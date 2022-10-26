Putin's top diplomat in the UK says Russia won't use nukes in Ukraine as Moscow spreads baseless 'dirty bomb' claims

Putin's top diplomat in the UK says Russia won't use nukes in Ukraine as Moscow spreads baseless 'dirty bomb' claims
John Haltiwanger
·2 min read
Russian Yars ballistic nuclear missiles on mobile launchers roll through Red Square during the Victory Day military parade rehearsals on May 6, 2018 in Moscow, Russia
Russian Yars ballistic nuclear missiles on mobile launchers roll through Red Square during the Victory Day military parade rehearsals on May 6, 2018 in Moscow, Russia.Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images

  • Russia's top diplomat in the UK said his country will not use a nuke in Ukraine.

  • "Russia is not going to use nukes," he told CNN, adding that "it is out of the question."

  • Putin has made repeated nuclear threats since the war began.

Throughout the war in Ukraine, there's been growing concern that Russia could use a nuclear weapon, but Moscow's top diplomat in the UK has said this is not on the table.

"Russia is not going to use nukes," Andrei Kelin, Russia's ambassador to the UK, told CNN's Christiane Amanpour. "It is out of the question," he added.

The senior Russian diplomat's remarks on the use of nuclear weapons came as top Russian officials continue to spread baseless claims that Ukraine is planning to use a "dirty bomb" — a weapon that combines conventional explosives and radioactive material — in its own territory and blame it on Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has made repeated nuclear threats since launching an unprovoked, large-scale invasion of Ukraine, repeated the unfounded allegations made by other officials for the first time on Wednesday.

Western governments have widely condemned Russia's "dirty bomb" assertions, warning that Moscow could be accusing others of something it may itself be planning and could be seeking a pretext for escalating the war.

When asked about Moscow's claims and the possibility that Russia could use a nuclear weapon, specifically a tactical nuke, President Joe Biden on Tuesday told reporters, "Let me just say Russia would be making an incredibly serious mistake if it were to use a tactical nuclear weapon."

"I'm not guaranteeing that it's a false flag operation yet," Biden said. "We don't know." He added that were Russia to make such a play, "it would be a serious, serious mistake."

Military analysts and top Russia experts have said that Putin's nuclear threats and the recent "dirty bomb" rhetoric are likely an effort to spread fear and push the West away from continuing to provide Kyiv with aid. Weapons supplied to Ukraine by the US and other partner nations have played a key role on the battlefield, helping Ukrainian forces push back the Russian invaders and capture lost territory.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov on Wednesday also threw cold water on the notion Russia would use a nuclear weapon in Ukraine. "My personal opinion is that Putin won't use nukes," Reznikov said at a news briefing, per Reuters.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Russian propaganda has already said that Ukraine is preparing to bring dow a "radioactive missile" over Chornobyl

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - WEDNESDAY, 26 OCTOBER 2022, 20:28 Russian propaganda has begun to spread the message that Ukraine has apparently already completed "technical preparation for a provocation with a 'dirty bomb'.

  • Russia isn't backing off its 'dirty bomb' talk, with even Putin himself now peddling baseless claims Ukraine is going to set one off

    Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba slammed Moscow's claims about the dirty bombs as both "absurd" and "dangerous."

  • Wealthy Russians Are Buying US Visas By Becoming Citizens Of Grenada

    Russian citizens who are in opposition to the war in Ukraine have been searching for creative ways to escape Russia with their families.

  • Russian occupiers admit trucks will not be allowed on Crimean Bridge until December

    TETIANA LOZOVENKO - WEDNESDAY, 26 OCTOBER 2022, 15:13 The Russian occupiers will not open the road section of the Kerch Bridge in occupied Crimea to trucks until December 2022. Source: press service of the Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation; Russian news outlet RBC Details: The Russian Ministry of Transport confirmed that trucks will be allowed onto the bridge no earlier than 1 December.

  • LA police investigating if racist recording taped illegally

    Los Angeles detectives are investigating whether a recording last year that captured city councilmembers’ racist remarks was made illegally, the police chief said Tuesday. The recording's disclosure earlier this month unleashed a growing scandal in the nation's second-largest city just weeks before Election Day. The councilmembers' bigoted discussion — laden with crude insults — laid bare the unequal representation and divided political power along racial lines in Los Angeles.

