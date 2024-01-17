Putnam County man convicted of selling lethal heroin and fentanyl combination

A Putnam County man was convicted Wednesday of selling a lethal heroin and fentanyl combination on two occasions.

Putnam County District Attorney Robert Tendy said William E. Mancusi III, a 47-year-old Kent man, was charged with selling a substance containing heroin, fentanyl and xylazine, a drug that is unresponsive to Narcan, in the county around November 2021.

New York State Police said it responded to a fatal overdose in Southeast on Nov. 12, 2021 and found in an investigation that the drugs were allegedly provided by Mancusi.

Police said members of the New York State Police Violent Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team conducted a series of undercover operations, where Mancusi was heard on audio recordings bragging that the combination of drugs was "some of the strongest stuff" he had in "over a year."

Police said he told a confidential informant to "be careful" using the combination of drugs. New York State Police forensic scientists confirmed the chemical combination of the drugs.

Mancusi was convicted by a jury of two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts of third degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, both felonies.

He was previously convicted a jury of driving while ability impaired by drugs in 2014 and was convicted of vehicular manslaughter in 2008 where Mancusi allegedly was driving while impaired by drugs in Dutchess County and struck and killed a bicyclist.

Mancusi was remanded to the Putnam County Correctional Facility and faces a maximum of 24 years in state prison. His sentencing is scheduled for March 5.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Kent NY man convicted of selling fatal heroin and fentanyl combination