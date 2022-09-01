Putnam County Sheriff’s Office searching for sex offender on the run

A wanted sex offender from Palatka is on the run and the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office needs the community’s help finding him.

Brian Kenneth Spradling, 34, is wanted for not re-registering as a sex offender.

In 2010, Spradling was found guilty in a Clay County case involving sex with a minor.

He was also issued a restraining order after sending messages to a JSO officer professing his love for her and looking up her home address.

Another JSO officer is also seeking a stalking injunction against Spradling and stated that he bragged about having a bulletproof vest and AK47.

The sheriff’s office provided the following picture of the car Spradling is believed to be driving. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police or Crimestoppers at 1-888-277-8477.

The vehicle that Brian Spradling is believed to be driving.