  • Ford exits Russia with joint-venture sale, but Moral Rating Agency slams ‘escape clause’

    Ford is retaining the option to repurchase its Sollers Ford joint-venture stake within a five-year period.

  • U.S. vows full military capabilities — including nukes — to defend allies from North Korea

    The United States will make full use of its military capabilities, “including nuclear, conventional and missile defense," to defend its allies Japan and South Korea, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said Tuesday as she warned North Korea against escalating its provocations.

  • Ukraine's Minister of Defence doubts Russians will stay in Kherson until street fights break out

    OLENA ROSHCHINA - WEDNESDAY, 26 OCTOBER 2022, 12:11 Oleksii Reznikov, the Minister of Defence of Ukraine, doubts that Russian troops will dare to fight directly on the streets of Kherson. Source: Oleksii Reznikov, Ukraine's Defence Minister, in an interview with Fox News Quote from Reznikov: "Frankly speaking, I do not believe that the Russians will conduct street battles (in Kherson - ed.

  • Pennsylvania House GOP to File Articles of Impeachment against Progressive Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner

    Pennsylvania House Republicans are expected to file articles of impeachment against Philadelphia district attorney Larry Krasner on Wednesday.

  • China’s Xi may have all the power in the world but he still can’t implement a property tax

    Experts agree that China's top leader Xi Jinping has amassed unlimited power but don't know how he will be able to solve the country's economic problems

  • China’s Old Economic Model Has Run Out of Road. Wall Street Is Just Catching Up.

    It's time to recognize the obvious, Shehzad H. Qazi writes in a commentary essay. The Chinese economy no longer operates under the same principles Wall Street has grown accustomed to.

  • After Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown's Exits, Does Donda Sports Have Any Clients Left?

    It’s Wednesday morning, which means it’s time for another story in the saga of Who Ended Their Business Relationship With Ye Last Night? To date, we’ve tallied adidas, the most valuable business partnership in the Ye universe, Gap, Balenciaga, his record label partners, his divorce lawyers. Calls to his landscaper, dog groomer and UPS guy were unreturned.

  • Steinmeier says situation in Ukraine ‘more terrible than we imagine’ after visit to country

    Following his visit to Ukraine, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier told German newspaper Tagesschau on Oct. 25 that “every compassionate person wants the fighting in Ukraine to end.”

  • Ted Cruz reminisces about the 'gorgeous woman in a halter top' who sat behind him at Yankee Stadium

    Cruz admitted that his friend made note of how, "'to use the Monty Python phrase, 'She has great tracts of land.'"

  • 20-year-old investor who made $110 million on a meme stock is now pushing for change at psychedelics company MindMed

    The 20-year old investor who found fame this year when he made $110 million from trading the stock of troubled retailer Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., has turned activist shareholder and is pushing for changes at psychedelics company Mind Medicine Inc.

  • Tech war: US officials said to start talks with Chinese chip equipment maker Naura Technology Group over new export restrictions

    United States government officials have initiated talks with China's leading supplier of semiconductor manufacturing equipment about Washington's latest hi-tech export restrictions, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. US trade officials from the American embassy in Beijing held talks with executives of Naura Technology Group last week at the Chinese company's headquarters in the nation's capital, according to the person, who declined to be named because the discussions were priva

  • Most Americans, British and Australians support helping Taiwan if China attacks, new poll shows

    A new study revealed that the majority of adults from the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia believe other countries should offer help to Taiwan in case an invasion occurs. The YouGov-Cambridge Globalism Project, a study focused on "exploring populism, globalisation and attitudes on topics ranging from food, travel and technology to immigration, cultural beliefs and the environment," found that the majority of its American (52%), British (51%) and Australian (62%) participants think “other countries should provide help to Taiwan” if China were to annex it, The Guardian reported. Survey participants from other countries such as Sweden (55%), Denmark (51%), India (51%), Japan (55%), Kenya (63%), Nigeria (60%), France (38%), Germany (43%), Spain (38%) and Poland (40%) also think the same.

