What Putin's "Victory Day" speech means for the war in Ukraine

Reuters Videos

STORY: Russia, which invaded Ukraine on February 24, is also marking the anniversary of the Soviet Union's World War Two victory. President Vladimir Putin presided over a parade of troops, tanks, rockets and intercontinental ballistic missiles on Moscow's Red Square, and made a speech in which he told his armed forces that they were fighting for their country - but offering no clues as to how much longer their assault on Ukraine, now in its 11th week, would last.Zelenskiy said Ukrainians were a free people who had fought to defend their land many times in history and had their "own path".