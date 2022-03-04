This is Putin's war, and Putin has to stop it, EU says

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union's foreign policy chief called on Russia's President Vladimir Putin on Friday to stop indiscriminate shelling and bombing of Ukraine.

"This is Putin's war, and Putin has to stop this war," Josep Borrell told reporters in Brussels before a meeting of EU and other foreign ministers to discuss the Ukraine crisis.

(Reporting by John Chalmers, Sabine Siebold and Marine Strauss; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)