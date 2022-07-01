Putin's week: Facing NATO expansion, West's unity on Ukraine

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

It has not been an easy week for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He took his first foreign trip since the invasion of Ukraine to shore up relations with troublesome Central Asian allies. He watched as NATO declared Moscow its main enemy and invited Russia's neighbors Sweden and Finland to join the alliance. And he was forced to deny that his troops had yet again attacked a civilian target in Ukraine.

Countering a show of Western unity over Ukraine at a series of summits in Europe this week, Putin has sought to cast the moves by the U.S. and its allies as a proof of their hostile designs, and he vowed to press the offensive against Russia's neighbor, now in its fifth month.

Putin long has described NATO's expansion to Russia's borders as the top security threat to his country. When he sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24, he cited increasingly close military ties between Kyiv and the West as a key reason behind his action.

Russia's aggression against its neighbor has helped cement Western unity, with allies offering billions of dollars in weapons and aid to Kyiv and slamming Russia with unprecedented sanctions that froze its hard currency reserves, targeted oil and other key experts, and barred its planes from European skies.

The invasion also prompted NATO to deploy more troops and weapons into the territories of its members in Eastern Europe and encouraged Sweden and Finland to abandon their neutrality and seek NATO membership.

At its summit in Madrid on Wednesday, the alliance formally invited the two nations to join and declared Russia the “most significant and direct threat” to its members’ peace and security.

Putin, who visited Turkmenistan Wednesday to attend a Caspian Sea summit with three former Soviet nations and Iran, responded by saying that NATO's actions proved its anti-Russian focus while admitting his action helped Western allies cement their ranks.

At the summit in Ashgabat, Putin and other participants didn't mention the war in Ukraine in their public comments. In a communique after the talks, they emphasized their agreement to bar any foreign militaries from the Caspian and underlined a pledge not to offer their territories for aggression against another country on its shores.

During a meeting with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on the sidelines of the summit, Putin emphasized “strategic” ties between Moscow and Tehran.

Speaking to reporters in Turkmenistan, Putin charged that the U.S. has “long been looking for an external enemy, for a threat that would help rally allies,” adding that “Iran wasn’t good enough for that role, and Russia fit much better.”

“We have given them a chance to unite all allies,” Putin said, noting that the NATO summit’s decisions offer a fresh proof that the Western group "is a relic of the Cold War intended to serve as an instrument of the U.S. foreign policy to keep its satellites in rein.”

Before the war, Russia insisted on binding guarantees precluding NATO’s expansion to Ukraine and other ex-Soviet nations and demanded a rollback of the military alliance’s deployments in Eastern Europe. The U.S. and its allies firmly rejected the demands, emphasizing that a key alliance principle is that membership is open to any qualifying country and no outsiders have veto power.

At the same time, Washington and NATO offered to discuss arms control, confidence-building measures, greater transparency and risk reduction — issues that Moscow shrugged off as secondary to its main security demands.

Until the invasion, the Kremlin denied having plans to attack but warned the West that NATO’s expansion to Ukraine and other ex-Soviet nations is a “red line” that must not be crossed.

Putin alleged the West had “swindled, blatantly cheated” Moscow by offering verbal pledges in the 1990s not to expand NATO’s eastward and then enlarged it to incorporate former Soviet bloc countries in Central and Eastern Europe and the ex-Soviet republics in the Baltics.

On Thursday, he spoke with his usual rancor about what he described as Western efforts to discourage Ukraine from sitting down for talks with Russia to negotiate an end to hostilities.

“The calls to Ukraine to continue fighting and to abandon any further negotiations confirm our belief that the united West and NATO do not care for Ukraine or the interests of the Ukrainian people, and that their goal is to protect their own interests,” Putin said. “The leading NATO members are using the Ukrainian people to reinforce their positions and their role in the world, reaffirm their hegemony and their imperial ambitions.”

Commenting on NATO's invitation to Finland and Sweden, Putin rejected the Western description of the move as a major defeat for Russia.

“As for the assumption that we were fighting against NATO expansion to Ukraine but now have Sweden and Finland to deal with, there is no substance behind it at all, because for us Finland and Sweden joining NATO is not at all the same as the potential membership of Ukraine,” he said.

Sweden and Finland are free to do what they want, he said, but noted that “we will have to respond quid pro quo if military contingents and infrastructure are deployed there and create the same threats for the territories where they are created for us.”

He said Russia doesn't have territorial disputes with those countries, unlike Ukraine, which has declared an intention to win back Crimea that Russia annexed in 2014 and regain control over the Moscow-backed separatist regions in the east, known as the Donbas..

