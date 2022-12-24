Putin's visit to Nizhny Tagil unexpected cancelled, fueling rumors serious illness

3
·1 min read

E1 reported that Putin was to visit UralVagonZavod, one of the largest main battle tank manufacturers in the world, but his visit had been cancelled at the last moment.

The channel stressed the visit had been carefully prepared.

Ahead of the visit by Putin, the snow was cleared from the streets for the first time this winter and the city traffic was restricted. Besides, the Christmas tree opening was cancelled in the district where Putin was supposed to inspect the factory's various departments.

Read also: Putin on collision course with Russia’s regional elites, expert says

Despite all the preparations made, the cortege that was sent to the airport to pick up the dictator came back without him.

UK tabloids the Sun and Daily Mirror said it wasn't the first time a public event involving Putin had been cancelled at the last minute in such circumstances.

It comes after Putin also cancelled a traditional end-of-year press address to the government and ice hockey game as well, without any reason being given.

"He appeared twitchy, unsteady on his feet, and out of breath on occasion,” the Sun wrote.

“It has been suggested he could be suffering from stomach cancer - or maybe even Parkinson's. Mad Vlad was seen clutching a thick blanket earlier this year while watching a parade, and last week was seen swaying and slurring as he spoke with a glass of champagne.”

The Western outlets wrote that Putin recently fell down stairs at his home, bruised his coccyx as he slipped down two steps, and soiled himself — which could be related to gastrointestinal cancer.

Read also: Putin must end war immediately, German Chancellor says

Kyrylo Budanov, the head of Ukrainian Military Intelligence, previously stated that Putin is ill with cancer and a number of other diseases.

“However, it isn't worth expecting Putin to die tomorrow,” he said.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • US officials: COVID, bomb cyclone won't slow Santa's travels

    The U.S. military agency known for tracking Santa Claus as he delivers presents on Christmas Eve doesn’t expect COVID-19 or the “ bomb cyclone ” hitting North America to affect Saint Nick’s global travels. The agency this year plans to have about 1,500 volunteers working on Christmas Eve to field phone calls from children who want to know Santa’s location and delivery schedule. Lt. General David Nahom, a NORAD official based in Anchorage, Alaska, said the pandemic has not affected Santa’s busy delivery schedule and he doesn’t expect any impact this weekend.

  • Occupiers are still trying to advance on two fronts General Staff

    The Russians continue their attempts to advance on the Bakhmut and Avdiivka fronts and also try to improve the tactical position on the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts. Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 22 December Details: Over the course of the day, Russian invaders launched five missiles and five air strikes as well as carried out about 15 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems, including a night attack on civil infrastructure in Marha

  • Putin skips visit to machine-buildingplant and goes to Tula to talk about army needs instead

    Russian President Vladimir Putin had planned a trip to the Uralvagonzavod military plant in Nizhny Tagil, near Yekaterinburg, on 23 December, but he has gone to Tula in central Russia instead, where he is to hold a meeting focused on supplies for the Russian occupiers in Ukraine.

  • Lukashenko flies to Russia on working visit

    Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed President of Belarus, went on a working visit to the Russian Federation. Source: Belarus-aligned news outlet Belta; Lukashenko-controlled Telegram channel Pul Pervogo Details: According to the announced program of the visit, at the invitation of Putin, Lukashenko will visit the Gagarin Astronaut Training Research and Test Centre in Star City near Moscow, where candidates for space flight from Belarus are currently being selected.

  • How many Amazon packages get delivered each year?

    Amazon workers sort packages for delivery on East 14th Street in New York City, July 12, 2022. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. How many Amazon packages get delivered each year? – Aya K., age 9, Illinois It’s incredibly convenient to buy something online, right from your computer or phone. Whether it’s a high-end telescope or a resupply of toothp

  • U.S. court rejects bid by Maduro ally to dismiss money laundering charges

    (Reuters) -A U.S. judge dealt a blow on Friday to Alex Saab Moran, a Colombia-born businessman accused in a corruption scheme involving Venezuela's ruling Socialists, by rejecting his assertion of diplomatic immunity. The judge formally denied a motion filed by lawyers representing Saab Moran, an ally of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, to dismiss his criminal indictment on the basis of his claim he was protected from prosecution as a Venezuelan diplomat, according to a court filing. His lawyers argue Saab Moran was on a diplomatic mission for the Venezuelan government to Iran to buy fuel and humanitarian supplies when he was arrested in 2020 in Cape Verde while his plane refueled.

