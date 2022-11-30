Putnam County deputies arrest Interlachen man in Tuesday drug bust

Putnam County Sheriff’s Office announced that it arrested a West Putnam drug dealer in a drug bust Tuesday.

According to PCSO’s Facebook, Raymond Claudio was arrested in the bust, Drug and Vice Unit detectives, patrol deputies and the K9 Unit confiscated fentanyl, cocaine, meth, LSD, prescription narcotics and a firearm from him during the arrest.

Claudio was escorted to Putnam County Jail and is being charged with sale of meth, trafficking cocaine, trafficking LSD and possession of a controlled substance.

STAY UPDATED: Download the Action News Jax app for live updates on breaking stories