Putin's war plan for 2023. What to expect in Ukraine

1
·6 min read

I have assembled the key theses from two speeches into a single text for analysis here. So, what is this plan, judging by the statements of Russian military and political leadership, and what are the conclusions?

1. The size of the army will increase to 1.5 million people, and the number of contract soldiers to 695 thousand.

The full-time complement of the Russian Ministry of Defense was 2.1 million people, including 1.1 million military personnel. The increase in numbers does not mean that the Russian Federation plans to carry out additional mobilization, but rather that all 300,000 mobilized Russians will probably be included into the Russian Armed Forces, along, obviously, with about 100,000 mobilized in the occupied territories as part of the 1st and 2nd "LDNR" Army Corps.

The increase in the armed forces by 500,000 people is aimed entirely at increasing the combat strength of the ground forces. Before the beginning of the invasion, the infantry, airborne troops, and marines totaled up to 500 thousand people, which means that the ground forces are set to double in size compared to 2021. The number of professional contract soldiers, which was about 405,000 in 2021, was planned to increase to 521,000 in 2022, and to 695,000 in 2023.

Read also: Russia starts military exercise in Baltic Sea

2. Deployment of 20 new divisions of ground forces to maintain the Crimean corridor and for the war against Ukraine.

"Form three motorized rifle divisions, including a combined arms division in the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, as well as an army corps in Karelia; reform seven motorized rifle brigades into motorized rifle divisions; additionally form two amphibious assault divisions; form five artillery divisions of military districts, as well as large-capacity artillery brigades; on the basis of existing marine infantry brigades, and form five marine infantry divisions."

Russia’s priority is to maintain the corridor from Russian territory to Crimea through Zaporizhzhia and Kherson Oblasts, where the creation of new divisions is planned.

The most capable brigades of paratroopers, marines, and motorized rifles will be deployed in that division – that is, where there are combat-ready command personnel. If we set aside those currently at the front, the Russians plan to deploy up to 100 new battalion tactical groups, and their use should be orderly, as part of their divisions. Obviously, part of those people being mobilized in Russia will be directed to equipping these new units.

The Russians plan to improve their artillery offensive and counter-battery combat tactics with the creation of artillery divisions.

Read also: Russia keeps 13 warships in Black Sea, including submarine armed with cruise missiles

3. Struggle for supremacy in the air

"For each combined arms (tank) army, maintain a mixed aviation division and an army aviation brigade, numbering 80-100 combat helicopters;

In addition, form three command aviation divisions, eight bomber aviation regiments, one fighter aviation regiment, and six army aviation brigades."

In order to improve interaction with ground forces, direct support of troops, and the suppression of Ukrainian Armed Forces air defense,, the Russians are assigning each combined army in Ukraine a separate aviation division, and in each of these divisions they are creating an aviation strike regiment, judging by the state of Su-24 and Su-34 bombers.

Judging by the plan to enter three Tu-160 strategic missile carriers into service, the Russians are also planning to increase the production of air-launched cruise missiles for strikes on Ukraine.

4. Sharp saturation of troops with drones to the level of an infantry unit, network-centric war

"The current task is to improve unmanned aerial vehicles, including strategic and reconnaissance-strike ones, as well as methods of their use. The experience of a special military operation has shown that the use of drones has become practically ubiquitous, and an arsenal of these capabilities should be in combat units, platoons, companies, and battalions. Targets must be detected as quickly as possible, and information is to be transmitted for strikes in real time.

Unmanned aerial vehicles must be linked to each other, integrated into a single intelligence network, and have secure communication channels with headquarters and commanders. In the near future, every soldier should have the opportunity to receive information transmitted from drones. The Russian command has realized the key importance of drones for situational awareness and plans to introduce changes in the organizational and staff structure and dramatically increase the number of drones, starting with the smallest unit - the detachment. Currently, full-time UAV units in the Russian Armed Forces have been created exclusively at the brigade-regimental level.

5. Raising the enlistment age to 21 and increasing the combat capacity of conscripts.

The experience of the war has shown the complete inability of 18-year-old young men in the ranks of the Russian Armed Forces. Currently, the Russian Armed Forces have about 270,000 conscripts every year. Thus, the goal is to get more independent and responsible conscripts with work experience and after training, since it is conscripts who are the main source of recruitment of contract soldiers in the Russian Armed Forces.

