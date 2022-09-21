Putnam County man arrested and charged with sexual exploitation of children

A Putnam County man was arrested and charged with sexual exploitation of children Sept. 14, according to the GBI.

James Collins Jr., 45, was arrested last Wednesday for six counts of sexual exploitation of a child by the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit.

The arrest came after an investigation of Collins that stemmed from a tip on Collins possibly distributing “child sexual abuse material” from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

After the investigation, the GBI obtained a search warrant with the help of the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office and searched Collins’s home. Both agencies were involved in the arrest.

Collins is being housed in the Putnam County Jail. The investigation is ongoing.