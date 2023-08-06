Putnam County makes arrest on suspected drug trafficker in Flagler County

Putnam County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for first-degree felony trafficking in methamphetamines and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Casey Judd Howe was tracked by PCSO Drug and Vice Unit Detectives, along with Crime Suppression Deputies.

He was in a secluded property in Flagler County.

Flagler County assisted in the arrest by searching the property.

PCSO says the owner of the property had an unrelated warrant for his arrest.