  • Alito Warns That Dobbs Leak Made Conservative Justices Assassination Targets

    Justice Alito warned that the leak of the Supreme Court opinion that overturned Roe endangered his life and the lives of his conservative colleagues on the bench.

  • New York has the most expensive rents in the U.S. This city is No. 2…

    Rents in Boston are soaring past housing costs in famously pricey California cities like San Francisco and San Jose, making it the country’s second most expensive city for tenants, according to a new report from Zumper. The only more expensive city is New York, where median rent prices for a one-bedroom hover just below $3,900, Zumper said. “Like most large cities in the country, Boston’s housing market is undersupplied — but that housing shortage is especially tough to overcome in Beantown thanks to prohibitive zoning laws that favor single-family homes,” Zumper said in its report.

  • Abandoned Russian base holds secrets of retreat in Ukraine

    STORY: In September 2022, Russian forces fled the Ukrainian town of Balakliia.But they left their traces everywhere. One of them is this abandoned building, which the Russians used as a military base during their occupation of Balakliia.It was here that Reuters discovered thousands of documents revealing the inner workings of the Russian military.Inside, posters reading "do not smoke, do not litter," "if we leave, they will come."Notebooks and loose papers showing coordinates of Russian intelligence units, records of calls from commanders, details of battles, names of men killed, equipment destroyed. And accounts of a breakdown in morale and discipline. In all, Reuters reviewed more than a thousand pages of documents.They shed new light on events leading up to one of President Vladimir Putin's most stinging battlefield defeats: Russia’s chaotic retreat from Ukraine’s northeast in September.In early March 2022, Russian troops occupied the small riverside town of Balakliia.They took over a rundown vehicle repair complex on the outskirts of town and turned it into the command center for Balakliia and dozens of surrounding villages and farms.It was here, in the basement, that Reuters found the document cache. Documents show that in the weeks before their defeat, the Russians troops were struggling with surveillance and electronic warfare. They were using off-the-shelf drones flown by barely trained soldiers. And their equipment for jamming Ukrainian communications was often out of action. By the end of July, Russian officers were convinced Ukrainian forces were preparing a counter-offensive “to take control of Balakliia,” the documents show. The Balakliia command set about drafting in more troops.But a spreadsheet dated August 30 showed that the force was at only 71% of full strength.Another spreadsheet tracked equipment. The force had four “Fagot” anti-tank weapons systems left, down from 24.By the end of August, the force was depleted, hit by death, desertions and combat stress. To verify the authenticity of the documents, Reuters visited five abandoned military outposts in northeast Ukraine whose coordinates were recorded in the cache. In each instance, local residents confirmed that Russian forces were stationed there. We also interviewed five soldiers who served in the Balakliia force.One of them described a sense of menace hanging over the occupiers as Ukrainian strikes intensified.The Kremlin referred questions for this story to the Defence Ministry. It did not respond. Russia has said previously its military has everything it needs to fight the war.The Russian military base in Balakliia also served as a detention center for captured Ukrainian veterans.Other locals were detained at the police station, according to residents.School principal, Tetiana Tovstokora, says she was held there for several days. "They took us straight to the first floor, up these stairs. What a life. But we are undefeatable, we are Ukrainians. We will remain Ukrainians, we will remain strong."Albina Strilets, a 33-year-old logistics coordinator for the emergency services, says she and other women were held simply for being "pro-Ukrainian."She recalls hearing other detainees being savagely beaten and raped. ‘’To drown these sounds we opened the toilet, removed a part to let the water flow continuously so it sounded like a waterfall. This took our attention away from the horrible sounds. We did the same with the taps, we let the water run onto a plate we put under and the water flew day and night as long as there was water in the city. The sounds overshadowed the ones coming from other cells."Russia has said its forces do not target civilians and denied allegations of brutality.Ukraine’s counter-offensive began in earnest on September 6. Four days later, Russia announced that it had abandoned Balakliia and neighboring Izium in what it called a pre-planned "regrouping" to fight in Donetsk. Weeks after the Russian retreat, all that remained of the headquarters is a giant crater and a pile of documents. An anonymous staff officer wrote reflectively in a notebook. He appears to be imagining his life in the future, in a city on the Russian border with China, more than 4,000 miles away from Balakliia. 