Putnam County man arrested after sextortion relationships with minors contacted through social media

A 21-year-old man is behind bars after Major Case Detectives (MCU) conducted an investigation into sextortion threats made towards a female student at a local school, leading to the arrest of Jose Yair Flores Del Angel of Satsuma, Fla. in Putnam County.

In December 2021, a Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) school resource deputy was told that Angel made sexual threats towards a 14-year-old student. Detectives assisted the Bunnell Police Department (BPD) in conducting an investigation, which discovered a sexual relationship.

Upon further investigation, detectives also linked Angel to another case in Flagler County involving a 13-year-old girl.

Both victims told detectives similar details about their relationships and encounters with Angel, and each told detectives that they met him on a social media site, where he claimed to be 17-18 years old.

A full confession from Angel was obtained by MCU detectives for both cases, and two arrests warrants were granted.

“This sick and twisted individual preyed on young children,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “This disgusting person is now in jail where he belongs and can’t hurt another child. Great work by our detectives in solving two cases and to Bunnell PD for their assistance. I hope this arrest brings some closure to the victims.”

On May 2, Angel turned himself in for lewd or lascivious battery with a victim over 12 but less than 16, and lewd or lascivious molestation with a victim over 12 but less than 16. He is being held at the Green Roof Inn on a $50,000 bond.

