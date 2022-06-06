Putins trade route comments not to be trusted Foreign Minister of Ukraine Kuleba

Valentyna Romanenko — Monday, 6 June 2022, 13:50

Russian President Vladimir Putin's words that Russia will not use trade routes to attack Odesa cannot be trusted.

Source: Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba on Twitter

Quote from Kuleba: "Putin says he will not use trade routes to attack Odesa. This is the same Putin who told German Chancellor Scholz and French President Macron that he would not attack Ukraine a few days before the full-scale invasion of our country.

We can't trust Putin, his words are empty."

Previously: The President of the Russian Federation in an interview with the program "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin" said that Ukraine can use the ports of Mykolaiv and Odesa for food exports, having previously demined them.

He said that Russia allegedly would not use the demining situation to resort to "some attacks from the sea."