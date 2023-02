Motley Fool

For more than eight decades, Social Security has been a financial anchor for our nation's retired workforce. Ever since the first payouts to retired workers began in 1940, the Social Security Board of Trustees has released a lengthy annual report that examines the past, present, and future solvency of the program. The Trustees Report provides an in-depth look at how Social Security generates revenue and where those dollars eventually end up, as well as forecasts how fiscal policy and a multitude of changing demographic trends might impact the program.