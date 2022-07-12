Putnam County deputies seize 28 bags of ecstasy pills resembling Snapchat logo

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office seized nearly $200,000 in ecstasy pills on Tuesday.

The pills were found during a traffic stop on State Road 19 and State Road 100. Deputies say 31-year-old Avery Lee was driving an overdue rental vehicle with a suspended license.

The rental company asked for the vehicle to be impounded and as deputies seized the vehicle, they found a backpack with 28 bags of pressed pills inside. The pills resembled the ghost seen on Snapchat.

An examination of the pills revealed there were 10,000 doses weighing 893 grams. They tested positive for MDMA.

“These pills were clearly meant for distribution into our community and could have easily gotten into the hands of teens and children,” Sheriff H.D. ‘Gator’ DeLoach said.

Lee was arrested and taken to the Putnam County Jail. He was charged with trafficking 10 grams or more of phenethylamines and driving with a suspended license.

Another passenger in the vehicle, 31-year-old Keandre Hill, was arrested and also charged with trafficking 10 grams or more of phenethylamines.

The investigation is still ongoing.

