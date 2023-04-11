Putnam County man indicted in death of Daytona woman who went missing 7 years ago

An East Palatka man was indicted Monday for killing a Daytona Beach woman whose body was found nude and burned in a Putnam County cemetery seven years ago, prosecutors said on Tuesday.

According to State Attorney R.J. Larizza's office, Lorenzo Benjamin Hudson, 42, was indicted in the death of Shaquierra Pinkney, 22, who was four months pregnant.

A Putnam County Grand Jury on Monday indicted Lorenzo on charges of first-degree murder, first-degree murder of an unborn child by injury to the mother, abuse of a dead human body, and tampering with physical evidence.

Pinkney was reported missing on September 1, 2015, to Daytona Beach police by her mother.

Investigators with the State Attorney's Office, Putnam and St. Johns County Sheriff's Offices, and Daytona Beach police worked Pinkney's case, according to State Attorney's Office spokeswoman Haley Harrison.

Investigators believe Hudson contacted Pinkney on backdoor.com where she advertised her escort service, on August 30, 2015.

Hudson gagged, killed, and then burned Pinkney's body, which was found a few days later in a remote graveyard in Putnam County less than one mile from where Hudson grew up in East Palatka. Her car was alsofound in Hastings, investigators said.

In an interview with the News-Journal in September 2015, Pinkney's mother said her daughter had come home about a month ago from Watertown, New York because she was homesick for her family.

She said Shaquierra Pinkney left behind two daughters — an 18-month-old and a 3-year-old — and was four months pregnant. Her mother also said her daughter had earned a certified nurse's assistant certificate from Daytona State College, but could not find a job in her field in Watertown and ended up working at a Family Dollar store.

On Aug. 30, when the mother went to bed, she said Shaquierra and her other adult children were all home at the family's residence on Berkshire Road. Sometime early Aug. 31, though, one of Shaquierra Pinkney's daughters was standing at the bedroom door crying. When Shaquierra's mother went to the back of the house to see if her daughter was awake, she was gone.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: East Palatka man accused of killing missing Daytona Beach woman