“Ukraine is a totally different matter,” Putin said. “They were turning Ukraine into an anti-Russia, a bridgehead for trying to destabilize Russia.”

He hailed his forces in Ukraine as “heroes” protecting Russia's security and said that the “special military operation” will continue until its goals of “liberating Donbas, protecting its people and creating conditions that will guarantee the security of Russia itself" are achieved.

Putin also denied that Russian forces targeted a busy shopping mall in the central Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk, saying that his country doesn't hit civilian facilities and alleging the airstrike was directed at a nearby weapons depot, echoing the remarks of his military officials.

But that was disputed by Ukrainian officials and witnesses, who said a Russian missile directly struck the mall, killing at least 18 people, injuring dozens and leaving 20 others missing. Earlier in the war, Russia hit a hospital, theater, residential buildings and a railway station crowded with fleeting civilians.

Putin said the actions in Ukraine “are proceeding according to plan” and “our forces are moving forward and attaining the objectives that have been set for the particular period of the engagement," adding that he wouldn't rush the operation to minimize losses.

U.S. director of national intelligence Avril Haines said Putin apparently has gotten beyond the disappointment by the failure to quickly defeat Ukraine and may now hope that if Russia succeeds in crushing the Ukrainian military in Donbas, “that will lead to a slump basically in the Ukrainian resistance and that that may give them greater opportunities.”

__

Associated Press writer Eric Tucker in Washington contributed.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the Ukraine war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • Trump's vulnerabilities for 2024 mount after new testimony

    Stunning new revelations about former President Donald Trump’s fight to overturn the 2020 election have exposed growing political vulnerabilities just as he eyes another presidential bid. A former White House aide this week described Trump as an unhinged leader with no regard for the safety of elected officials in either party as he clung to power on Jan. 6, 2021. The testimony from the congressional panel investigating the Capitol attack provided a roadmap for prosecutors to potentially charge Trump with a crime, some legal experts say.

  • Anti-Roe justices a part of Catholicism's conservative wing

    The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade at a time when it has an unprecedented Catholic supermajority. The justices who voted to overturn Roe have been shaped by a church whose catechism affirms “the moral evil of every procured abortion” and whose U.S. bishops have declared opposition to abortion their “preeminent priority" in public policy. Notable Catholics who support abortion rights include President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, both Democrats.

  • Ariana Debose Declares ‘This is the Time to Get in the Fight’ After Roe Repeal (Video)

    "I’m Black, I’m Afro-Latina, I’m a woman and I’m queer. My country is at war with me. And that's hard," Debose tells Jimmy Fallon

  • European demand for weapons grows as Russia fallout deepens

    The changed security environment in Europe will yield increased demand from European allies for integrated missile defenses, early warning systems, air-to-air missiles and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance platforms, a senior U.S. defense official said Thursday.

  • Xi’s Call for Bigger Hong Kong Homes Signals Greater State Role

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s pricey housing has long been a gripe for many of the city’s residents. President Xi Jinping has now made addressing that issue a priority for John Lee’s new government. Most Read from BloombergUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinSupreme Court Crimps Biden’s Climate Agenda With Limits

  • Trial for US basketball star begins in Moscow-area court

    U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner is set to go on trial in a Moscow-area court Friday, about 4 1/2 months after she was arrested on cannabis possession charges at an airport while traveling to play for a Russian team. The Phoenix Mercury center and two-time U.S. Olympic gold medalist could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted of large-scale transportation of drugs. At a closed-door preliminary hearing Monday in the Moscow suburb of Khimki, Griner’s detention was extended for another six months, to Dec. 20.

  • Asian shares mostly lower after pessimistic 'tankan' survey

    Asian benchmarks were mostly lower on Friday, echoing a decline on Wall Street, after a quarterly report by Japan’s central bank rekindled worries about the world’s third largest economy. Shares fell in Tokyo, Seoul, Sydney and Shanghai. In the Bank of Japan “tankan” survey, the headline index for large manufacturers was 9, down from 14 in the previous quarter and the second straight quarter of declines.

  • Pope implicitly accuses Russia of aggression, imperialism in Ukraine

    VATICAN CITY (Reuters) -Pope Francis implicitly accused Russia on Thursday of "armed conquest, expansionism and imperialism" in Ukraine, calling the conflict a "cruel and senseless war of aggression". The pope, speaking to a delegation of Orthodox leaders from the Istanbul-based Ecumenical Patriarchate, said the conflict had pitted Christians against one another. Both Russia and Ukraine are predominantly Orthodox Christian but there is an influential Byzantine-rite Catholic minority in Ukraine that owes its allegiance to the pope.

