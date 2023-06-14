Putnam County Sheriff’s Office appeals for help to find Camper thief

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a suspect involved in the theft of a 2000 Sunnybrook camper from Melrose Mini Storage.

The incident occurred during daylight hours Wednesday, leaving authorities determined to arrest the individual responsible before further thefts occur.

The act, reminiscent of an unwanted summer storm, saw a person in an SUV make off with the camper, much to the dismay of its owner.

If you have any information, you can provide it by contacting the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office directly or reaching out to CrimeStoppers of NE Florida at 1-888-277-8477. Additionally, they can make use of the P3 app for anonymous reporting. CrimeStoppers guarantees anonymity and offers a potential reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Members of the community who wish to assist in the investigation are encouraged to contact the non-emergency line at 386-329-0800, referencing case PCSO23OFF002104.