  • Ukrainian refugees who fled the war to the US are trying to recreate Christmas traditions far from home

    One woman told Insider she misses holiday donuts made by her grandma, who's in Ukraine. Another man said he found a new church to celebrate with.

  • Ukraine to boost diplomacy in Africa, other regions

    KYIV (Reuters) -Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday that Kyiv would intensify diplomatic efforts in Africa, Latin America and Asia to take advantage of "colossal economic potential" and other international benefits. African countries have had varying responses to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as some countries like South Africa have close trade and security ties with Russia they do not want to jeopardise. In his nightly video address, Zelenskiy said diplomats would focus on countries where Ukraine has lesser influence, particularly in the Global South.

  • Packers final injury report: Only LT David Bakhtiari doubtful for Week 16 vs. Dolphins

    The Packers listed only one player on the final injury report of Week 16: LT David Bakhtiari is doubtful to play vs. the Dolphins.

  • AP Top Stories

    Here's the latest for Friday, December 23: Massive winter storm continues disruptions; Volodymyr Zelenskyy returns to Urkaine; House passes spending bill; Polar bear decline in Canada

  • U.S. House approves Ukraine aid including arms after Zelenskiy visit

    The U.S. House of Representatives gave final approval on Friday to a $45 billion aid package for Ukraine, as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned his citizens that Russia could launch attacks over Christmas and urged them to heed air raid alarms. The aid measure passed by the Democratic-controlled house, part of a $1.66 trillion government funding bill that won Senate approval a day earlier, will now go to U.S. President Joe Biden for signing into law. In a tweet thanking Congress and leaders of both parties, Zelenskiy said it was "crucial" that Americans are "side-by-side" with Ukrainians "in this struggle."

  • Zelenskyy's team to present peace formula in February

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's team plans to present a peace formula on or around 24 February 2023. Source: The Wall Street Journal with reference to European and Ukrainian diplomats Details: According to the WSJ, Zelenskyy's team is currently fleshing out the plan.

  • Cavs' small forward position the lone starting spot with flexibility with Stevens, Okoro

    Caris LeVert, Lamar Stevens and now Isaac Okoro have seen starts at the small forward spot in the Cavs' starting lineup, the only fluid position.

  • Somehow, Twitter Finds More Workers to Layoff

    As tumbleweeds blow through the empty halls and vacant office spaces of Twitter headquarters, somehow, somewhere, Elon Musk found even more people to fire.

  • Top Executive for Financier Greg Lindberg Pleads Guilty to Charges Related to Insurance Fraud

    Federal prosecutors said Christopher Herwig, former chief investment officer of the N.C.-based conglomerate, helped to illegally extract hundreds of millions of dollars from insurers.

  • North Korea sold arms to Russia's Wagner group, US says

    The White House says North Korea provided missiles and rockets to be used in Ukraine, which Pyongyang denies.

  • 'A very hard road ahead' for China as COVID-19 cases spiral

    Nearly three years after it was first identified in China, the coronavirus is now spreading through the vast country. China’s unyielding “zero-COVID” approach, which aimed to isolate all infected people, bought it years to prepare for the disease. Predicting deaths has proven tricky throughout the pandemic, since it is influenced by varied factors and China presents an especially complicated case because of opaque information sharing.

  • Russian invaders car blown up in centre of Melitopol

    An explosion occurred in the centre of Russian-captured Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, in the afternoon of 23 December. A car of Russian invaders was blown up. Source: Ivan Fedorov, the legitimate Mayor of Melitopol; Volodymyr Rohov, puppet head of the occupation administration in the captured territories of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Quote from Fedorov: "There was a loud explosion in the centre of Melitopol.

  • China estimates 250 million people caught COVID-19 since end of 'zero-COVID' policy: report

    China abruptly ended its "zero-COVID" policies following nationwide protests, but the lack of proper vaccination levels and hospital preparedness left the country vulnerable.

  • Russians utilise "carousel" tactics in Belarus to hold Ukraine under pressure

    Although the threat of renewed Russian invasion from Ukraine's northern border with Belarus is not inevitable, it cannot be ruled out, says the head of the Ukrainian Chief Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov.