Putin's speech at Valdai further proves Russia’s war as genocide against Ukrainians – ISW

·4 min read
Mass burial of victims of Russian terror in liberated Lyman (Donetsk oblast), in the photo are graves of children born in 2019 and 2021
Mass burial of victims of Russian terror in liberated Lyman (Donetsk oblast), in the photo are graves of children born in 2019 and 2021

Moreover, his speech at the Valdai Discussion Club reaffirms that Russia's war against Ukraine should be considered by the world as an act of genocide.

In their latest update, ISW analysts focused on Putin's long pseudo-historical speech at the Valdai Discussion Club, in which the dictator continued to deny Ukrainian sovereignty. Putin claimed that "the single real guarantee of Ukrainian statehood, sovereignty and territorial integrity" allegedly "could only be Russia, which created today's Ukraine."

Read also: Biden has no plans to meet with Putin at G-20 summit

The experts also point out another of Putin's similar delusions: that it is an alleged "historical fact" that Ukrainians and Russians are fundamentally "one people", falsely divided into "different states." The day before, Putin claimed that Ukraine had allegedly "lost its sovereignty" and become a vassal of NATO.

"Putin’s statements reject the legal fact that Ukraine is a fully sovereign state, that the Russian Federation recognized Ukraine’s sovereignty, and that the Ukrainian people exist as a distinct nation," ISW said.

Read also: This is not just war — this is genocide

"Putin’s perpetuation of the narrative that Ukraine and Russia are a single people separated into different states by arbitrary historical circumstance indicates his continued objective to destroy the Ukrainian state and erase the notion of a Ukrainian people,” ISW went on.

Answering questions after his speech at the Valdai Club, Putin added: "If some part of that single ethnicity at some moment decided that it had reached such a level as to consider itself a separate people, then one could only respond with respect.”

ISW analysts said the conditional in this comment underscores Putin’s rejection of the idea that there is currently any independent Ukrainian national identity.

"These statements, along with many Russian actions, must cause serious reflection on the question of whether Russia’s war against Ukraine is a genocidal action since genocide is legally defined as ‘acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group.’"

In their report, ISW analysts drew special attention to a new threat from the Kremlin voiced by Konstantin Vorontsov, Deputy Director of the Department for Non-Proliferation and Arms Control of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Read also: Ukraine uncovers another mass grave in Kharkiv Oblast, 17 bodies recovered

Speaking at the United Nations, Vorontsov threatened that Russia might attack Western commercial satellites used to aid Ukraine, describing them as "quasi-civilian infrastructure" that Russia might consider a "legitimate target" to strike.

In turn, U.S. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Washington would respond to any such attack on U.S. infrastructure.

Read also: Maxar shows fortifications of Russia’s Wagner mercenary company near Hirske in Luhansk Oblast

In other news, the forces of Russia’s Wagner mercenary company, owned by Putin associate Yevgeny Prigozhin, "may be further developing its air warfare capabilities and fielding more complex equipment on par with the conventional Russian military," ISW said.

It pointed to information from Russian military bloggers, according to which Wagner is recruiting people "to form and or replenish the crews of the Pantsir-S1 air defense missile systems, the S-300 air defense system, helicopters and fixed-wing attack aircraft, and electronic warfare specialists."

It was not previously known that Wagner PMC independently operates combat aircraft, but "it could begin to do so as the Russian military grows increasingly reliant on Wagner forces," ISW experts said.

Commenting on the statements of Russian military propagandists that Wagner has become "an example of a contract army,” the Institute's analysts believe that such wording only emphasizes that Wagner seems to be "emerging as a parallel military alongside the Russian Ministry of Defense."

Other conclusions of ISW analysts over the past day:

Russian sources claimed that Ukrainian forces conducted counteroffensive operations in northeastern Kharkiv Oblast and along the Kreminna-Lysychansk line (Luhansk Oblast);

Russian forces are continuing to make defensive preparations along the east bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast;

Read also: What awaits Kherson and how Putin is changing tactics

Russian sources claimed that Ukrainian forces conducted limited ground assaults in Kherson Oblast;

Russian forces continued to conduct ground attacks in Donetsk Oblast;

The Russian military sent mobilization notices to foreign citizens working in Russia;

Russian and occupation administration officials began seizing residents’ cell phones in Russian-occupied territories to support law enforcement and operational security measures.

Map of hostilities: Ukrainian Armed Forces offensive in Kherson Oblast and north-east of Ukraine, fighting in Donbas

<span class="copyright">ISW</span>
ISW
<span class="copyright">ISW</span>
ISW
<span class="copyright">ISW</span>
ISW
<span class="copyright">ISW</span>
ISW

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • Iran also barred from Nobel ceremony, after Russia, Belarus

    The ambassador of Iran also been excluded from this year’s Nobel Prize ceremony in Stockholm because of “the serious and escalating situation” in the country, the private foundation that administers the prestigious awards said Friday. “We believe that given the serious and escalating situation, Iran’s ambassador should not be invited to the Nobel Prize award ceremony,” the Nobel Foundation said in a statement. With the slogan #WomanLifeFreedom, the demonstrations in Iran first focused on women’s rights and the state-mandated hijab, or headscarf for women.

  • UN: Flooding in west, central Africa displaced 3.4M people

    The U.N.'s refugee agency said Friday that destruction from flooding has displaced more than 3.4 million people in west and central Africa. UNHCR said Friday that Nigeria's worst floods in a decade have killed hundreds, displaced 1.3 million residents and affected over 2.8 million people in the West African nation of 218 million. Many have been living in camps for the internally displaced that were set up in part to help people fleeing simmering violence in the region, among other troubles.