  • India bans some single-use plastic in effort to cut waste

    India banned some single-use or disposable plastic products Friday as part of a federal plan to phase out the ubiquitous material in the nation of nearly 1.4 billion people. Thousands of other plastic products — like bottles for water or soda or bags of chips — aren't covered by the ban. Plastic manufacturers had appealed to the government to delay the ban, citing inflation and potential job losses.

  • Missing From Biden's Europe Trip: An Endgame for War and Cheaper Gasoline

    MADRID — President Joe Biden issued a grim warning to Americans after Russian troops invaded Ukraine in February: Standing up to President Vladimir Putin could hurt the U.S. economy. “I will not pretend this will be painless,” he said in remarks delivered in the East Room of the White House. But few in Biden’s administration imagined just how much domestic political and economic pain could come from the grinding war in Ukraine’s east: growing anger about $5-a-gallon gasoline, deepening frustrati

  • Kenya’s Ruto Pledges Food Security Drive, Rejects War Excuse

    (Bloomberg) -- Kenya’s Deputy President William Ruto dismissed comments by his boss that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is partly to blame for higher living costs, vowing to boost farming if he wins the presidency in August.Most Read from BloombergUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinSupreme Court Crimps Biden’s

  • Putin rejects Johnson's claim a woman wouldn't have invaded Ukraine

    Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday rejected British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's charge that if he were a woman he would not have invaded Ukraine. Speaking at a news conference in the early hours of Thursday during a visit to Turkmenistan, Putin pointed to former British leader Margaret Thatcher's decision to send troops into the Falklands as a rebuttal of Johnson's theory. Johnson on Wednesday dubbed Putin's decision to launch what Moscow calls a "special military operation" against Ukraine a "perfect example of toxic masculinity" and mocked Putin's macho posturing.

  • Amazon wild west: where drugs, fish and logging are big money but life is cheap

    Illegal businesses form an interlocking web in the Brazilian remote region where Dom Phillips and Bruno Pereira, threatening Indigenous communities and local ecology

  • US official: Migrants who died cleared inland checkpoint

    The tractor-trailer at the center of a human-smuggling attempt that left 53 people dead had passed through an inland U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint with migrants inside the sweltering rig earlier in its journey, a U.S. official said Thursday. The truck went through the checkpoint on Interstate 35 located 26 miles (42 kilometers) northeast of the border city of Laredo, Texas. The official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation, said there were 73 people in the truck when it was discovered Monday in San Antonio, including the 53 who died.

  • Ukraine calls on Caspian littoral states to stop Russia from launching attacks from the region

    EUROPEAN PRAVDA - THURSDAY, 30 JUNE 2022, 20:34 Ukraine is calling on countries that have a Caspian Sea coastline [in addition to the Russian Federation, these are Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan - ed.

  • Putin states that war goals have not changed, but tactics may be different

    Kateryna Tyshchenko - Wednesday, 29 June, 2022, 23:28 Russian president Vladimir Putin has stated that Russia's goals against Ukraine have not changed, but "the tactics may be different." Source: Putin's statement, reported by Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti and Russian news agency Interfax Details: Asked whether the goals of Russia's so-called "special operation" against Ukraine have changed, the Russian president said that "nothing has changed," but the tactics may be different

  • Alabama cites abortion ruling in transgender medication case

    Days after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that states can prohibit abortion, Alabama has seized on the decision to argue that the state should also be able to ban gender-affirming medical treatments for transgender youths. The case marks one of the first known instances in which a conservative state has tried to apply the abortion ruling to other realms, just as LGBTQ advocates and others were afraid would happen. Critics have expressed fear that the legal reasoning behind the high court ruling could lead to a rollback of decisions involving such matters as gay marriage, birth control and parental rights.

  • McConnell warns Dems of fallout for reviving Biden bill

    Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell threatened Thursday to derail a bill designed to boost semiconductor manufacturing in the United States if Democrats revive their stalled package of energy and economic initiatives. The rejuvenation of the Democratic reconciliation package, central to President Joe Biden's agenda is far from certain. “Let me be perfectly clear: there will be no bipartisan USICA as long as Democrats are pursuing a partisan reconciliation bill," McConnell tweeted, referring to the shorthand name for the computer chips bill that passed the Senate last year.

  • ‘Putin doesn’t lie’: Russia poses clear and present threat to UK, government warns

    Defence secretary Ben Wallace said warned Putin does not lie when it comes to threats.

  • Mark Meadows’ associate threatened ex-White House aide before her testimony

    It was the second warning Cassidy Hutchinson had received before her deposition, cautioning her against cooperating with the panel