEY NIKOLSKY/Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images

Russian President Vladimir Putin reportedly had his invasion announcement queued up and ready to go "live."

The Daily Beast cites Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta in reporting that Putin filmed his announcement of a "special military operation" in Ukraine three days ago, though it wasn't broadcast until early Thursday morning in Russia.

Metadata from the Kremlin website reportedly shows that the speech, in which Putin said Russia would take "decisive, swift action" in eastern Ukraine, was recorded on Feb. 21 at 7 p.m. Moscow time.

That's also about when Putin announced Moscow would recognize the independence of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine, a precursor to a full-scale invasion. As the Daily Beast writes: "Russian-based Conflict Intelligence Team pointed out that Putin was wearing the exact same suit and tie in Thursday's broadcast as he wore when he announced that Russia was to recognize two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine."

Aside from apparently filming the two annoucements at the same time then spacing out their broadcasts, Russia also reportedly issued a no-fly notice dated Feb. 22, per the CIT. "That could suggest that a mass invasion of Ukraine had been planned for February 22, but was delayed for reasons we do not know," wrote the group.

You may also like

Live stream of planes landing at Heathrow Airport during storm draws surprisingly big online crowd

Tensions between the U.S. and Russia just took their darkest turn yet

Watch a Clydesdale recover from injuries in Budweiser's new Super Bowl ad

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • McMaster breaks with Trump: Putin 'certainly not someone to be praised'

    Former national security adviser H.R. McMaster said that Russian President Vladimir Putin was not worthy of praise following Russia's attack on Ukraine. "He is certainly not someone to be praised, and I think what we ought to be encouraged by is the reaction across the free world. Really what Putin wants more than anything is disunity, because disunity will lead to an ineffective response," McMaster said on CNN, breaking with former President...

  • Kick Russia off the U.N. Security Council!

    Kick Russia off the U.N. Security Council!

  • Tibor Nagy asks, 'When it comes to Putin, will world learn from history?'

    In this commentary, TIbor Nagy looks at the tactics of Russian President Vladimir Putin and sees numerous parallels to a world bully from 90 years ago

  • Putin announced attacks against Ukraine on Thursday in the same suit as his Monday speech, prompting speculation his war declaration was pre-taped

    In videos that aired Monday and Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared to wear the same black blazer, white shirt, and maroon tie.

  • Russian President Vladimir Putin announces military assault against Ukraine in surprise speech

    Putin said Russia had decided to launch a "special military action" against Ukraine.

  • World leaders denounce Russia's "hideous and barbaric" attacks on Ukraine

    World leaders swiftly condemned Russia's attacks on Ukraine and vowed to hold Vladimir Putin accountable. Driving the news: Putin's troops on late Wednesday began moving into Ukraine, with large explosions being reported shortly after Putin announced a "special military operation" in Ukraine. Dozens have reportedly been killed. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they're saying: President Biden"Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction

  • Live coverage: Russia launches attack on Ukraine

    Russian President Vladimir Putin early on Thursday announced a military operation in Ukraine, leading to international condemnation of what world leaders called the start of a Russian invasion.Putin claimed in a televised address that the operation was aimed at protecting eastern Ukraine from what he called a "regime," continuing the Kremlin's disinformation campaign.Russian forces have entered Ukraine and explosions have been heard across the...

  • SoCal's Ukrainian communities reeling from Russian invasion

    Southern California has one of the largest Ukrainian populations in the United States and they have been watching in anguish with a war now underway halfway around the world.

  • Russian state media is using Tucker Carlson, Mike Pompeo to bolster Putin's moves in Ukraine

    Russian state media is using Tucker Carlson, Mike Pompeo to bolster Putin's moves in Ukraine

  • ‘Time to make this personal to Putin:’ SC leaders react to Russia’s attack on Ukraine

    “The world needs to condemn Putin’s destruction of a neighboring democracy as a war crime,” U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham tweeted last night as news broke that Russia had invaded neighboring country Ukraine.

  • Ukrainians flee Kyiv under air raid sirens as Russia launches 'full-scale invasion'

    Air raid alarms rang out across the capital, urging people to take shelter, resulting in terrified families taking to the roads and metro stations in an effort to find safety.

  • Euro Falls to March 2020 Low Against Surging Dollar on Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- The euro plunged to its lowest against the dollar since June 2020, while a gauge of the greenback rose the most in nearly two years, as Europe’s biggest security crisis in decades sends haven demand soaring.Most Read from BloombergRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateZelenskiy Says Russia Trying to Seize Chernobyl: Ukraine UpdateStocks Pare Losses, Oil Surges on Russia Assault: Markets WrapThe $20

  • Russian invasion of Ukraine throws world into new era of upheaval

    Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine — including attacking the capital, Kyiv — in an overnight barrage that was swift, broad and ruthless. The attack was exactly in line with President Biden's dire forecasts.Why it matters: The world is waking up to a new era of global upheaval. Two sovereign nations are in a conventional war in Europe for the first time since World War II, with huge ramifications for the power dynamics of Russia and the superpowers, the U.S. and China.Stay on top of the latest market

  • Live Twitter updates from Russia’s massive Ukraine invasion

    Twitter users around the world weigh in on the situation in the Ukraine.

  • Here are the competitors for Malaysia’s jet trainer contract

    Malaysia is seeking 18 jets to replace its fleet of Hawk 108 trainers and Hawk 208 light-attack jets, which were introduced in 1994 and have suffered from increasing attrition.

  • Who has the better military technology: Russia or US?

    If an all-out war breaks out between Russia and Ukraine, Ukraine's ability to fight back will depend in large part on the quality of its military equipment, much of which comes from the U.S.

  • Putin 'miscalculated badly' on Ukraine, says former diplomat

    STORY: "It's very clear that the Ukrainian military is ready to fight. It's very clear that (Ukrainian) President Zelenskiy is ready to fight. He's called up the reserves today. He's declared a state of emergency today. He has prepared his country to fight Ukraine. President Putin has united Ukrainians against him," he told Reuters.Russia this week recognized two breakaway Ukrainian regions, including Pushilin's, as independent states, drawing sanctions from the West and anger from Ukraine which calls people like Pushilin Russian proxies and wants its territory back.Recently back from Ukraine, a country he has served twice, Taylor said that country is united. "The Ukrainian people are so opposed, frankly, they hate President Putin. He has he has created a hostile nation on his border for generations. And I'm sure he is surprised ...Yes, he has miscalculated badly," Taylor said.Taylor expressed confidence in the preparedness of the Ukrainian military to fight back against the larger Russian army, if it came to that. "So far in the last 20 years, he has not committed the Russian military to actually fighting... If he tried to go all the way to achieve his military is probably strong enough to do that after a fight, after a bloody fight, he could probably do that. However, he could not hold it.... So I think he can get into Ukraine, but he will be driven out," he said, adding that he is still hopeful that tougher sanctions could open back a diplomatic solution.Taylor also advocated for supporting Ukraine, saying: "we should do everything to make Ukraine stronger. We should do everything, including the more weapons, more equipment to make Ukraine's military able to resist him so that he knows if he sends his Russian soldiers into fight Ukrainians, they will fight hard and they will fight well."

  • Putin Sent in Troops Disguised With White Peace Monitor Symbols and Ukrainian Uniforms, Says Kyiv

    ReutersAs part of their invasion of Ukraine, Russian forces have used insignia of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe to descend on several cities in the Luhansk region, Ukraine’s National Police warned Thursday.“Columns of Russian tanks entered the Luhansk region at the borders of Krasnaya Talovka, Milove, and Gorodishche. The enemy insidiously placed white vehicles with OSCE symbols at the front. Fighting is currently underway there,” police said in a statement.Internationa

  • See the military aircraft that took part in the Singapore Airshow

    From aerial displays to satellite imagery, this gallery will give you a sense of what went on at this year's Singapore Airshow.

  • Concerns grow over miscalculations with Russia as U.S. troops build up near Ukraine

    A full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine could push troops right up to NATO's U.S.-reinforced border.