Putin's visit to Nizhny Tagil unexpected cancelled, fueling rumors serious illness

E1 reported that Putin was to visit UralVagonZavod, one of the largest main battle tank manufacturers in the world, but his visit had been cancelled at the last moment.

The channel stressed the visit had been carefully prepared.

Ahead of the visit by Putin, the snow was cleared from the streets for the first time this winter and the city traffic was restricted. Besides, the Christmas tree opening was cancelled in the district where Putin was supposed to inspect the factory's various departments.

Despite all the preparations made, the cortege that was sent to the airport to pick up the dictator came back without him.

UK tabloids the Sun and Daily Mirror said it wasn't the first time a public event involving Putin had been cancelled at the last minute in such circumstances.

It comes after Putin also cancelled a traditional end-of-year press address to the government and ice hockey game as well, without any reason being given.

"He appeared twitchy, unsteady on his feet, and out of breath on occasion,” the Sun wrote.

“It has been suggested he could be suffering from stomach cancer - or maybe even Parkinson's. Mad Vlad was seen clutching a thick blanket earlier this year while watching a parade, and last week was seen swaying and slurring as he spoke with a glass of champagne.”

The Western outlets wrote that Putin recently fell down stairs at his home, bruised his coccyx as he slipped down two steps, and soiled himself — which could be related to gastrointestinal cancer.

Kyrylo Budanov, the head of Ukrainian Military Intelligence, previously stated that Putin is ill with cancer and a number of other diseases.

“However, it isn't worth expecting Putin to die tomorrow,” he said.