6. The creation of the Leningrad and Moscow Military Districts on the territory of the Western Military District.

The purpose of the creation of the Leningrad Military District is to increase the threat to the Baltics and Finland. The purpose of creating the Moscow District is to manage Russia’s strategic reserves and parts of central subordination which are concentrated in central Russia.

The Western Military District will thus be fully focused on conducting hostilities against Ukraine and controlling Belarus.

7. Strengthening the combat capability of military equipment. Three new repair plants and additional repair units in the military are being deployed.

Conclusions:

In 2023, Russia plans to:

1. Secure a foothold on captured territories, primarily on the corridor to Crimea;

2. To prepare a large-scale offensive operation from all land directions, creating a numerical advantage;

3. Achieve success in the ground war as a result of qualitative changes: changes in organization and management, close interaction of troops on the ground and in the air, achieving better coordination between intelligence assets and destructive capacities, and strengthening situational awareness;

4. Russia is aware of the superiority of the Ukrainians in terms of combat capability, so it is trying to introduce qualitative changes in the composition of the troops in order to ensure a higher quality of mobilization reserves;

5. Russia is preparing for a long-term war, and there are no signs of a political solution and peace.

Regarding realism:

The Russian Federation will not be able to fulfill the tasks it has set in full, as it has limitations in personnel and industrial capabilities. The enemy will not achieve a significant numerical advantage over the Ukrainian Armed Forces, even with these numbers, but achieving a local advantage is possible.

The enemy has come to some correct conclusions from the experience of hostilities, and defined new priorities for its military policy, to which Ukraine and NATO will have to respond systematically in the new year.

Ukraine and its allies have every opportunity to achieve victory in the war and in new battles, and to do this, it is necessary to objectively assess challenges from the enemy and carry out our own defense planning.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • Ghana police ban harmful New Year prophecies

    Predictions by some faith leaders have sometimes caused anxiety and harm, the security services say.

  • Lakers may be reluctant to make a trade if they keep struggling

    If the Lakers don't turn things around while Anthony Davis is sidelined, will they still look to make a significant trade?

  • 9 Million People Just Got Letters Correcting Mistaken Student Loan Relief Approval

    The past few weeks have been a rollercoaster of ups and downs for the 45 million Americans awaiting word on the Biden administration's student loan relief program. See: How Rich Is Former President...

  • Kharkiv Oblast State Administration building destroyed by Russian missiles is mothballed

    Conservation work has been carried out in the building of the Kharkiv Oblast State Administration, which was hit by two Russian missiles on 1 March. The future fate of the building is to be decided later.

  • Deaths of 3 endangered Cambodian dolphins raise alarm

    Three endangered freshwater dolphins have died within 10 days of each other, alarming conservationists in Cambodia. The death of a third healthy dolphin in such a brief period indicates “an increasingly alarming situation and the need for an intensive law enforcement be urgently conducted in the dolphin habitats,” the World Wildlife Fund said in an announcement Monday. The latest Irrawaddy dolphin death — believed to have stemmed from entanglement in an illegal fishing line — spotlighted the need for law enforcement to help save the species, also known as the Mekong River dolphin, according to the statement.

  • UN rights chief urges Taliban to drop restrictions on women

    The United Nations' human rights chief on Tuesday decried increasing restrictions on women's rights in Afghanistan, urging the country's Taliban rulers to reverse them immediately. Last week, Taliban authorities stopped university education for women, sparking international outrage and demonstrations in Afghan cities. On Saturday, they announced the exclusion of women from NGO work, a move that already has prompted four major international aid agencies to suspend operations in Afghanistan.

  • Derrick Henry, Jeffery Simmons listed as out of practice Monday

    Titans head coach Mike Vrabel is deciding which players will be on the field for Thursday’s game against the Cowboys based on “how many guys we realistically think can be back on a short week.” Monday’s injury report suggests that the quick turnaround may not be realistic for a couple of the team’s biggest stars. [more]

  • 2022 Season in Review: William Byron

    William Byron won races at Atlanta and Martinsville and advanced to the Round of 8.

  • Pep Hamilton put game in Davis Mills’ hands to lead Texans past Titans 19-14

    When it mattered most, Pep Hamilton settled on one quarterback to lead the Houston Texans past the Tennessee Titans and prevail 19-14.

  • Somerset farmers come together to raise money for charity

    They say they want to "spread a little festive cheer" to North Somerset.

  • 'The Pistons Pulse': Breaking down the roster, and their future, with Matt Babcock

    This week, the guys are joined by Matt Babcock, longtime NBA analyst, for a breakdown on the Detroit Pistons' rookies, Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren.

  • Second-coldest home game in Browns history won by Saints, who were previously 0-6 outdoors

    With a game-time temperature of 6 degrees, the Browns played their second-coldest game in Cleveland. Somehow, the New Orleans Saints prevailed.

  • Oil price cap may widen Russia's 2023 budget deficit, says Finance Minister

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia's budget deficit could be wider than a planned 2% of GDP in 2023 as an oil price cap squeezes export income, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said, an extra fiscal hurdle for Moscow as it spends heavily on its military activities in Ukraine. His comments represented Moscow's clearest acknowledgement yet that the $60 per barrel cap, imposed on Dec. 5 by the Group of Seven, European Union and Australia with the aim of limiting Russia's ability to fund the military campaign, could indeed hit state finances. Russia last week said price caps on its crude and refined products could see it cut oil output by 5%-7% early next year.

  • Fosun app lets China users get BioNTech COVID vaccines in Hong Kong

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -China's Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group said users of its mobile health app in China can now register to take COVID-19 booster shots in Hong Kong using BioNTech's vaccine. The booster shots offered are recommended for those aged 18 and above and those who have completed their initial course of vaccination, according to the Shanghai-listed company. The announcement came as mainland China took a major step towards easing COVID-19 border controls, with Chinese policymakers deeming the Omicron variant of the new coronavirus to have weakened in pathogenicity.

  • Dozens of Chinese Aircraft Enter Taiwan Airspace During Military Exercises

    At least 48 Chinese aircraft have entered the Taiwanese air defense identification zone (ADIZ) in the past two days, Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense said on Monday, December 26.Footage posted by China’s Eastern Theater of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) shows military exercises in the airspace near Taiwan on December 25.“This is a resolute response to the current US-Taiwan escalation and provocation,” the PLA wrote,. “The theater troops will take all necessary measures to resolutely defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity.”Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defence said that eight aircraft, one of which entered the Taiwanese ADIZ, were registered in the airspace around Taiwan on Sunday. The ministry also spotted three PLA navy vessels near the island.On Monday, it said that a further 71 planes, 47 of which entered the Taiwanese ADIZ, were registered. Seven navy vessels were also seen. Credit: Eastern Theater of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army via Storyful

  • Broncos seem to be stuck with Russell Wilson for at least one more year

    The decision of the Broncos to fire coach Nathaniel Hackett and to keep, at least for now, G.M. George Paton suggests that the Broncos indeed will try to rectify the Russell Wilson debacle. They really have no choice. The contract that Paton gave to Wilson in late August makes the cap consequences for cutting him [more]

  • Spurs vs. Thunder: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Tuesday

    Spurs at Thunder: How to watch, lineups, injury reports and broadcast for Tuesday.

  • Former Russian army chief dies suddenly in Moscow

    A former Russian army chief with long-standing ties to Ukraine has died “suddenly” at the age of 69, the tank factory where he worked has reported.

  • Putin claims Russia is ready to negotiate; Ukraine accuses Kremlin of trying to avoid responsibility

    Putin said in an interview with Russian state television on Sunday that the Kremlin wants to negotiate with Ukraine, a claim that was rebuffed by Kyiv.

  • Brian Daboll: We’re not in playoffs yet, I’m not going to look down that road

    When the 2022 season started, there were not a lot of predictions that included the Giants among the teams that would be taking part in the postseason but head coach Brian Daboll’s gotten a lot more out of the team in his first season than most people expected. A win on Sunday will assure the [more]