Putnam County murder arrest: 66-year-old man charged with wife’s murder sheriff’s office said

A 66-year-old Putnam County man has been arrested and charged with the murder of his wife.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

On Wednesday morning deputies responded to 104 Penny Acres Ln. in Welaka. Once on scene, Peter Miles Hamilton refused to come outside of his home.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

PCSO said that it was able to finally convince Hamilton to come out. Deputies then entered the home to find Tina Hamilton, 64, suffering from a gunshot wound. Rescue personnel attempted CPR but Tina died from her injuries on scene.

Read: Putnam sheriff: Arrest made in March murder of man found dead in burned mobile home

Peter was arrested and charged with first-degree murder after determining he was the primary suspect.

“This is a tragic situation for the family and I ask that you keep them in your prayers,” Sheriff H.D. ‘Gator’ DeLoach said. “While there were no documented signs of domestic violence in this case, I would implore friends and families to trust your gut. If you see something off or amiss, let us know. We would rather err on the side of caution than to have life lost.”

Peter was taken to the Putnam County jail and is being held without bond.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.