  • Mike Pence leans into Marion County prosecutor race with candidate endorsement

    Former Vice President and Indiana Gov. Mike Pence is endorsing Republican Cyndi Carrasco’s run for Marion County Prosecutor.

  • Russians deploy Grad MLRSs and heavy artillery to shell Nikopol district overnight

    OLHA HLUSHCHENKO - FRIDAY, 28 OCTOBER 2022, 07:48 Russian occupation forces have been shelling the Nikopol, Marhanets and Chervonohryhorivka hromadas in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast throughout the night of 27-28 October.

  • Weapons in Ukraine aren't flooding Europe's black markets, but that could change

    Officials across Europe and in the US are monitoring arms flows to try to keep military-grade weapons in Ukraine from being smuggled out and sold.

  • RFK grandson says he just returned from fighting in Ukraine

    Robert Kennedy’s grandson announced on Instagram that he had just returned from fighting for Ukraine, having secretly enlisted to battle the Russian invasion as part of the country’s international fighting force. Conor Kennedy, the grandson of the former attorney general and presidential candidate, posted on his account earlier this month that he was “deeply moved”…

  • Germany says Russia threatens Europe after Putin predicts 'dangerous' decade

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine has plunged Europe into an era of insecurity, Germany said on Friday, a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin predicted a "dangerous" decade ahead. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who is from a wing of Germany's Social Democrats that long argued for closer economic ties to Moscow, said the Feb.24 invasion had ruptured those hopes. "When we look at the Russia of today, there is no room for old dreams," Steinmeier said, referring to former Soviet president Mikhail Gorbachev's dream of a "common European home".

  • Why is solitary confinement increasing in federal prisons? New chief wants to know

    Peters said that the agency is reviewing why the number of inmates being held in "restrictive housing" continues to climb in recent months, contrary to Biden's executive order.

  • EU regulator recommends adding heavy periods to side effects of mRNA COVID shots

    (Reuters) -A European Medicines Agency (EMA) committee on Friday recommended adding heavy menstrual bleeding to the list of side effect of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines made by Moderna, as well as Pfizer and its partner BioNTech. Reports of heavy periods - bleeding characterised by increased volume and/or duration that interferes with the quality of life - have been observed during clinical trials, from cases in the real world and in medical literature, the EMA said.

  • Falcons rise up to 1st place in the NFC South

    The #Falcons have moved into 1st place in the NFC South following the Buccaneers' loss on Thursday Night Football

  • Zelenskyy says Israel transferring intelligence on Iranian drones

    Ukraine and Israel are currently “at the beginning of cooperation” now that Israel has given Ukraine intelligence on the Iranian drones that the Kremlin regime uses to attack Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Oct. 26.

  • Putin brags about where lies about "Kyivs dirty bomb" came from: I told the Defence Minister to call everyone

    IRYNA BALACHUK - THURSDAY, 27 OCTOBER 2022, 19:06 Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated that he personally instructed Sergei Shoigu, the Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation, to call all his colleagues in other countries and tell them that Ukraine is allegedly preparing to carry out a provocation with "a dirty bomb" by Ukraine.

  • Ukraine’s foreign ministry initiates case against Russian ombudswoman for illegally adopting a Ukrainian child

    Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry said on Oct. 27 it was filing a case against Russian human rights commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova, whom it said had illegally adopted a Ukrainian child abducted from the occupied city of Mariupol by the Russian army.

  • Thursday evening UK news briefing: Vladimir Putin says world facing 'most dangerous decade since WW2'

    Ukraine war | Vladimir Putin has said the coming decade will be the "most dangerous" since the end of the Second World War, while accusing the West of seeking to dominate the world. The Russian president told members of the annual Valdai Discussion Club that the situation is "to a certain extent revolutionary". Our live blog has more on his speech. In its determination to capture Bakhmut in Ukraine, read how the Kremlin is "driving people to their deaths" as it relies on human wave tactics.

  • Ukraine-Russia news - live: Putin ‘likely using mobilised reservists’ to defend Kherson

    Russia’s companies along the Dnipro River only consisted of six to eight men

  • Miami Beach building evacuated, found to be unsafe

    Residents of a Miami Beach building on the same street where a condominium collapse killed nearly 100 people were forced to evacuate on Thursday evening after officials determined the structure was unsafe and gave orders to leave. (Oct. 28)

  • White House vows action if Russia targets U.S. satellites like SpaceX

    The White House said on Thursday that any attack on U.S. infrastructure will be met in “an appropriate way” after a Russian official threatened any commercial satellites would be seen as legitimate targets if used to help Ukraine.

  • What the West Should Do If Putin Uses a Nuclear Weapon

    There is a growing threat of Putin using a nuclear weapon in Ukraine. Admiral James Stavridis on how the West should respond if he does

  • Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine-War

    Ukraine’s presidential office says at least four civilians have been killed and 10 others wounded by the latest Russian attacks. A statement Friday says Russian troops again fired on several towns facing the Russia-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant across the Dnieper River. In the eastern region of Donetsk, Gov. Pavlo Kyrylenko said Russian troops pressed their attacks on Avdiivka and Bakhmut, and the entire region “was turned by the Russians into a zone of active hostilities.”

  • Ukraine Latest: Russia Ends Rate Cuts on Mobilization Impact

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s central bank cited the inflationary impact of the Kremlin’s recent call-up of reservists to fight against Ukraine in pausing its run of six consecutive interest rate cuts. Ukraine has downed 23 out of more than 30 Iranian Shahed drones launched by Russia in the past two days, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy who called them “metal monsters.” Ukrainian forces also shot down a Kh-59 cruise missile, two Ka-52 attack helicopters and another Su-25 fighter jet during