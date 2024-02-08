Putin's Turkey visit postponed – report

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s planned visit to Turkey to meet with the country's leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been postponed, Ukrainian newspaper ZN.ua reported on Feb. 7, citing Turkish media.

Russian state-run news agency TASS claims that the visit, which was originally scheduled for Feb. 12, has been delayed to a later date. The reason for the postponement has not been specified.

However, Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov insists that no specific dates have ever been announced and that preparations for the trip are ongoing.

In January, media reported that Putin would visit Turkey on Feb. 12.

On Feb. 6, Turkey's Foreign Ministry said that Putin would discuss Ukraine and the Black Sea grain deal with Erdogan.

Turkey, a NATO member state with maritime borders with Ukraine and Russia in the Black Sea, seeks to maintain good relationships with both countries. It has provided military aid to Kyiv and backed its territorial integrity while refusing to endorse sanctions against Russia.

Putin's potential trip to Turkey could become one of his several international visits since the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for him in March 2023. Since then, Putin has managed to visit six countries: Kyrgyzstan, China, Kazakhstan, Belarus, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine